DEAR ABBY: My boyfriend has been hanging out with a group of "friends" since college. He is now 41. The women in this group are unfriendly toward me. They don't say hello or goodbye or even acknowledge my existence when I am around them. I have talked to my boyfriend about this time and again, and he defends their behavior. He says I "lack empathy."

We have been dating for a year and a half, and I realize the other "friends" he surrounds himself with are as bad or worse. (They are heavy drinkers, drug dealers and drug users, and have low morals, poor values, etc.) When I give him examples of how these people treat him poorly and treat me rudely, he brushes it off, saying their behavior and comments don't bother him. What gives? -- LOOKING FOR INSIGHT

DEAR LOOKING: What "gives" is this: Your boyfriend is comfortable with these people because he is LIKE them. If he had higher self-esteem and was more highly motivated, he wouldn't be hanging out with those losers. He'd form friendships with people who live healthy lifestyles, have gainful employment, high morals and better values. That you would spend a year and a half surrounded by a group like this tells me you must be desperate for company.

DEAR ABBY: I'm a newlywed, and my husband and I have just hit a big roadblock. I hate the town we live in. I always have. The only reason I'm here is because of him, but I have always been very clear about wanting to move.

I lost my job, and the market around here is terrible, which has pushed the idea of us moving to the forefront. I don't expect us to go anywhere now, but it is becoming crystal clear that this place isn't going to get me far. My husband is a teacher, but between terms he has the option to leave. When we married, it was with the understanding that we would eventually leave, or so I thought. Now he's talking about how if I want to move, I'll be going without him because he's happy here, and he's happy to stay forever.

I feel like the rug has been pulled out from under me, and I don't know what to do. I love my husband, but I love myself, too. I will never be happy here. I've tolerated it for five years, and I'm miserable. How am I supposed to compromise on an absolute? We can't both move and not move. -- YEARNING TO FLEE

DEAR YEARNING: Your husband should have been honest with you from the beginning about his feelings and ties to the community. Because you know you can't be happy there -- and he has indicated that he plans to stay -- I think you should do whatever makes you happy and thank your lucky stars there are no children involved to complicate matters.

DEAR ABBY: I am 24 and being married soon. My fiance thinks I'm a virgin, but in reality, I am far from it. We have been saving sex for marriage -- at least that's what he thinks. I don't know if I should keep this to myself or tell him. Please give me your expert advice. -- BRIDE-TO-BE

DEAR BRIDE-TO-BE: Solid marriages are built on trust. What do you think the fallout will be if this man finds out he has been lied to all this time? He will never again believe what you tell him, and who could blame him? The time to level is now, BEFORE the wedding -- and if it's a deal-breaker, que sera, sera.

DEAR ABBY: I have been interested in a woman for several years. During that time, I have dated her and helped her with her house. Today she called and asked me to walk her dog. I had to decline because I couldn't fit it in. She sent me two emails, back-to-back:

"Thanks, Fred, but one thing I'm sure of -- anyone who isn't a friend of my dog is no friend of mine. Where's your Christian service now? I don't want you to check on my dog or me ever! You are a selfish guy who couldn't take a five-minute drive on a 60-degree day, and I hope I won't hear from you ever again. I wish you all the best. Enjoy sitting around taking care of you, yourself. Bye."

And, "A true friend would check on my dog and lock all the doors after, so don't go near my house or apartment. You are not a guy I want around. You think you're better than you are."

What do I do and how do I take this? -- CONFUSED IN COLORADO

DEAR CONFUSED: Because this is how your self-centered lady friend reacted when you told her you couldn't come when she whistled, it's a shame -- for your sake -- that she didn't say it years ago. What you should do now is take her emails to heart. Follow her instructions to the letter and don't let her hear from you again. She's bad news, and you can do better. Much better.

DEAR ABBY: My wife passed more than a year ago, and I am seeing a lady whose husband died five years ago. "Helen" had been going out with her boyfriend, "Harry," for two years, but he recently developed cancer and passed away.

We have grown close, but I have a problem. When we are in a romantic situation, Helen will call me "Harry." When it happens, it's upsetting, and I get defensive. I have a really hard time dealing with being called her last boyfriend's name. Sometimes I think I should walk away. What should I do? -- MISIDENTIFIED IN FLORIDA

DEAR MISIDENTIFIED: If you care about Helen, recognize that she spent two years with dear, departed Harry, and stop taking it personally if she slips and calls you by his name once in a while. It's normal, and with time, it will stop happening.

