DEAR ABBY: I recently Googled my brother-in-law to see if I could find his birthdate, which I had forgotten. When his name came up, so did some information I wish I hadn't seen.

He's a convicted sex offender (rape) who has served time. I am assuming my sister knows about his past. But what if she doesn't? I don't want to say anything to her, because if she already knows, she'll be upset that I now know. If she doesn't know and I tell her, I'm afraid she may blame me for messing up a good thing.

Should I talk to him and ask him if he's told her? Or should I leave things alone and let things play out naturally? I was shocked by the revelation because it doesn't fit the man I know. -- SHOCKED IN THE SOUTH

DEAR SHOCKED: Are you 100% sure the information you found is about your brother-in-law? If it's true, the revelation that there is a felon in the family (and for rape, yet!) would shock anyone. Talk to your sister. Explain that you forgot the date of her husband's birthday and what you discovered. It's entirely possible that she knows about his past. But if she doesn't, direct her to the site from which you got that information, because she's entitled to know.

DEAR ABBY: My grandson is 30. He lives at home with his mother and father, both of whom are retired. He doesn't have a job, nor is he actively seeking one. The only so-called job he ever had in his life was as a security guard at a college museum, working some 20 hours per week.

He is healthy but seems to be content to continue living off his parents. They sent him to college, and he says he has a degree. His mother has told me she would never kick him out of the house. I think he should be forced to get a real job. His resume would be pathetic, but I believe if he stays on this course, he'll never be self-supporting. What do you think? -- REALISTIC GRANDPA IN FLORIDA

DEAR GRANDPA: I think you are correct. Your grandson is not a self-starter and, thanks to his parents' "generosity," he will never find the motivation to become independent. Nothing will change until his parents realize they need to encourage their son to grow up and leave the nest.

DEAR ABBY: My middle-aged daughter and her family have been estranged from me for several years, including the last year of her father's sad battle with dementia. I am told my grandson has been taught to refer to me as "The Devil," although I don't know why.

Recently, her husband (my son-in-law) emailed me a list of possessions from my home that they now expect to have. My late husband's wedding ring was included on the list. What would you say to the demands for items from an adult child with whom you have no relationship? -- OUT OF THEIR LIVES IN VIRGINIA

DEAR OUT: Please accept my sympathy for the loss of your husband. As to what "I" would say in response to these grasping relatives, I wouldn't dignify their demand with any response at all.

DEAR ABBY: I had substance abuse problems in the past. I have been in a rehabilitation program for a while now, and have been sober for more than a year. I would like to continue my sobriety and feel I could stay sober from drugs and still drink socially. My family is against me drinking at all, even though alcohol is plentiful at their holiday get-togethers. They also don't want me socializing with friends who drink at all, even if these friends don't use other substances. I should mention I am of legal drinking age.

How can I convince my family that I will stay off drugs while drinking socially? I know they want what's best for me, but I don't want to feel left out of family events or have to end friendships, which feels extreme. -- RESPONSIBLE SOCIAL DRINKER

DEAR RESPONSIBLE: While your family is well-intentioned, I agree their thinking they can maintain your sobriety "for" you by deciding what you may and may not drink on their premises is extreme. And the decision of who you can safely socialize with should be made by you.

This is an important subject you should discuss with your sponsor or the administrators of your substance abuse rehabilitation program. Please don't wait to do it. Not knowing you personally, I cannot -- and should not -- advise you further than this.

DEAR ABBY: I've been married to my husband, "Derrick," for 32 years. We consider each other to be our best friend, except he refuses to allow me to see or use his iPad. (He has it password-protected.)

