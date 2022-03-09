DEAR ABBY: Thirty-two years ago I was seeing two different men. I slept with each of them in the same week and became pregnant. I told them midway through the pregnancy that the baby might be theirs. One ditched me. I never heard from him again. The other is my husband of 31 years. We went on to have two more children. I have suspected all along that my oldest son, "Todd," wasn't my husband's biological child. When Todd was 8, we did a DNA test, and I was right.

Todd was recently married. I asked him several times before the wedding to tell his future wife his birth story. Todd was adamant in his refusal. He has no interest in meeting his biological father or having a relationship with him. My husband is his dad -- period.

I feel guilty for not sharing the truth with Todd's wife when she asks me questions. She knows Todd was born before my husband and I were married. Todd says it's his decision and "it's not a big deal." I disagree. Should I tell her the truth? If I do, I risk upsetting my son and maybe their marriage. They will have kids in the future, and I think she should know. What do you think I should do? -- KNOWS THE WHOLE STORY

DEAR KNOWS: You have advised Todd, and he has refused. Respect his decision. Do NOT go behind his back and divulge this information to his wife or you may damage beyond repair the relationship you have with your son.

DEAR ABBY: I'm a 24-year-old male. I've been seeing this guy, "Kurt," for four years. He moved to New York to be with me. He's 17 years older than I am. At first, it was great. We were amazing together. Then we hit some rough patches.

When I went to meet his family in the Midwest, they treated me horribly. My dad was ill, so I came back home. Kurt let me drive the 18 hours by myself, which infuriated me. I want him back, and I'm also scared to be alone. I have talked to other men online and searched for the love and companionship I no longer have with Kurt. We don't do anything together anymore, and our relationship has been failing for a long time.

How do I tell him I want out of the relationship and think we lost our spark a long time ago? How do I get out of the rut I'm in because I'm scared to end the relationship? -- LOST AND CONFUSED

DEAR LOST AND CONFUSED: At 24, your chances of finding love again are probably better than your 40-year-old partner's. I don't know how long you have been living in the rut you described, but life is short. Do not waste more time than you already have on Kurt, who may be as relieved as you to see this romance come to an end.

Break the news by telling him calmly that you feel your relationship has been failing for a long time, the spark fizzled out a long time ago and you are calling it quits. Follow it up by saying you hope you will always be "friends," and move on.

DEAR ABBY: For a long time, I have been in love with a man who is 15 years younger than I am. We had a relationship for about a year, which ended six years ago. Since then, we have remained friends and occasionally hooked up a few times. The short relationship we had was close to perfect. He broke it off with me because he said he couldn't give me the relationship I really wanted and I would end up resenting him or even hating him for it.

Although I didn't understand that when he said it, I understand now he was right. The problem is, I cannot seem to get over him. I've had two unsuccessful relationships since. They weren't the same as it was with him. I don't know what to do.

A few months ago, I cut off everything with him, and we haven't talked in many months. It's not working! I'm still in love with him and can't get him out of my head. I mentioned the age difference because I had a hard time with it, but he didn't. What else can I do? I'm afraid to start anything with someone new. -- HOPELESS IN NEW YORK

DEAR HOPELESS: What you are describing is painful, but it's happening because you haven't accepted the reason the two of you broke up. He said he couldn't give you the relationship you really wanted -- whatever that was. You are not in love with this man. You are in love with the fantasy of the person you wanted him to be. Once that fact is firmly in place in your head, you'll be able to move forward, although it may take help from a licensed psychotherapist to accomplish it. Whatever it takes, please do it, so you can start living your life.

