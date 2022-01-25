DEAR ABBY: My grandson passed away three months before his daughter was born. When she was 6 months old, her mom moved in with her new boyfriend. We were allowed visits for a couple of years, but then that stopped, so we had to take the mom to court to get visitation again.

We learned our visits had been stopped because we referred to her boyfriend by his name instead of "Daddy." We are not allowed to tell our grandchild who her father is. At what age should a child be told the truth, and how is all this going to affect my granddaughter? -- TRUTH TELLER IN THE SOUTH

DEAR TRUTH TELLER: Your former daughter-in-law may prefer her little one call her boyfriend "Daddy" because the man is the only father figure your granddaughter has ever known. The time for her to be told all the facts would be when she's old enough to understand the information AND her mother chooses to tell her about her biological father. The truth should not negatively affect her.

DEAR ABBY: How do you deal with a relative whose child is autistic when they come for holiday dinners and let their child climb on the furniture like it's a playground and walk around the house eating and touching everything with soiled hands?

These parents constantly post about "treating him like a normal child," but they don't treat him normal with expectations. I'm tired of having to constantly supervise him and feel intimidated about saying things like, "Please don't climb on the furniture, sit at the table when you eat, wash hands your please," etc. What's your advice? -- TENTATIVE IN FLORIDA

DEAR TENTATIVE: Quit allowing yourself to be "intimidated" and tell these parents you would prefer your socializing to be adults only -- for the reasons you stipulated in your letter. Or, when you would like to spend time with them, arrange for it to be al fresco rather than inside your home. (Thank heavens you live in a state with a mild climate!)

DEAR ABBY: I need your thoughts about a good friend who, at the end of the month of my birthday or the first week of the next one, hits me with a birthday card. Then she says she doesn't know my exact birthdate but at least she remembers the month and, therefore, I should be thankful.

Four years later, I am tempted to tell her if it's not important enough to remember the day, then why bother? Am I wrong for feeling this way, or should I just be thankful she at least remembers the month? -- BIRTHDAY BOY IN TEXAS

DEAR BIRTHDAY BOY: Frankly, you are being a bit picky. Not everyone feels as strongly as you do about personal milestones. That said, however, gratitude can't be ordered like an item on a takeout menu, which your friend appears to be trying to convince you to do. Because those birthday cards, which are supposed to invoke warm feelings, have the opposite effect, express that you would prefer she save her postage money.

DEAR ABBY: I've wanted to be a pilot for a long time. But because of my medical history and my need to be on medicine, both of which are disqualifying, it's not possible. I have been good at handwriting comparisons as a hobby, specifically in legal cases, although I am unpaid. Also, I may get a job as a mail clerk at a federal department.

How can I move past this major disappointment where I'm grounded (job-wise) for life? I pray, and have given free psychic readings. I'd like to find love but I struggle with emotional regulation. Please help. -- ALL OVER THE PLACE

DEAR ALL OVER: Your first order of "business" needs to be finding a job you can enjoy other than flying. Once that's done and you are on firm financial footing, explore those hobbies of yours. Rewarding relationships are based on mutual interests.

Between your job and your hobbies, you may meet someone with whom you can have a romantic relationship.

DEAR ABBY: I have been with my boyfriend/best friend for about six years now. We moved in together a little over a year ago and have discussed marriage. The issue is, one of his sisters has an alcohol problem. She becomes rude and tries to bully others when she drinks. When she does that to me, I return the treatment, and she turns to her brother and attempts to make him side with her.

I know how important family is. Because I'm not related, I am left feeling vulnerable -- like she may disrupt my relationship with her brother. I love him, and I really try with her. I think she would be happy if her brother were more available to hang out with her. She's a tomboy and often hung out with him prior to us moving in together. Please help me figure out a solution. -- COMPETING IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR COMPETING: One option might be for you and your boyfriend to leave when his sister starts drinking. Discuss this with your boyfriend/best friend. If you haven't done that, please do. His sister may be trying to divide and conquer, but enlisting him to her side will be much more difficult if he simply responds by telling her, "I don't want to be involved in this, Sis. Leave me out of it, and stop picking on my girlfriend."

