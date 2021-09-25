DEAR ABBY: I am a 25-year-old woman. My fiance is 26. Both of us live at home with our parents but have decided to move out in a few months to an apartment. Although his parents have given their blessing, my parents are against it and keep trying to change my mind.
Abby, I have been wanting to leave for years. Both of us are experiencing tension living at home with our parents and trying to get along as adults. We feel it's time for us to move out, and we also crave our freedom. We are tired of my parents not regarding me as an adult capable of making her own decisions. What should I do? I don't want them getting in the way on move-in day. -- GROWN WOMAN IN MISSISSIPPI
DEAR WOMAN: It's time for you and your fiance to sit down together with your parents. Tell them you love them, but you are no longer minors. You are both well into adulthood, and it is time for you to live independently. Then give them the date you plan to move your belongings and stick to it. A way to ensure that they won't get in your way on moving day would be to enlist the assistance of some friends to help you make the move.
DEAR ABBY: Recently, I took my two sons to a cooking class. The instructor, a married woman and mother, was very friendly and nice. She kept telling me I was "beautiful" and how lucky my boys are to have such a beautiful mom. She also kept calling me "my love." I found it peculiar, but didn't give it a lot of thought because I presumed she was being friendly and I know some people speak that way. I am more reserved. I save words like "love" for people I truly love (my kids and husband).
However, my husband was upset that I didn't ask her to stop. He said he felt I disrespected him because I allowed someone else to call me "my love." Had she been a man, I'd understand his feelings, but I saw no harm in it. Am I wrong for not having spoken up? -- WAR OF WORDS IN NEW JERSEY
DEAR W.O.W.: Your husband is overreacting. The woman was not being disrespectful. She went overboard trying to pay you a compliment. All you had to do was smile and say, "Thank you very much, but you are making me uncomfortable. Please. No more."
DEAR ABBY: We gave our daughter-in-law a $100 check for her birthday, as she is hard to shop for. That was 11 1/2 months ago. When we went over there the other day, we saw our check stuck to the fridge door. Of course, it is now stale. Her birthday is coming up in two weeks. Any suggestions of what we should do this time? -- MEANS WELL IN ARIZONA
DEAR MEANS WELL: Point out to your daughter-in-law that you noticed the check you gave her for her last birthday hadn't been cashed, and ask why. Take your cues from her answer. If she doesn't need the money, send her a nice card she can plaster onto her refrigerator next to the outdated check.
DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have been married more than 30 years. We have a problem I cannot seem to get past: We didn't have a church wedding because he threatened not to marry me if I demanded one. I went along with him because of my low self-esteem, and I'm still sad and angry about it. He also refuses to take vacations with me because he "traveled too much" during his career. What can I do? -- POUTING IN THE SOUTH
DEAR POUTING: I can't do anything about the church wedding you were denied, but I do have a suggestion. Quit pouting over what you can't change and assume some control over your life. Accept that because you had low self-esteem, you were willing to marry someone this self-centered and controlling. Because you have a desire to travel and, I assume, can afford to, ask some of your women friends to join you. If you do, I'll bet you will have a great time sending photos back to your homebody hubby.
DEAR ABBY: I have been divorced from my ex for 36 years. Our son is now 44. My ex and I haven't spoken since the divorce because it was ugly. Now that we are older, for the benefit of our son, I would like for my ex and I to be civil to each other. I'm tired of hating and I don't want him to hate me. I wonder if it would make my son happy if his father and I were on better terms, so I have been thinking of writing to my ex and asking if we could talk sometime. What do you think? -- WHITE FLAG IN THE WEST
DEAR WHITE FLAG: I see no harm in writing the letter to your ex. However, do not expect a miracle. Because the divorce was "ugly," do not expect him to react positively after more than three decades of icy silence. As to your son, whatever the situation has been for most of his life, he is accustomed to it.
