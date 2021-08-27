I finally have a plan of action from my doctors. I will be having radiation and will hold off on surgery to see if it works. My question is: Should I bring my family in on this? I desperately want to. I know I'd be devastated if another family member kept this kind of information from me. Or would telling them be selfish on my part? I mean, why worry them? -- WAFFLING OUT WEST

DEAR WAFFLING: I'm sorry for your diagnosis. I hope you realize, because you have been around this track before, that you may beat this again. Because you want and need the support of your family, please let them know what has been going on. Doing that is NOT "selfish." If your cancer does not respond to treatment, how do you think they would feel that you had kept the news from them? Tell your father and your children so they can support you through this. As to your ostrich of a sister who "doesn't like bad news," allow her to continue living in ignorance. She would be of little, if any, help to you during this stressful time. I wish you all the best.

DEAR ABBY: I recently invited two couples over for dinner. After the meal, I asked if anyone would like to go for a short boat ride on our lake. One of the couples wanted to go, but the other woman said she didn't want to, so we didn't. What would have been a better way to handle this so that we could have gone? -- SAILING AWAY IN SOUTH CAROLINA