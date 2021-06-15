DEAR ABBY: I met my husband on the job when we were one year out of school. We are both 36. We dated for three years and were compatible in every way. Ten years later, we have two kids (7 and 5), own a home and are financially secure.
When we dated, we discussed our "history," and he told me that he'd had five prior girlfriends. I had three boyfriends in college. Well, I learned a few months ago -- at his reunion -- that he completely "forgot" the part about his competitive frat-boy past with hook-ups and one-night stands. He now estimates that he was with over 50 different girls during college, but says it "shouldn't bother me" because it was meaningless sex and in the past. He said he told me "five" because they were the ones he counted as relationships.
Now I see women on his social media who went to the same school and I obsess about how they fit into his past. It's driving me crazy, and I feel like just a number now. I know if this situation were reversed, he'd flip out about it.
I wish I had never found this out because I see him differently now, and no longer want to be close to him. He's a good father and husband, but I'm struggling with how to accept this new information, and I need some guidance. -- WISH I DIDN'T KNOW
DEAR WISH: People usually lie because they aren't proud of the truth. You say he has been a good husband and father. This is why you need to find it in your heart to forgive him. If you have caught him in lies since then, you have a reason to be reacting the way you have. However, if you haven't, please consider talking with a licensed marriage and family therapist until you have worked it through. The resentment you feel could destroy your marriage. Please do not let that happen.
DEAR ABBY: My husband and I recently moved in with my grandmother, partly to help out and partly because I lost my job due to underlying health conditions that made dealing with COVID incredibly difficult. Now that we're close to family again, some of them think they need to dictate what we do. The biggest topic is whether I should try going back to work now.
My husband is adamant that he wants me home until it's safer for me to go out again, but my father thinks it's not a good idea, and insists that my husband doesn't understand "everything." I don't want to make either of them angry, but I feel like I need to stick with my husband, and I don't know how to get my father to understand because he's stubborn. Any advice? -- TORN, AND TIRED OF IT
DEAR TORN: Your husband is protective, and for that I applaud him. If you can't work because an underlying health condition makes you more vulnerable to COVID, then as much as your father would like you out of the house and working during the day, you cannot do it. Your life could be at risk. What does your doctor have to say about this?
You are no longer a little girl. It's time for a family discussion to iron this out, including what your father meant when he said your husband doesn't "understand." If it can't be resolved in a mature and respectful manner, you and your husband may need to make other living arrangements.
DEAR ABBY: I have been in a relationship with a married man for 2 1/2 years. I know it's wrong, but there's just something there between us. We live five hours apart, but he's a trucker, so I see him often. He makes me all these promises -- that if I uproot my life and move to his city he would be able to be with me more, his wife is sick and he can't leave her that way, and he has never loved someone the way he loves me. We also have a 30-year age difference.
I love him but I see so many red flags. Does he really love me, or am I just the icing on his cake? Please give me some advice because I'm truly lost. I don't know if I'm wasting my life on a man who really can't promise me anything. -- ON THE SIDE IN INDIANA
DEAR ON THE SIDE: Pay attention to those red flags you are seeing. Your last sentence says it all. You may love this man, but you have already devoted 2 1/2 years to a relationship that's going nowhere. I'm willing to bet that he not only HAS loved women "the way he loves you," but when you start taking care of yourself and end this charade, he will continue to love MORE women the way he loves you. Try this: Imagine for a moment that you were his wife -- would you want a husband who sleeps around while he's on the road or while you are unwell? But for the grace of God, this could be YOU!
DEAR ABBY: My adult daughter and I had a big argument while she was visiting me. Sadly, we both used words that were hurtful. Afterward, I wrote her a note telling her I loved her and would like to hear from her. She replied in an email that she received my letter, but she is still hurt by the things I said.
I wanted to be the adult in this situation, but I was also hurt by her words and actions, and feel angry that I have to be the one to apologize. I told her I hope that we can put this behind us. Must I apologize even though I told her I am sorry that she is still hurt? -- WOUNDED IN OHIO
DEAR WOUNDED: I see nothing positive to be gained by allowing this to fester any longer. You ARE the parent in this situation, so if you'd like a resolution, apologize again.
