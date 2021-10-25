DEAR ABBY: My son and daughter-in-law went through a lot to have a baby, but she had a miracle child in her 40s. The boy is now 12. The problem: She's still sleeping with him regularly. She's very cuddly and "smoochy" with him, and they use baby talk with each other. My wife and I are worried about his development and future. Should we be? Is there anything we, as grandparents, can or should do? We're not comfortable bringing it up in conversation. -- DOESN'T SEEM NORMAL
DEAR DOESN'T: OK, so you're not comfortable talking to your daughter-in-law about it. But where is your son in this scenario? Have you asked him what he thinks about it? How does your grandson feel about the fact that he still sleeps with his cuddly, smoochy mother? He'll be a teenager in another year, maturing from boyhood to young manhood. While you and I might consider what's going on to be stunting your grandson's development, other than talking with your family, there is nothing you can or should do.
DEAR ABBY: I'm having a huge disagreement with a "boyfriend." He says women and men cannot be friends, ever, and that one or the other wants more than friendship. I believe people of the opposite sex can be friends and that there's nothing wrong with it. I have some male friends, and on the rare occasion I see them, my boyfriend berates me and calls me names. It goes on for days. And no matter what I wear, I am yelled at for that as well. He is convinced they want me for sex even if I'm out with a group, never alone. Please help settle this. -- FRIENDLY IN NEW YORK
DEAR FRIENDLY: Gladly. The sooner you ditch this insecure "BOYfriend," the better off you will be. His insecurity and verbal abuse are an indication of what your future will be if you let the relationship develop further. When someone berates you and calls you names "for days," it's an attempt to wear you down and control you. (Does he also try to deprive you of sleep?) The more friends one has, the better, and if some of them are of the opposite sex, it's fine. Please do not knuckle under. Lose this loser.
DEAR ABBY: I have three daughters who live with me. My ex-wife told them what I used to do for work after I got out of the service, before they were born. I was a mercenary. I was hired by a reputable security firm, and I never did anything illegal or morally wrong, but my daughters look at me differently now. How do I set this right? -- FULL-TIME DAD IN OREGON
DEAR DAD: I wish you had mentioned how old your daughters are, and described how they are treating you "differently." You need to have an honest talk with them -- in an age-appropriate way -- about your former career and be prepared to answer any questions they may have. In a case like this, being open and forthright is the solution.
DEAR ABBY: For the past few months I've been seeing a gentleman in his late 50s who lost his last girlfriend, "Vera," in a tragic accident. Her death was less than a year ago and he is still grieving, which I respect and am not uncomfortable with. My beau has low self-esteem. He thinks the relationship he had with Vera made him a better person, and that without her he will be less so.
I understand his sorrow and that he needs more time to sort through his feelings but, if things work out with us, and we continue to see each other, I want to know how I can also make him feel like I'm helping him be a better person. He says it was "just the relationship they had" and that he doesn't know how to put it into words.
I don't want to replace Vera or copy her, but I do wish I could understand what she did to help him believe positive things about himself. -- NEW GIRLFRIEND IN NEW HAMPSHIRE
DEAR GIRLFRIEND: In order to understand that, it would be helpful to see if he can explain the reason for his low self-esteem. Was it hypercritical parents? Difficulty fitting in with peers that started when he was in school? Not receiving enough positive feedback in his youth?
Once you gain more insight, you may be able to find the answers you are looking for. Both partners in a relationship should use whatever attributes they have to make EACH OTHER feel positive. However, please recognize it should not be your responsibility to prop him up on a continuing basis.
DEAR ABBY: When my boss hired me as an assistant four years ago, she specifically told me my job was to do whatever the person above me wants. I wasn't allowed to communicate with anyone on the job other than the lady above me. Even though it was tough to watch my supervisor make so many bad decisions and get away with it, I did what was required of me.
Now I have worked my way up and have an assistant of my own. However, my boss has given my assistant much more than she ever gave me when I was in that position. Sometimes I feel like she acts like I'm not valued. I want to point it out, but I don't want to be that kind of person. I love what I do, but I don't know how much longer I can handle being treated this way.
Should I tell her how I feel? She constantly leaves me out of important decisions and then tries to play mind games to make up for it. She is also giving my assistant important information before telling me. I don't know what I should do. -- FRUSTRATED IN OREGON
DEAR FRUSTRATED: Many companies have annual reviews for employees in which subjects like the ones you have raised are discussed. If this isn't the case in your firm, ask for one.
During that conversation, tell your boss that sometimes you feel your efforts aren't valued and why. Remind her that you were instructed not to talk with anyone on the job other than the person immediately above you, and you feel undercut because your assistant is being given important information before it is shared with you. It may clear the air. However, if it doesn't, by all means start searching for another job, since you seem to be considering it anyway.
DEAR ABBY: I am worried about my kids and their social well-being. I understand we are in a pandemic. Our family has been responsible and socially distancing, but it seems like their friends have all been spending time together. Understandably, my kids are jealous and angry at their father and me for putting restrictions on them. But I am worried about their lack of social interaction and how it may affect their future. One of them has a harder time making friends and doesn't have many things in common with their peers, which led to spending more time at home when there was no pandemic. -- WORRIED MOM IN NEW YORK
DEAR WORRIED: Until the threat of COVID has been resolved, it's up to you as parents to decide how you restrict your children in relation to the pandemic. Of course you want to protect them, even if your choices aren't popular. Kids can be careless. They can forget to pull their masks up and stay socially distanced, and the results can be tragic. But there are relatively safe outdoor activities parents can plan to keep their children from being completely isolated.
As to your child who is less socially adept, this is a subject to discuss with his/her teachers or a child psychologist. Perhaps you can help by researching online interest groups this child can join that will connect them with other children -- under your supervision, of course.
DEAR ABBY: I am a first-time mommy of a beautiful 2 1/2-month-old little boy. I should also mention that I'm 40 years old. My husband is constantly asking for sex. I mean, every day. I honestly do not feel like having it. I'm so worn out by the day-to-day chores of being a wife and motherhood that when the baby goes to sleep, I go to sleep immediately.
My husband refuses to understand how exhausted I am, and his constantly asking for sex makes me want it even less. I try to reassure him that it's not him, because he thinks he has done something wrong or that I'm not attracted to him anymore. But he also doesn't help me out much around here. So, basically, I'm asking what can I do? -- TOUCHY SUBJECT IN WEST VIRGINIA
DEAR TOUCHY: You and your husband are overdue for a frank talk. Sit him down and explain EXACTLY what you need from him. Tell him you need his help so the entire burden of taking care of his home and his baby isn't entirely on your shoulders. After you have finished doing that, point out that if he contributes to the household tasks and baby duties, it will take the pressure off you and make it more likely that you can relax and get in the mood for something more pleasant.
DEAR ABBY: I am a 52-year-old single, straight male. For some reason, only men seem to be attracted to me. If I sit at a table in a restaurant or bar, a man will come over and sit next to me. If I go to the park, a man will sit next to me on the bench. Walking down the street, random men approach me. It's terrible. I'm straight! Please help! -- UNIQUE PROBLEM IN CALIFORNIA
DEAR UNIQUE PROBLEM: Because you're not meeting women, try to put yourself in situations where you will meet them. Because you are consistently approached by men and you're not interested, consider asking them if they have a female relative who's single. And when you encounter a woman you think you can click with, speak up and introduce yourself.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069