DEAR WANTS: Because you didn't specify how many roommates you will be sharing your space with, I will assume there are more than one -- which may place you in the minority. Be open and honest with them about your desire for neatness and tidiness. They may not be as particular as you are, but it will provide you the opportunity to live with different kinds of people. As to the peace and quiet you crave, if adapting to each other's schedules isn't possible, consider heading to the library to find the peace and quiet you need. I wish you luck.

DEAR ABBY: I am retired, so I have free time on my hands. Recently, while doing a favor for a neighbor couple, I was standing on their porch when a board broke and one of my legs went through up to my thigh. They expressed concern at the time, and I told them I thought I was OK.

The next day, my knee and upper thigh were swollen and bruised. My leg is improving each day, and for that I'm thankful. This happened more than two weeks ago, and I have not gotten a phone call or anything else from these neighbors. Have people really gotten that insensitive, or am I making a big deal out of nothing? -- OLD SCHOOL IN GEORGIA