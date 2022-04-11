DEAR ABBY: I'm writing regarding "Broken-Hearted in Oregon" (Jan. 13), whose partner is pursuing recovery from porn addiction, and "Fading in Washington" (Feb. 1), whose husband is likely watching porn, is displaying narcissistic tendencies and belittling his wife's appearance and age. Please suggest these women seek appropriate support to deal with it. If either of the men were abusing drugs or alcohol or gambling excessively, you would have told the spouse to seek out a 12-step group like Al-Anon. Well, there are support groups for sex and porn addicts, as well as their partners.

My ex-husband kept his sex and porn addictions from me during our marriage. But after one affair (that I knew of) and twice discovering his constant use of the internet to view porn and enter chat rooms, I realized the man I thought I knew had a secret life that did not include intimacy with me. It left me shattered, disillusioned and horrified.

There is great shame associated with this "disease." I was fortunate to find two 12-step programs for co-dependents of sex addicts -- S-Anon and COSA, a group in which I continue to engage although my marriage is over.

There is help out there for partners like me. I have learned a great deal about the conditions that set the stage for future addiction, and also my own co-dependency that led me into that relationship and caused me to turn a blind eye to what was happening.

The abuse of pornography is a crisis in our society. Please encourage your readers to seek information about porn and sex addiction by Googling "Is my partner a sex addict?" and learning more about COSA and S-Anon, as well as consult a therapist who recognizes and understands this problem. -- RECOVERING IN CONNECTICUT

DEAR RECOVERING: Thank you for writing. I'm pleased the support groups you cited helped you. Readers, COSA (cosa-recovery.org) is a 12-step program for people whose lives have been affected by compulsive sexual behavior. S-Anon (sanon.org) helps individuals connect with others who have also experienced the effects of someone's sex addiction and found a way forward. If you find yourself in the kind of situation "Recovering" has described, I urge you to seek support.

DEAR ABBY: I have been with a divorced man for almost two years now. He has told me several times he will always be there for his ex-wife regardless of what she may need. He often reminisces about his life and is constantly telling me about places he has been and things he has done which include her.

I have talked to him about how it makes me feel, and his answer is, "That's life." He says he is who he is and will never change. He swears he is no longer in love with his ex-wife. I wish I could believe it. What should I do? -- OTHER WOMAN IN OREGON

DEAR OTHER WOMAN: Understand that you are involved with a man who loves reliving his past, regardless of how it affects you. What a bore he must be. Since you asked, I'm suggesting you find someone who prefers looking forward rather than looking backward and who is more stimulating company. This person is too dismissive of your feelings for my taste.

DEAR ABBY: My first husband was abusive, and I divorced him after less than four years of marriage. We had two daughters. In 2016, I remarried, this time to a loving, caring man. My oldest daughter was my maid of honor. A year after our wedding, she married her soul mate. Her father and I, including our current spouses, paid for their reception.

Since 2017, this daughter has continually asked us for financial assistance. At first we helped, but after a terrible argument, we drew the line, and she decided to sever our relationship completely. She sees us occasionally during holidays and is cordial, but she doesn't call or text for my birthday or Mother's Day, which is very hurtful.

I don't know where to turn, except to pray. I don't want to be estranged anymore. I miss her terribly, but do not want to be financially taken advantage of any longer. Any advice would help. -- HEARTBROKEN IN DELAWARE

DEAR HEARTBROKEN: Would you really like to receive birthday and Mother's Day greetings knowing they didn't come from the heart and that you were paying for them? This is what your daughter's actions have revealed. You have not caused this estrangement; she has, because you turned off the spigot.

I'm sure you are hurting, because that is what your daughter intends. Since prayer hasn't helped you cope with this, consult a licensed mental health professional, and I suspect you will have better results. You have my sympathy.

DEAR ABBY: When I texted my faraway sibling, "Pat," to thank them for a thoughtful gift I really liked, they said, "Oh no, the mailing labels for the boxes mailed to you and our other sibling must have been mixed up." Then Pat insisted I immediately trade gifts with our sibling. Pat immediately contacted our mutual sibling's spouse to inform them of the mix-up rather than trust me to handle the situation.