Derrick and I have been together since high school and have maintained a very good relationship. I'm not sure why it bothers me so much that he refuses to let me see his text messages or emails. I don't think he's cheating, but my intuition is sending me warning signals that this can't be good. Should I be concerned, and should I confront him? -- OPEN BOOK IN NEW YORK

DEAR OPEN BOOK: Has Derrick always been this territorial, or is his secretiveness something fairly recent? If it's the latter, then your intuition is telling you something important and you should be concerned. Before you "confront" him, ask yourself what you intend to do if your worst fears are realized, and be prepared for that. Once that's done, tell your husband what you have told me -- that hiding his texts and emails has made you afraid he has been straying, and you need reassurance.

P.S. In the 33 years my late husband and I were together, I never, ever felt the need to look at his wallet, his mail or email, or phone because he never gave me reason to. He was always very open, and told me I was welcome to. The reverse was also true. Neither of us kept secrets from the other. That is what I would wish for you and Derrick.

DEAR ABBY: My 80-year-old mother has always been "difficult." She's always the victim/martyr and creates drama by fabricating lies, spreading half-truths and embellishing. I have very little contact with her (maybe a text once a month). During a recent physical examination, she was screened for dementia. She passed every test with flying colors.

I am retired, and my husband will be retiring soon. We are considering moving out of state, but I am getting a lot of pushback about it from her friends and a few extended family members. I feel my husband and I have worked hard and deserve to retire wherever we see fit.

How do I respond to people trying to heap guilt on me for "abandoning my elderly parent"? I would like a snappy comeback to their comments. -- FLEEING IN ILLINOIS

DEAR FLEEING: It seems there is never a shortage of "concerned" individuals speaking out about things that are none of their business. I vote for telling them the truth with no sugar coating: "Mom and I have never been close. Our communication is infrequent and usually in the form of a monthly text. Her doctors say she's in excellent health, and we are not worried. This move is something my husband and I have planned for a long time. I'm sure that if anything changes with her you will let me know, and we will handle it then." Period.

DEAR ABBY: Should a spouse stay in a marriage with minor children involved if they have fallen out of love and are no longer sexually attracted to their spouse? -- JUST WONDERING IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR JUST WONDERING: I don't think so, because under those circumstances, the relationship is likely at some point to implode. The important issue is that the children be provided for financially and co-parented by two loving, supportive adults who can function as a team, even if they are living apart.

DEAR ABBY: I am having trouble dealing with my wife's extended family, who are mostly evangelicals. My family isn't overly religious and some are atheists. Her family doesn't think twice about asking me if I have a relationship with God, and have even declared that they are praying for me and my children. I chafe at these comments because I feel they do not respect our religious beliefs, as I do theirs.

This has been going on for all of the 40 years we've been married, and I'm ready to disassociate from them altogether. I do not want to be negative about their beliefs, but I should be entitled to mutual respect. Can you help, please? -- LOSING PATIENCE IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR LOSING: I can try. One of the tenets of the faith of evangelicals is evangelizing -- in other words, spreading the word about their beliefs. They feel that by doing this they are following their religion. When you are asked whether you have a relationship with God, your response should be that your relationship with God is as close as you need it to be, thank you -- AND PLEASE DO NOT ASK AGAIN.

When they tell you they are praying for you and your children, say thank you again. A little prayer on our behalf hurts no one, and may make them feel better about their own lives. Limit your exposure if you must, but shunning your in-laws isn't the answer if your wife wants to maintain a relationship with them.

DEAR ABBY: My ex-husband had an affair with a woman named "Lily" that lasted for the entire year we were separated. Although we tried to work on things, he continued to sleep with both of us. I got PTSD because of how bad it messed with my head. I wanted to keep my family together, but I was tired of being hurt.

When I finally let go, so did Lily. She got engaged not long after meeting her new boyfriend, but she and my ex still slept together. He had four relationships after her and kept trying to pursue me, but I didn't give him any more chances and met my now-husband.

