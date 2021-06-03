DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have been together 23 years. A few years ago, he told a friend of his he wasn't in love with or attracted to me. I'm the same 5-foot-6-inch, 135-pound woman he married. Recently, he has become increasingly short-tempered.
He gets angry at every driver on the road, he destroyed the vacuum when it stopped working and recently went after our 10-pound rescue dog for peeing when he yelled at him. I intervened when he started screaming that he would kill the dog. He then turned on me, yelling and breaking things.
I've never seen him this angry, and I am afraid it's escalating and he will physically harm the dog or me. Is it time to leave? He's no longer the man I married. -- FEARFUL IN TEXAS
DEAR FEARFUL: What you are describing is not normal behavior. Contact your doctor about the drastic change in your husband's personality because it could be symptomatic of a serious illness. After that, the next time he presents a physical danger, call the police and ensure your safety by leaving. And if you do, take your rescue dog with you.
DEAR ABBY: I am about to start my new college experience, but I have a few concerns. I'm very picky, and I enjoy my alone time. I like to keep my space clean and tidy, and I'm afraid my roommate(s) will be slobs and I'll end up cleaning up after them. I also need alone time so I can focus on myself to recoup after a long day. When I'm here at home I will usually do that in my bedroom. But if I have roommates, that will be difficult to do. I guess I'm asking how to find a happy medium so my roommates and I can be at peace at all times. -- WANTS TO PREPARE
DEAR WANTS: Because you didn't specify how many roommates you will be sharing your space with, I will assume there are more than one -- which may place you in the minority. Be open and honest with them about your desire for neatness and tidiness. They may not be as particular as you are, but it will provide you the opportunity to live with different kinds of people. As to the peace and quiet you crave, if adapting to each other's schedules isn't possible, consider heading to the library to find the peace and quiet you need. I wish you luck.
DEAR ABBY: I am retired, so I have free time on my hands. Recently, while doing a favor for a neighbor couple, I was standing on their porch when a board broke and one of my legs went through up to my thigh. They expressed concern at the time, and I told them I thought I was OK.
The next day, my knee and upper thigh were swollen and bruised. My leg is improving each day, and for that I'm thankful. This happened more than two weeks ago, and I have not gotten a phone call or anything else from these neighbors. Have people really gotten that insensitive, or am I making a big deal out of nothing? -- OLD SCHOOL IN GEORGIA
DEAR OLD SCHOOL: No, you are not making a big deal out of nothing. And yes, some people have become that insensitive. The reason for your neighbors' silence may be lack of empathy, or it could be fear of a lawsuit. Or they may have thought it was unnecessary to check further because you said you were OK.
DEAR ABBY: When I take my dog for a walk, I always carry little doggy bags and pick up his business. I live in a residential neighborhood with alleys behind the houses. After my dog does his business, I pick it up and often throw the tied-up bag in a trash can along the alley. Is this rude? Is it illegal to put things in other people's trash cans? My dog may make several stops along our long walks, and I don't want to carry his waste with me the whole trip. -- CONSIDERATE IN COLORADO
DEAR CONSIDERATE: Whether it's illegal in your community is something you should check locally because there may be an ordinance that forbids it. While I can't speak for everyone, some of the homeowners those trash cans belong to would strenuously object to someone throwing dog doo-doo into them. That's why my advice is, "When in doubt -- DON'T."
DEAR ABBY: I am 49. I have never married or had kids, and I am having a hard time finding the right woman for me. I have tried dating sites, dances, etc., and it seems like women are not interested in a gentleman anymore. I am about to give up on women because I don't know what else to do. They like the bad-boy type, and I'm not one of them.
I should mention that 25 years ago I thought I had found the right one, but I caught her cheating on me. Now women reject me. They always have an excuse. They say either, "You are not my type" or, "I just want to be friends." Can you help me? -- LONELY IN ARIZONA
DEAR LONELY: I'll try. When a woman tells you you're not her type or she just wants to be friends, what she's trying to politely convey is that the romantic chemistry is wrong. Having never met you, I can't guess why that might be. Perhaps some of your close friends or family members could tell you if you need an image makeover.
I will, however, offer this: Younger women are usually the ones who are attracted to the "excitement" (stress) that bad boys provide in abundance. Older ones would welcome a man with more traditional values and who treats them well. In other words, you may be fishing in the wrong pond.
DEAR ABBY: During the past year, my wonderful father-in-law was widowed and became unable to live alone. He lives with us now and is part of our daily life. However, he has dementia. He is still quite social and verbal. If you met him, you might not realize that his short-term memory rarely functions or that the filters this well-educated and proper man once had no longer work 24/7.
Recently, he has started ogling women and making comments about their physical attributes when we go grocery shopping or take a walk. He is also starting to confuse the women's roles in our household (me, my daughter, daughter-in-law and niece), which has become even more awkward. My daughter confided that he made a sexual comment about me. (I'm a middle-aged, no-nonsense kind of woman.)
How does one approach such a situation? We don't want someone slapping him -- or worse. I can say, "That's not appropriate," then deflect or laugh it off at home, knowing he won't remember what he said 20 minutes later, but how do we make the best of these circumstances without diminishing his outside social experiences? Moving him to a senior living community is not an option at this point for financial reasons. -- CAREGIVER WITH A PROBLEM
DEAR CAREGIVER: It's time for you to contact the Alzheimer's Association. It offers guidance for caregivers like you. Changes in behavior caused by Alzheimer's and other dementias are challenging. It's important to remember that these behaviors are the result of a damaged brain and not something the person is doing purposely.
If inappropriate behavior occurs in public, be consistent and kind, but firmly remind the person that the behavior is not OK. It may help to distract the person from the immediate situation by directing their attention elsewhere or giving them something else to do.
Caregivers can create "business cards" stating briefly, "My companion has dementia. Please be understanding." Caregivers would give these to hosts and hostesses when entering restaurants, or discreetly hand them to salespeople if situations start to deteriorate because the companion exhibits unusual behavior or lack of a verbal filter.
Be transparent with family and friends about the person with the disease. When they understand what's causing these behaviors and that the individual needs their help and compassion, they tend to be less reactive or judgmental. The Alzheimer's Association may be reached online (alz.org) or via the toll-free helpline (800-272-3900). Please don't wait.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069