DEAR ABBY: I am a 65-year-old male, and I recently went out of town on business with a 28-year-old male coworker. During the entire dinner, he continued looking up stuff and responding to texts on his cellphone. He spoke to me only a few times. When I tried to engage him in conversation, he would answer and then return to his phone.

I found his behavior rude and insulting. I understand the importance of phones. If he had received an important call or one from his wife during dinner and spoke for a short time, that would be fine. But when people stay glued to their phones throughout the dinner and the evening, I think it's rude. What's the protocol for these types of situations? -- HANG UP IN ALABAMA

DEAR HANG UP: The proper protocol is to put the cellphone away or at least face down on the table during dinner. By failing to do that, your coworker sent you the unmistakable message that he wasn't interested in anything you might have wanted to discuss with him. Unless he was far behind in answering his work emails, I agree that his behavior was just plain rude.

DEAR ABBY: My preteen son is friends with a boy I don't quite approve of, but I understand that sometimes bad decisions lead to future wisdom. When I can, I allow the friend to come to our house to hang out with my son because this friend allegedly has a difficult home life.

During this last visit, I noticed them hanging out a little physically closer than usual. They shared the same recliner to play video games, talked to each other using gamer tags and the like, and had what I assume were numerous inside jokes.

My husband and I would never belittle, degrade or denounce our children for being gay. We know we're from a bygone era, and we do not assume our particular values are held by our children. We have discussed it and know how to approach it from our perspective if our son announces his orientation. I'm not even certain my perception of his closeness with his friend is accurate.

My husband is more worldly than I am, and he says this kind of behavior is not unusual in the EU. Neither of us wants to address this ahead of anything occurring. We will love our son regardless and support him throughout our lives. I don't want to make him feel singled out by what may be usual pubescent behavior. My husband and I are in our 30s/40s. We live in an extremely rural area, and this is my son's only real friend. Any insight would be appreciated. -- WONDERING ON THE FARM

DEAR WONDERING: You may be jumping to conclusions unnecessarily. Sitting close to play video games and sharing inside jokes with a best friend are not necessarily signs of being gay. It is what best friends that age do. Whatever your boy's sexual orientation may be, you say you will love and support him regardless, so this shouldn't be a problem. His sexual orientation will reveal itself in its own time.

DEAR ABBY: Please help me figure out whether I've made a major mistake. I've been dating this man, "Frank," for six months. He has another woman in his life that he told me he's only a caregiver for, but then I learned he has been taking her to the lake and out to dinner.

After that, I found out she used to be a prostitute and lived with him for a few weeks and that he has been offered sex by her. He went into a panic when she was in the hospital and he didn't know where she was. He swears up and down that it's me he loves, not her. Help, please. -- COMPETING IN GEORGIA

DEAR COMPETING: Do some digging. Who is the source of the information you are being given? Is that person a reliable source, or could there be an ulterior motive? For a caregiver to "go into a panic" if his patient disappears would not be unusual.

And, while it's possible that he is driving to the lake and going out to dinner in his role as a caregiver, if the person paying the tab is him, then it's a date, and he hasn't been truthful with you. I would be interested in what you find out. Please write back and let me know.

DEAR ABBY: A friend of 40 years got mad at me after the last presidential election. I told her I didn't want to talk politics, since we voted for different candidates. She then emailed me saying she thought we should take a break from our long-distance phone calls. We had been calling each other every two weeks to catch up.

Because it has now been more than a year, I emailed her, texted her and finally left a message on her answering machine asking if she was still mad. (I did this over a period of a week.) Then I got worried, since she's in her 80s. I finally called her daughter and was told she was in the hospital recovering from heart surgery. When her daughter told her I was trying to get in touch, I received a text that read, "Not mad. Just don't want to talk."

I hate to give up on a long friendship. Her birthday is coming up. Should I send her a birthday card, or respect her wishes and give up? -- OLD FRIEND IN FLORIDA

DEAR OLD FRIEND: Please don't jump to conclusions. People in the early stages of recovery from major surgery may not feel up to long discussions until they are stronger. By all means, send your friend a birthday card and include in it that you treasure your friendship and wish her a speedy and complication-free recovery. After THAT, the ball is in her court.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069