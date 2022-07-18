DEAR ABBY: How do I get away from someone I don't care about? Anything I want to do, he doesn't want to do. He refused to go on vacation because of COVID, but he's going on a hunt later this year when COVID will still be around. When I was working, he would always want to go somewhere, but now that I'm not, he doesn't take me anywhere. What should I do? -- DISSATISFIED IN MISSOURI

DEAR DISSATISFIED: A surefire way to get away from someone you no longer care about is to tell the person, "It's over." If he asks you why, tell him he no longer meets your needs and goodbye. Period. No more discussion. If you are married to this person and economically dependent, find a job before consulting a lawyer.

DEAR ABBY: My wife has been working as a teacher's assistant for nearly 10 years. Several years ago, she became an assistant in a new school and has been in this particular classroom since it opened. She was assigned a teacher, "Mrs. Smith," a couple years in and has been with her ever since.

My wife has had some critical things to say a couple of times about other teachers, and things she (and I) felt were wrong. But the superintendent of our county always rules for the teachers because they went to college. Mrs. Smith knows this and berates my wife constantly. My wife won't go to the principal because he always sides with the teachers.

I'm about at my wits' end. I just told her I was writing you, and here's why: I so want to say something to this teacher, BUT I WON'T because it's my wife's job. I just need to help her without causing trouble in the heat of the moment. -- SUPPORTIVE HUSBAND IN THE EAST

DEAR HUSBAND: You ABSOLUTELY should not involve yourself in your wife's difficulties with this teacher. If she's being "berated constantly," the teacher to whom she is assigned has been creating a stressful and hostile working environment. It's time for her to have a frank conversation with that teacher and tell her she is not happy with the way she's being treated. Perhaps she could ask to be assigned to another classroom. However, if that isn't feasible, because your wife is unhappy in that school district, she should look elsewhere for employment.

DEAR ABBY: My recently married daughter and my husband had a stupid argument before Sunday dinner six weeks ago and haven't spoken since. I love my daughter very much and want to see her, but she refuses to come here as she feels her dad owes her an apology.

She and her husband were late (as usual) for dinner, and my husband (who is ill and not sleeping well) just lost it and she burst into tears. I felt for both of them. Neither of them ate dinner, and neither one spoke. They have texted each other, but haven't seen each other. It's stressing me out big-time.

Sunday dinners have been put on hold, and my patience is wearing thin. I think they're both in the wrong and need to talk, but neither will make the first move. Any ideas? -- MOM & WIFE TO THE STUBBORN

DEAR M&W: May I be frank? Your husband was not feeling well and, in addition, was sleep-deprived. That he may have been more sensitive than usual is understandable. He was certainly within his rights to point out to your daughter and her husband that their habitual tardiness is rude and inconsiderate. They were long overdue in hearing it.

Your daughter and son-in-law owe him -- and YOU -- an apology. Support your husband and hope your self-centered daughter matures enough to admit they were wrong and apologize. In the meantime, please make plans with other folks for Sunday dinners, which will give you less time to brood.

DEAR ABBY: I recently received a formal invitation to a celebration of the marriage of a close friend AND HIS DECEASED WIFE. What is the etiquette for gift-giving at such an event? Is one expected? If so, what's an appropriate gift? -- UNSURE GIFT-GIVER

DEAR UNSURE: Your letter is a first. May I be frank? Sending formal invitations to celebrate a wedding anniversary in which one spouse is dead strikes me as macabre. My inclination would be to send my regrets, but if you feel obligated to send something, a picture frame might be appropriate.

DEAR ABBY: I'm one of three sisters. My mother passed away more than 10 years ago. My middle sister has my mom's wedding dress and says Mom gave it to her. My daughter is now engaged. I asked my sister to mail me the dress or, when I visit, I can carry it back myself so my daughter can try it on. We live in the U.S.; my sister lives in Canada. My daughter would not alter it in any way, she would just like to take a photograph in it and have a special moment with it. My sister has refused.