Am I wrong to feel that Pat should have left well enough alone, since I had expressed appreciation for the gift, and sent a similarly thoughtful gift to its intended sibling to rectify things? I have never been in a situation like this before, but it seems to me that I am getting the short end of the stick. -- MIXED-UP OVER THE MIXUP

DEAR MIXED-UP: Not knowing the discrepancy between the gift you received and the one your sibling received, I can't judge whether you got "the short end of the stick." But Pat should have replaced the gift received by the sibling rather than insist you relinquish the one you received. I don't blame you for being offended. The way Pat handled the situation was beyond rude.

DEAR ABBY: I have two younger sisters -- "Mara" and "Talia." We grew up very close, thick as thieves. However, as adults, my relationship with Mara has gone from strained to nonexistent, especially as I've grown closer to my youngest sister, Talia.

Mara gave birth to her first child five years ago, and since then, she has cut everyone out of her life, including our heartbroken parents. I was able to stay in contact with her, but she would accuse me of not wanting to see her because I couldn't make time in my schedule to see her kids. (I am a full-time student and have a full-time job.) Bear in mind that Mara has made no effort to meet my schedule, either.

She finally cut all ties with me after Talia and I got matching tattoos centered around video games -- a subject Mara has no interest in. She was upset that we didn't invite her to get one too, but we didn't think she would want a permanent inking of something she had shown distaste for in the past. We invited her to get sister tattoos when she said she was hurt. She said she didn't have time because of her kids, and hasn't spoken to me since.

I feel like nothing I do will make her happy. Am I better off not having her in my life? Or should I try to make amends? -- SISTER STRESS IN UTAH

DEAR SISTER STRESS: You have done nothing for which to make amends. It appears you have one high-maintenance sister who looks for grievances and hangs on to them as though they are precious treasures. I suspect you are correct in thinking nothing you do will make her happy, at least at this point, and -- since you asked -- you may be better off without her making you miserable. I am sorry for your parents and for you and Talia, but sometimes it's better to let sleeping dogs lie.

DEAR ABBY: Our wonderful daughter married her college sweetheart two years ago. We paid for the wedding. I have been noticing that everything he does is for his benefit. When he comes to our house, he plops down on the couch with his cellphone in hand until the food is ready. As soon as the food is on the table, his hands are ready to serve himself. Once meals are finished, he runs straight back to the couch. He looks into our fridge before anything is offered because he's hungry. When we go out for food, he leaves the table when the check arrives. (ALWAYS!) My wife gets mad if I mention "your turn" for the check.

They both have good jobs, pay a mortgage and splurge if they go out themselves. When we go out together, he orders the most expensive items on the menu. When they invite us, WE pay. I'm tempted not to go out with them again. Am I stingy because I feel resentment? -- FEELING USED IN ILLINOIS

DEAR FEELING USED: I don't think so. Not only are you not stingy, you have been more generous than many fathers-in-law would have been. This unfortunate situation might be effectively handled if your wife has a "woman-to-woman" chat with your daughter about her husband's boorish behavior. However, if that doesn't solve the problem, you may have to tolerate the moocher she married, warts and all. A final thought: The next time they invite you out, forget your credit cards on purpose.

DEAR ABBY: I have a wonderful neighbor who loves to give me beautifully arranged bouquets of flowers. The problem is, although I appreciate her very much, I do not enjoy receiving flowers because I don't like seeing them die. My husband knows this. Also, I don't have enough room for all the vases. I'm not unappreciative, but I don't know how to let her know I no longer want flowers as gifts. I would like to be as tactful as possible without hurting her feelings. Please help. -- OVERWHELMED IN ARIZONA

DEAR OVERWHELMED: Invite your generous neighbor to lunch and give her a small gift. (Candy, perhaps.) During the lunch thank her for her kindness and praise her for her flower arranging talent, but add that WATCHING THEM DIE DEPRESSES YOU, and to please stop. Ask if she would like you to return her vases you have collected, and if she says yes, have them boxed and ready to give her after the lunch. If she refuses your offer, find out if a neighborhood florist can use them. If not, recycle or toss them.

