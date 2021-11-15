DEAR ABBY: A lady friend of mine I've known for more than 20 years and I recently lost our spouses to COVID in the same hospital, four rooms apart from each other. During the 2 1/2 weeks that our spouses were in the hospital, we visited, prayed for and offered comfort to each other, as well as after their passing.

Throughout the years, we had always had a slight attraction to each other, and we realize that it's still there. We know each other's flaws as well as good points. Keep in mind we were very much in love with our spouses, and we're able to openly talk about them as well as grieve for them. We also find a great sense of comfort in each other's company but, over time, our physical attraction has grown.

I'm 64 and she's 57, and we're both experienced in the game of life. My question is, it's been only two months since our spouses died, so would it be wrong for us to start seeing each other on a romantic basis or is this too soon? Also, there's the question of being judged by others. -- NEW WIDOWER IN FLORIDA