DEAR ABBY: My adult daughter is married. She also has a boyfriend. Both of these men live with her and share her bed. Her children are horrified by it and want nothing to do with their mother. They are embarrassed and ashamed, as am I. Her older children are of age but still in school. They would like to move out but can't afford to; the youngest is a minor and afraid of the boyfriend. My daughter's husband doesn't object to the share plan. Is there anything I can do to help the kids? -- CROWDED BED IN COLORADO

DEAR CROWDED: Why is your youngest grandchild afraid of your daughter's boyfriend? Has he been physically or emotionally abusive or "grooming" her? If you don't know the answer, it is important you find out so you can intervene, if necessary. If there is physical abuse or possibly grooming going on, CPS should be notified. A potential solution might be to invite your grandchildren to live with you until they are out of school and able to live on their own. Your daughter, her husband and her boyfriend may be happier with all of the children out of the picture. Parents of the year, they are not.

DEAR ABBY: I need your advice on a certain topic. I'm in my early 30s, and my husband is in his early 20s. We're currently living with my mother-in-law, who has put a damper on my and my husband's relationship. She tells my husband what to do, tries to make decisions for him and doesn't give him a choice about anything.

My husband and I have been talking about moving when the time is right, but she continues to put her 2 cents in. I have been treated like crap by his mother after doing everything possible to help her. I don't know what to do at this point. I'm slowly pulling away from the man I love, and he doesn't seem to care. What should I do? -- STUCK IN OHIO

DEAR STUCK: Your husband is barely out of his teens. It may have been an oversight, but you omitted the most important fact from your letter. WHY ARE YOU TWO LIVING WITH HIS MOTHER? She treats him like a child because that's the way she has always treated him. If you want to save your marriage, move heaven and earth to get the two of you out of there so he can grow up to be independent.

DEAR ABBY: My husband's birthday is on the same day as our grandson's first communion. Our grandson's family lives out of town, about a day's drive. The problem is, my husband is not Catholic and doesn't want to go because he doesn't want to spend his birthday driving and sitting in a church. I am so torn. Should I push it? He was upset when I told him I wanted to go. He feels I should put him before the children and grandchildren. -- IN THE MIDDLE

DEAR IN THE MIDDLE: Your husband is being childish and selfish. Your grandchild will have only one first communion, while you and your husband can celebrate his birthday on another day. Can you get to the site by other means of transportation to spare him the driving? He should be ashamed of himself. I hope his candle goes out before he makes a wish!

DEAR ABBY: I'm 15 and my mother makes me go to church every Sunday. I don't like going. I believe in God, but I feel awkward when people ask me about it. My mother makes everything bad until she gets her way. I have tried talking to her about it, but she doesn't listen to me. I don't know what to do. -- DILEMMA IN TEXAS

DEAR DILEMMA: Your mother isn't listening to you because she is convinced that she is doing the right thing FOR you. Not knowing how fervent she is about her church and her religion, it's hard to predict how she would react if you tried to turn this into less of a power struggle and more of an adult conversation.

As it stands, you are a minor, and as long as you live under her roof, she makes the rules. When you are 18 and can live on your own, the decision of whether you want to continue going to church every Sunday will be yours. This may seem hard, but if your mother is unwilling to talk this through with you, you will have to be patient.

DEAR ABBY: I just got engaged, and I couldn't be happier. But my fiance is referred to by the entire town as the "bad guy" because of his past. He's changed a lot, and I really want this to work out, but people come to me and say he's not marriage material, and they try to make us break up (one of his exes in particular).

He told me about his past, and I don't judge him for it because everyone has a past. He really wants to get married. How can we have a wedding without everyone knowing about it, especially our family? -- MARRIAGE-BOUND IN WEST VIRGINIA

DEAR MARRIAGE-BOUND: If the whole town -- including your family -- thinks that marrying your fiance is a bad idea, it may be time to hit the pause button. Marriage is something you want to do only once. The chances of it being successful will be better if you don't go rushing off to the altar.

Make your engagement long enough that your fiance has time to prove to your parents and the community that he is a changed man. No one can "make" you break up, but it would be in your interest to listen to those exes (including the one in particular) and compare what each has to say. If the stories they each tell are similar, it may be your Mr. Right is the wrong man for you.