Is this right? It feels like such an ugly, selfish decision. She has three daughters and wants it for them, which I can understand. But how does my daughter trying it on take away from that? I'm having a hard time with this, and I would like to know your thoughts. How can I take the high road but let her know she took the low road and I'm disappointed in her? I don't think she has the corner on the market for caring about our mother just because she got married before I did and has the dress. -- DRAMA ABOUT THE DRESS

DEAR DRAMA: If you want to take the "high road," omit any geographic reference to her refusal. Just say that you and your daughter are "very disappointed" by her reaction and, had the situation been reversed, you would have been "more generous."

You might also consider visiting your sister and bringing your daughter with you, if your sister agrees, so she can try on the dress there. I wish you luck.

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I are friends with another couple ("Allen" and "Laura") we enjoy very much. We live about an hour apart, so we don't see them as often as we'd like. When we do make plans, Laura almost always invites along her sister and her husband. While they are a nice couple, we would sometimes prefer it be just the four of us.

We are spending the winter in another state and have invited them to come for a visit. Laura is already hinting around about wanting to invite her sister and husband. How do I politely handle this? -- CROWDED IN THE EAST

DEAR CROWDED: Handle this by "politely" telling Laura that you and your husband would prefer it just be a foursome this time, and "perhaps another time" you can include her sister. Period!

DEAR ABBY: I've wanted to be a pilot for a long time. But because of my medical history and my need to be on medicine, both of which are disqualifying, it's not possible. I have been good at handwriting comparisons as a hobby, specifically in legal cases, although I am unpaid. Also, I may get a job as a mail clerk at a federal department.

How can I move past this major disappointment where I'm grounded (job-wise) for life? I pray, and have given free psychic readings. I'd like to find love but I struggle with emotional regulation. Please help. -- ALL OVER THE PLACE

DEAR ALL OVER: Your first order of "business" needs to be finding a job you can enjoy other than flying. Once that's done and you are on firm financial footing, explore those hobbies of yours. Rewarding relationships are based on mutual interests.

Between your job and your hobbies, you may meet someone with whom you can have a romantic relationship.

DEAR ABBY: I need your thoughts about a good friend who, at the end of the month of my birthday or the first week of the next one, hits me with a birthday card. Then she says she doesn't know my exact birthdate but at least she remembers the month and, therefore, I should be thankful.

Four years later, I am tempted to tell her if it's not important enough to remember the day, then why bother? Am I wrong for feeling this way, or should I just be thankful she at least remembers the month? -- BIRTHDAY BOY IN TEXAS

DEAR BIRTHDAY BOY: Frankly, you are being a bit picky. Not everyone feels as strongly as you do about personal milestones. That said, however, gratitude can't be ordered like an item on a takeout menu, which your friend appears to be trying to convince you to do. Because those birthday cards, which are supposed to invoke warm feelings, have the opposite effect, express that you would prefer she save her postage money.

DEAR ABBY: My grandson passed away three months before his daughter was born. When she was 6 months old, her mom moved in with her new boyfriend. We were allowed visits for a couple of years, but then that stopped, so we had to take the mom to court to get visitation again.

We learned our visits had been stopped because we referred to her boyfriend by his name instead of "Daddy." We are not allowed to tell our grandchild who her father is. At what age should a child be told the truth, and how is all this going to affect my granddaughter? -- TRUTH TELLER IN THE SOUTH

DEAR TRUTH TELLER: Your former daughter-in-law may prefer her little one call her boyfriend "Daddy" because the man is the only father figure your granddaughter has ever known. The time for her to be told all the facts would be when she's old enough to understand the information AND her mother chooses to tell her about her biological father. The truth should not negatively affect her.

DEAR ABBY: How do you deal with a relative whose child is autistic when they come for holiday dinners and let their child climb on the furniture like it's a playground and walk around the house eating and touching everything with soiled hands?

These parents constantly post about "treating him like a normal child," but they don't treat him normal with expectations. I'm tired of having to constantly supervise him and feel intimidated about saying things like, "Please don't climb on the furniture, sit at the table when you eat, wash your hands, please," etc. What's your advice? -- TENTATIVE IN FLORIDA

DEAR TENTATIVE: Quit allowing yourself to be "intimidated" and tell these parents you would prefer your socializing to be adults only -- for the reasons you stipulated in your letter. Or, when you would like to spend time with them, arrange for it to be al fresco rather than inside your home. (Thank heavens you live in a state with a mild climate!)

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069