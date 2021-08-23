DEAR ABBY: After my divorce 15 years ago, I moved 800 miles away to be near my only family -- my older sister -- at her request. We are close and talk on the phone every day, but do nothing together because she's always busy and active with her partner of 50 years and their circle of friends.
I have made few friends (just a couple from work and neighborhood acquaintances), nor have I found a romantic connection despite trying online dating, self-help books and volunteering. I even tried going on vacation alone a few years ago, which was misery. I've been through counseling three times. All three professionals have concluded that this is simply my life.
During the COVID quarantine, I actually felt normal for the first time in 15 years because everyone else was spending all their time at home alone, too. While I'm relieved and thankful for the vaccines for bringing us closer to an end to the pandemic, I'm also depressed. I am dreading a return to "normal" because people will resume living and I will sit here and watch. How do I accept that this is how my life will be? -- SIDELINED IN SOUTH CAROLINA
DEAR SIDELINED: My late mother once told me that people can be as happy as they choose to be. You appear to be someone who has too much time on her hands. You are not a deprived urchin with her nose pressed against a bakery window. You are a capable adult who, now that so many people have been vaccinated, can get out of your dwelling and involve yourself in activities that INTEREST you.
The time you're wasting "watching" others live their lives is time you could be spending getting out into the community and perhaps volunteering again, taking a class or searching for a part-time job. If you do, you may meet others with similar interests and -- while you may or may not find the romance you crave -- you could possibly make some new friends.
DEAR ABBY: I took care of all three of my grandbabies from birth to when my oldest turned 9. Then I found out she was going home and telling her parents "everything" that happened while they were with me (nothing bad at all). Instead of talking to me about it, their mom is now keeping them from me.
I have decided to quit trying to see them, since I feel like their mom "all of a sudden" doesn't trust me or know me after all these years. I feel the same way about my son. I think he should see what's going on and do something about it, but I don't want to cause trouble between them. Am I wrong? -- CUT OFF IN NEW MEXICO
DEAR CUT OFF: There is nothing wrong with children telling their parents what happened during a visit with the grandparents. And if the parent(s) feel any concern or discomfort, it would make sense for it to be discussed among the adults. Something important is missing from your letter. Do you KNOW what your granddaughter told her mother? I see nothing wrong with approaching your son about setting up a "family conference" to discuss this. Frankly, it is overdue.
DEAR ABBY: My sister, who had epilepsy as a small child in the 1970s, now uses her disease as a weapon against the rest of the family. I am at my wits' end about what to do about the way she mistreats our 83-year-old mother. She no longer is treated for epilepsy, and her childhood memories about the way she was treated are wrong. If anything, she was spoiled and babied far too long because of her sickness. She claims she has PTSD, uses pot to self-medicate and refuses to go to a doctor for help. Instead she blames everyone else for her "terrible childhood."
My other two siblings and I do not agree with her that she grew up in a "broken home." She continually rehashes misremembered things from 50 years ago and uses them for fuel to rationalize why she is so messed up. Her mental illness is getting worse, and it's affecting everyone around her. I love her, but I can't stand to be around her anymore. Should I encourage Mom not to have any more contact with her? Please help. -- INTOLERABLE IN TENNESSEE
DEAR INTOLERABLE: Your sister appears to have more wrong with her than her history of epilepsy. You should share this fact with your mother if she is being emotionally abused. If you feel the abuse extends further than that, a place to safely report it would be the Eldercare Locator helpline (800-677-1116). It will then be up to your mother to decide how much exposure to this troubled daughter she is willing to tolerate.
DEAR ABBY: As a first-time mom, I am a late bloomer. My daughter turns 1 in a few weeks. We are thankful to be able to have a first birthday party celebration for her. Quite a few people are coming. After not being able to have a baby shower because of the pandemic, this will be the first gathering having anything to do with my only child.
My question is, do we open gifts at the party? My concern is, it's already a lot for a 1-year-old, and forcing her to open presents with people staring at her seems daunting. Will people get bored watching that?
The party is in a park with a nice playground, and we will be providing food, games, desserts and other activities. I am an avid thank-you card writer and have thought about taking pictures of her opening her gifts, and sending the gifters the photo with the card the next day. What do you think? -- UNSURE IN CALIFORNIA
DEAR UNSURE: Because you are late to motherhood, discuss this with friends or relatives who are more experienced. Your idea is sweet, but your 1-year-old is too young to open any of her presents. (You might have her try to open one or two, but don't count on it.) She'll likely be far more interested in the birthday cake. If you put it in front of her, don't be surprised if she face-plants into it. Her attention span will be short and she may need a nap to head off a meltdown, so be prepared. Your idea of including a picture of her opening her gifts is a good one, but save it until she is older.
DEAR ABBY: I am a single father of three wonderful kids. When my wife and I separated, we agreed to 50/50 custody and a property settlement. Everything went smoothly. A year later I requested, and was granted, full custody of my children. Their mom has visitation, but that's it.
Shortly after my separation, I met a woman and we became good friends. I waited about a year before introducing her to my children because I wanted to make sure I knew her first.
Although we are not "officially" in a relationship, she has been more than willing to step in and help with the children. In a few instances she has disciplined them because of bad behaviors. It usually entails talking to them about what they did wrong and some sort of consequence -- loss of toys or privileges.
When they went to visit their mother and she heard about it, she wasn't happy. She called me very upset saying my friend had no right to discipline our kids. I see nothing wrong with it, but I am second-guessing myself. Some advice, please? -- CONCERNED DAD IN CALIFORNIA
DEAR CONCERNED DAD: If your lady friend's "discipline" EVER went further than a talking-to, then their mother is right. Because you have primary custody of the children, YOU should be the parent who levies penalties if they misbehave and a punishment is warranted.
DEAR ABBY: I'm a very social person and part of a close-knit friend group, but my boyfriend is on the introverted side. Although he is sweet and thoughtful, he doesn't have many friends of his own, and he tends to enjoy independent hobbies.
Since learning that my friendships are very important to me, he has made a huge effort with my friends and their boyfriends. In the past, he invited them to movies, reached out and attempted to engage them in multiple ways.
I have watched from a distance, hoping they could forge a connection, but they ignore or avoid him, and he recently shared his worry that they don't like him. I don't blame him for thinking that, and I'm starting to feel sad for him and frustrated with my friends. At what point do I talk to them about this? Should I just let the relationships happen organically (if they happen)? Should I interfere at all? -- TORN IN TEXAS
DEAR TORN: You didn't mention how old you are, or how long you and your boyfriend have been involved. I do not think it would be interfering to ask your friends why they seem unwilling to accept him. Their answers might be enlightening.
At some ages, circles have formed and it's difficult to break in and gain acceptance. If there is something about your boyfriend that makes them uncomfortable, it would be better if you knew what it was. However, ultimately, he should socialize with you and these friends at his comfort level. You may also need to seek out new friends and cultivate relationships together as a couple.