DEAR ABBY: My granddaughter, "Suzie," is getting married in a month in a fairly large wedding. She is my only grandchild. Suzie's father is not in the picture. Because of the pandemic, my husband and I must decline the invitation. We are in our mid-70s and both of us have some health issues. The wedding party will mostly be young people. My daughter and granddaughter are very upset that we are not coming. What is your opinion? -- ON THE SIDE OF CAUTION
DEAR ON: Given the fact that you and your husband have health issues, you are making a mature and appropriate decision. Soften the blow by agreeing to attend via Zoom or one of the other video-chat platforms. This may not fulfill your daughter and granddaughter's fantasy, but it's better than nothing. If Suzie loves you -- and I am sure she does -- she would never get over the guilt if one or both of her grandparents became infected and possibly died of COVID because she pressured them into attending.
DEAR ABBY: Yesterday, my daughter informed me that her boyfriend will soon come to me to ask for her hand in marriage. She also told me she intends to have both her stepfather and me walk her down the aisle. This creates a huge problem for me.
Her mother and I divorced 13 years ago because of marital infidelity on her part. She was having an affair with the man who is now my daughter's stepfather. When my daughter told me her plans, it took all my self-control not to go through the roof.
I have thought about my daughter's wedding day since the day she was born, and now she wants me to share it with this individual who has caused me so much pain. Her feeling is he has been with her her entire life, and she wants him in the wedding. I understand it to some extent, although for her to ask me to give up even a bit of this honor cuts me to my core.
One of her reasons for asking is we had a strained relationship for a number of years. I was never out of her life, although there were periods of time when we would fight constantly.
I don't want to miss the opportunity to walk my baby girl down the aisle, but I simply cannot share this honor with someone who basically stole my family. -- NOT FORGIVING IN TEXAS
DEAR NOT FORGIVING: I know this is painful for you, but you are not in control. If you are going to have the honor of walking your daughter down the aisle, you will have to figure out a compromise. I'm suggesting you walk her halfway to the altar and your daughter's stepfather take her the rest of the way, or vice versa. It has been done before.
DEAR ABBY: I'm having trouble with feelings I probably shouldn't be having about someone. She's always walking around in her underwear when I come over. I like it, of course, but I'm not sure if it is meant to tease me or if I should act on it. I'd really appreciate your help. -- CONFUSED IN THE EAST
DEAR CONFUSED: A positive message of the #MeToo movement has been that when there is a shadow of a doubt, a person should COMMUNICATE to avoid any unfortunate misunderstandings. In this case, it would be appropriate to ask this woman why she walks around in a state of undress when you are there, because you are not sure how to interpret the message it sends. DO NOT ACT ON ANYTHING UNLESS HER RESPONSE IS THAT IT WOULD BE WELCOMED.
DEAR ABBY: At what age is it no longer appropriate to share a bed with your child? My sister-in-law "Mara" is a single mom with a 13-year-old daughter. Until recently we were quite close, but we haven't spoken in a few months. Mostly it's because of COVID restrictions, but we had begun drifting apart even before.
Last week I saw on Facebook that she had made a comment about them still sharing a bed. I think it's weird and creepy. It goes against every boundary I have as a mother myself.
Should I keep my mouth shut? She won't listen to my husband (her brother) because he has been branded an "abusive misogynist." Mara loves to play the victim and interprets any criticism, however slight, as abuse -- especially if it comes from a man.
Getting in touch with her out of the blue to talk about this seems over the top, but I'm genuinely concerned about the long-term impact on her daughter, who has voiced in the past (not in front of Mara) that she prefers to sleep alone. Is this none of my business? -- OVER THE LINE
DEAR OVER: If you suspect your niece is being sexually abused, child protective services should be contacted. Otherwise, it is none of your business. Not every family -- or culture, for that matter -- has the same standards. Until your niece finds the courage to tell her mother she no longer wants to share a bed, nothing will change in that household.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069