DEAR ABBY: My sister, who was a bright and cheerful star for everyone and anyone, was diagnosed with a brain tumor. It was removed with almost 100% margins several years ago. Our family feels unbelievably blessed that she's OK, but she knows she's not the same. This is ignored by some close relatives, but not by me.

I will forever be grateful for the fact that she's alive and OK, but she is not the sister I once knew no matter how hard she may try. I sympathize with her, I listen, I know she struggles because she's missing her old self. I try with heartfelt messages, but ultimately, I feel useless. And, selfish as it sounds, I miss my sister, my TRUE sister, terribly.

I know this isn't what she wants, and I will be there for her no matter what the future brings. But what else can I do for her? I want to be anything she needs me to be, as she is more than deserving. -- SUPPORTIVE SIS IN VIRGINIA

DEAR SIS: While some of her capacity may be diminished, what your sister needs is you to be her stalwart sister and love her for the person she is NOW. Support her, love her, appreciate that she's still with you and quit focusing on those aspects of her personality that are lost. I say this because it isn't healthy for either of you to dwell on the negative at this point, when there is so much for which to be thankful.

DEAR ABBY: I divorced my husband of 12 years after catching him cheating with multiple women. I took time for myself and wasn't in a hurry to meet anyone. However, about a year after the divorce, I met a great guy. I was quickly introduced to his family and they embraced me, inviting me to holidays and birthday parties, etc.

Four years went by and we started talking about marriage. We made plans to have our wedding at our favorite beach with family and a couple of friends. There were several people we would have loved to take part, but who couldn't due to the pandemic.

Before the ceremony, my husband and I came up with the idea of wearing white face masks to take a group picture. As the masks were being distributed, his family got angry and said they weren't going to do anything they didn't want to do. They then stomped off and wouldn't participate in the vows or any of the pictures.

They're angry with me, and I am hurt. And the hateful things they said also hurt my husband. I don't know how to handle this. -- BAD IDEA IN FLORIDA

DEAR BAD IDEA: What happened was terrible, and I can't blame you for feeling hurt at the treatment you and your husband received on your wedding day. However, this is the tribe you married into. Your husband's family may have reacted strongly because they objected to having their faces covered in a photo or to face masks in general. If it was the latter, it's a shame they felt they had to take a political stance while you were celebrating your nuptials.

Try to be forgiving. However, if you are abused again, recognize it may be time to distance yourselves and concentrate on your side of the family rather than your husband's.

DEAR ABBY: I reconnected with my ex-husband, "Liam," a year ago, 16 years after our divorce. (We hadn't seen or talked to each other during that time.) He's remarried with four kids; I am single with two kids. We got married when we were young, but we're now in our early 40s. We know what we want or don't want in a partner, and know what we will/won't put up with, etc.

Liam is still legally married, and I have been single for a year. He and his wife have been separated almost two years. We have been intimate, which I feel has brought us closer together. We are very compatible. We get along well, have the same religious beliefs and we're both vegetarians. We had a long talk about our future a few days ago and whether we should try to get back together. Both of us feel the same way. We're still very much in love with each other after all these years.

Should we try to get back together when the time is right, or should we leave the past behind us and let it go? Any advice is greatly appreciated. -- SECOND CHANCE IN GEORGIA

DEAR SECOND CHANCE: No one can decide FOR you whether you and Liam should try to reconcile "when the time is right" -- which I assume means when he is divorced from his current wife. I can offer this advice: As appealing as the idea may seem right now, do not do it until you have had joint counseling with a licensed marriage and family therapist to resolve any lingering issues that "might" crop up.

Also, if Liam is really contemplating offloading his current missus, he needs to consult an attorney who specializes in family law so he will be fully prepared for the battle that's sure to lie ahead.

DEAR ABBY: I had substance abuse problems in the past. I have been in a rehabilitation program for a while now, and have been sober for more than a year. I would like to continue my sobriety and feel I could stay sober from drugs and still drink socially. My family is against me drinking at all, even though alcohol is plentiful at their holiday get-togethers. They also don't want me socializing with friends who drink at all, even if these friends don't use other substances. I should mention I am of legal drinking age.

How can I convince my family that I will stay off drugs while drinking socially? I know they want what's best for me, but I don't want to feel left out of family events or have to end friendships, which feels extreme. -- RESPONSIBLE SOCIAL DRINKER

DEAR RESPONSIBLE: While your family is well-intentioned, I agree their thinking they can maintain your sobriety "for" you by deciding what you may and may not drink on their premises is extreme. And the decision of who you can safely socialize with should be made by you.

This is an important subject you should discuss with your sponsor or the administrators of your substance abuse rehabilitation program. Please don't wait to do it. Not knowing you personally, I cannot -- and should not -- advise you further than this.

DEAR ABBY: I've been married to my husband, "Derrick," for 32 years. We consider each other to be our best friend, except he refuses to allow me to see or use his iPad. (He has it password-protected.)

Derrick and I have been together since high school and have maintained a very good relationship. I'm not sure why it bothers me so much that he refuses to let me see his text messages or emails. I don't think he's cheating, but my intuition is sending me warning signals that this can't be good. Should I be concerned, and should I confront him? -- OPEN BOOK IN NEW YORK

DEAR OPEN BOOK: Has Derrick always been this territorial, or is his secretiveness something fairly recent? If it's the latter, then your intuition is telling you something important and you should be concerned. Before you "confront" him, ask yourself what you intend to do if your worst fears are realized, and be prepared for that. Once that's done, tell your husband what you have told me -- that hiding his texts and emails has made you afraid he has been straying, and you need reassurance.

P.S. In the 33 years my late husband and I were together, I never, ever felt the need to look at his wallet, his mail or email, or phone because he never gave me reason to. He was always very open, and told me I was welcome to. The reverse was also true. Neither of us kept secrets from the other. That is what I would wish for you and Derrick.

DEAR ABBY: My 80-year-old mother has always been "difficult." She's always the victim/martyr and creates drama by fabricating lies, spreading half-truths and embellishing. I have very little contact with her (maybe a text once a month). During a recent physical examination, she was screened for dementia. She passed every test with flying colors.

I am retired, and my husband will be retiring soon. We are considering moving out of state, but I am getting a lot of pushback about it from her friends and a few extended family members. I feel my husband and I have worked hard and deserve to retire wherever we see fit.

How do I respond to people trying to heap guilt on me for "abandoning my elderly parent"? I would like a snappy comeback to their comments. -- FLEEING IN ILLINOIS

DEAR FLEEING: It seems there is never a shortage of "concerned" individuals speaking out about things that are none of their business. I vote for telling them the truth with no sugar coating: "Mom and I have never been close. Our communication is infrequent and usually in the form of a monthly text. Her doctors say she's in excellent health, and we are not worried. This move is something my husband and I have planned for a long time. I'm sure that if anything changes with her you will let me know, and we will handle it then." Period.

DEAR ABBY: Should a spouse stay in a marriage with minor children involved if they have fallen out of love and are no longer sexually attracted to their spouse? -- JUST WONDERING IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR JUST WONDERING: I don't think so, because under those circumstances, the relationship is likely at some point to implode. The important issue is that the children be provided for financially and co-parented by two loving, supportive adults who can function as a team, even if they are living apart.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0