After cheating in their subsequent relationships, my ex and Lily got back together. (She moved in because her fiance kicked her out.) Eight months later they are now engaged. I don't feel safe with my son around them because they are so toxic. Am I wrong for wishing they would separate again and both stay out of my life? It's affecting me emotionally again, as well as making it hard for me to love. -- ALMOST DESTROYED IN ILLINOIS

DEAR ALMOST DESTROYED: You are spending too much time focused on your ex and his fiancee. They are birds of a feather and meant for each other. Because you are unable to eliminate your ex from your life -- I presume because of the child you share -- and the stress is affecting your mental health, it's time to consult a licensed mental health professional for help in insulating yourself from this toxic twosome.

DEAR ABBY: My college senior daughter, "Lisa," insists on inviting her "significant other" to every holiday and to our home when she's on break. This is Lisa's first girl/girl romance, and she thinks she's in love.

This girlfriend has zero personality and adds nothing to our family dynamic. None of us can stand her. How can I nicely explain to my daughter that although she feels one way, we feel another? She honestly thinks she's going to marry this girl and is VERY pushy when it comes to inviting her wherever we are. Also, this girlfriend is only going into her junior year. She has two more years of school left. Once Lisa graduates this year, she will be five hours from the girlfriend.

She makes my daughter very weird and not in a good way. I'm praying this relationship will end after she graduates. It's horrible. If the girl isn't with her, Lisa calls her 10 times a day. Help! -- MOM KNOWS BETTER IN NEW JERSEY

DEAR MOM: Be patient. Because of the circumstances you mentioned in your letter, there is a good chance your daughter's fixation on her "first love" will lessen. I assume that when she returns from college she will be socializing with other people. Cross your fingers and gently encourage it, because it may give her a different perspective. Absence does not always make the heart grow fonder.

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have been together for 18 years (married for 14). He has recently been hanging around a female friend who supposedly made a move on him while I was away, but he said he turned her down. He sends her private messages, looks her up on social media and "likes" every photo she puts up. Most of them are sexy. Now he wants to try new things in the bedroom. Should I be concerned? I have an uneasy feeling about this.

When I told him I was going to confront her, he got upset with me. He has deleted messages because he said he didn't want me to get the wrong idea if I read them. I'm not sure how I should be feeling about this whole thing. -- SOMETHING'S UP IN NEW YORK

DEAR SOMETHING'S UP: Right now you should be "feeling" your husband's relationship with this female "friend" is a threat. There's nothing innocent about deleting conversations that he knows would give you the "wrong" idea. His preoccupation with the sexy photos she is posting is hardly reassuring, and that he suddenly wants to try "new things" in the bedroom is a huge red flag in light of what else is going on.

Quietly talk to a lawyer about what your options are as a wife of 14 years in New York, gather as much financial information as you can, and then raise holy heck with your husband. You have a right to be upset.

DEAR ABBY: I have a grandson (25) and granddaughter (22) who are both extremely overweight (300 pounds each). They not only have health issues, but also mental issues. Both work part time at the same company as their mom and dad -- and still live at home. They don't date, don't drive and are very dependent on their parents because their parents encourage it. My granddaughter is being treated with meds; my grandson is not.

I'm very close to him, and he shares a lot with me. He has issues with both of his parents, but more so with his mom. They were raised in a VERY Christian home. There were always weight issues for the entire family because they eat most of their meals out. My daughter-in-law rarely cooks, and the house resembles a "Hoarders" home.

In the past, I tried talking with my son and his wife but they have a convenient excuse for everything I bring up. During my last conversation with my grandson, he was so unhappy he mentioned suicide. PLEASE can you help me? How can I get through to my son and his wife? -- DISTRAUGHT GRANDMA IN TEXAS

DEAR GRANDMA: Do your son and his wife know their son is depressed to the point of talking about suicide? If they are unaware, put them on notice. While you're at it, give him the number of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-8255.

Because you have already tried talking to his parents and found them unreceptive, would you consider inviting your grandson to live with you for a while? It would be a way of teaching him healthier eating habits, and if he needs medication, you might be able to see that his doctor prescribes it. Living apart from his parents might also be an incentive for him to become more independent in other ways, such as continuing his education if he is able, which would improve his employment prospects.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069