DEAR ABBY: Some close friends have an adult child with a severe disability. They've been upfront about it and his need to be present in the community. I applaud their attitude, but on a personal level, I don't know how to handle it.

They have a big family celebration coming up, assuming things continue to improve COVID-wise. I'm tired of not knowing how to interact with this person. Other people laugh and joke and seem to have a nice relationship with him. I struggle to understand, and I don't know if I should just be honest and say I don't know what to do or say. I feel I'm missing out on what others see. How do I move along? -- AWKWARD IN MASSACHUSETTS

DEAR AWKWARD: I don't think it's necessary to explain to your friends that you feel uncomfortable interacting with their disabled child. I do think you should tell them you would like to interact more fully with him and ASK FOR SUGGESTIONS on how you can achieve that. They wouldn't find it offensive. In fact, they may appreciate your being forthright, because I'm willing to bet not everyone has been as compassionate as you -- or as direct.

DEAR ABBY: Seventeen years ago, when my sister "Elise" and I were 19 and 25, our mother kicked us both out. I have long since forgiven her, and I have a happy relationship with her. Elise, on the other hand, has never let it go. I don't understand why, because she's the older of us, and 25 was a normal age to leave the nest.

Elise refuses to see our mother unless someone drives out to pick her up, so every holiday and birthday my stepfather picks her up and drives her round trip. Even when my sister is there, she speaks to no one, not even me. Mom and I talk and beg her to join us, while Elise sits off to the side and refuses to join in. I have planned girls' trips for the three of us with the same result.

I long for a relationship with Elise, but not a one-sided one. I feel bad for Mom and for her, because I'm sure Elise is lonely. I feel like a horrible person when I say I have a sister but we are not close. Do you think there's any hope? -- MISSING NORMAL IN MICHIGAN

DEAR MISSING NORMAL: There may be a lot more wrong with your sister than a case of hard feelings. As you stated, seventeen years ago it was normal for 25-year-old women to leave their parents' home and live independently or with a contemporary. If, at age 41, Elise is as isolated and uncommunicative as you describe, she may need the help of a psychotherapist to get back on track. Of course, this would entail her admitting she has a problem and a desire to do something about it. Unless that happens, there's nothing you or your parents can do to "help" her.

DEAR ABBY: I am a 63-year-old man, born "Thomas J. Reilly." I was legally adopted at 14, although I had lived with my adoptive parents since I was 6 months old and was given their surname, "Johnson." My wife of 42 years recently passed. My adoptive parents died several years ago, and my brother, who was also adopted by the Johnsons, has been gone two years.

My mother always wanted me to search for my birth family, but out of respect for her and Dad, I never did. Now, because I have no adoptive relations left in my life, I'm considering changing my name back to Reilly, but I'm ambivalent about it. I want to reengage with my birthright, yet remain respectful to the Johnsons, who lovingly raised me as their own. My heart has two halves, and I don't know which to nurture. -- CONFUSED IN THE EAST

DEAR CONFUSED: The line, "What's in a name? A rose by any other name would smell as sweet," is a classic in English literature. In a situation like yours, however, it may not hold true. You honored your adoptive parents and your brother every day of their lives. If you feel changing your name would make your heart whole, then follow through with what you need to do.

DEAR ABBY: My husband has a close friend I'll call "Al." (We are like family.) Over the past five months, Al has been seeing two women and sleeping with both of them. Neither one knows about the other. He admits that one of them thinks they are in a committed relationship, however, he refuses to choose between the two. He actually plans the exact same date so he can compare them! I feel bad for them and want to tell him what he's doing is wrong. My husband insists I shouldn't interfere. Al keeps saying he wants us to meet these women, and I just can't imagine keeping my mouth shut. What to do? -- RIGHT OR WRONG IN VIRGINIA

DEAR RIGHT OR WRONG: Al is dishonest and lacks integrity. He may be a close friend, but that doesn't mean you must participate in the games he is playing. A way to avoid that would be to refuse to meet them.