DEAR ABBY: I'm a florist. Would you please appeal to your readers who are composing obituaries for loved ones to think first before adding "in lieu of flowers ..."? People can then donate to the designated or favorite organizations OR purchase flowers. The choice would be theirs. This would be a blessing for flower growers, truckers, wholesalers and folks like me. Many of our businesses are small, multigeneration establishments. A possible suggestion for wording is, "Flowers are welcomed, and those wishing to make a donation in his/her name may do so to _____." Thanks, Abby. -- GRATEFUL MOM/POP FLOWER SHOP OWNER
DEAR GRATEFUL: While families in the throes of grieving may forget to include it in their loved ones' obituaries, as our economy slowly recovers, your suggestion is certainly worth noting. Thank you for sending it.
DEAR ABBY: My husband of many years died. We were very close and spent a lot of time together. How do I graciously decline visits from people I care about but am not close to? I know they mean well, and I don't want to cause hurt feelings. I think we may all grieve differently. Even after several months, I'm still not ready to entertain a visitor. I may never be, although I appreciate their thoughts. -- CONTINUING TO GRIEVE
DEAR CONTINUING: When you wrote that everyone grieves differently, you nailed it. It's the truth. For some, the process can take a short time. (Many widows and widowers had time to grieve before they lost their spouses.) For others, it takes longer. Several months is still a relatively short time, but please do not isolate yourself completely. You don't have to entertain, but being able to vent your feelings to caring friends or in a support group can be healthy and healing.
If you don't want anyone in your home, consider meeting a close friend or two out in public for a brief visit. Going out, exercising and getting some sunshine each day is healthy and can help to lessen depression. Your husband is irreplaceable, but isolating yourself won't bring him back. If your inability to move forward persists, I urge you to discuss it with your physician or your religious adviser if you have one.
DEAR ABBY: I have a grandson (25) and granddaughter (22) who are both extremely overweight (300 pounds each). They not only have health issues, but also mental issues. Both work part time at the same company as their mom and dad -- and still live at home. They don't date, don't drive and are very dependent on their parents because their parents encourage it. My granddaughter is being treated with meds; my grandson is not.
I'm very close to him, and he shares a lot with me. He has issues with both of his parents, but more so with his mom. They were raised in a VERY Christian home. There were always weight issues for the entire family because they eat most of their meals out. My daughter-in-law rarely cooks, and the house resembles a "Hoarders" home.
In the past, I tried talking with my son and his wife but they have a convenient excuse for everything I bring up. During my last conversation with my grandson, he was so unhappy he mentioned suicide. PLEASE can you help me? How can I get through to my son and his wife? -- DISTRAUGHT GRANDMA IN TEXAS
DEAR GRANDMA: Do your son and his wife know their son is depressed to the point of talking about suicide? If they are unaware, put them on notice. While you're at it, give him the number of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-8255.
Because you have already tried talking to his parents and found them unreceptive, would you consider inviting your grandson to live with you for a while? It would be a way of teaching him healthier eating habits, and if he needs medication, you might be able to see that his doctor prescribes it. Living apart from his parents might also be an incentive for him to become more independent in other ways, such as continuing his education if he is able, which would improve his employment prospects.
DEAR ABBY: There is a trend happening these days. Young people live together for several years, get pregnant and go to the justice of the peace to get legally married. Then, a year or more later, they sometimes decide to have a formal wedding ceremony. Friends throw them a shower, and the wedding is often elaborate.
I thought a shower gift or wedding gift was to help the new couple to get their household set up. These couples already have everything in their house. I feel this is a slap in the face of tradition. What are your thoughts? -- OLD-FASHIONED
DEAR OLD-FASHIONED: Yes, it's a break with tradition. These changes have occurred because of changes in social mores, the economy and gender roles. The tradition used to involve a young woman going directly from her parents' house to that of her husband.
More recently, young people have postponed marriage, established themselves in the workplace and achieved economic independence before coupling up. This is a positive step because if the marriage fails or the spouse dies, the widowed spouse isn't left without the tools to support themselves and their family.
While you may think the couple "already has everything they need," take a peek at their bridal registry because it may be an eye-opener. And remember, if you cannot celebrate happily with the couple, no rule of etiquette dictates that you must attend the wedding.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069