After you have left him, being alone does not necessarily have to be a bad thing. In your case it could be therapeutic. And once you are financially stable, consult a dentist or a school of dentistry about what options you might have besides dentures. The only thing holding you back at this point is yourself.

DEAR ABBY: I am a 37-year-old mother of three, ages 13, 5 and 3. I'm married and own my home. I am a new stay-at-home mom after having worked for 16 years at my last job. My kids are happy and healthy.

Any time I go to my parents' house or they drop in on me for a quick visit, they have to "point out" that it is a mess or that my oldest is wearing jeans with holes in them. There's always a negative comment, never a positive one. My oldest has started to notice. It makes it hard to spend time with my parents since the visit is never a happy one without nitpicking. I'm wondering if I can say anything, and what to say.

I can't even cut or color my hair without ridicule. My oldest got her nails done and there was a negative comment about that as well. A few years ago, there was a blowout between my mom and me over my son's haircut. I'm at the point where I no longer want to go to their house, but I don't want to keep my kids from them. -- ANNOYED IN IDAHO