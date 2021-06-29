DEAR ABBY: For a long time, I have been in love with a man who is 15 years younger than I am. We had a relationship for about a year, which ended six years ago. Since then, we have remained friends and occasionally hooked up a few times. The short relationship we had was close to perfect. He broke it off with me because he said he couldn't give me the relationship I really wanted and I would end up resenting him or even hating him for it.

Although I didn't understand that when he said it, I understand now he was right. The problem is, I cannot seem to get over him. I've had two unsuccessful relationships since. They weren't the same as it was with him. I don't know what to do.

A few months ago, I cut off everything with him, and we haven't talked in many months. It's not working! I'm still in love with him and can't get him out of my head. I mentioned the age difference because I had a hard time with it, but he didn't. What else can I do? I'm afraid to start anything with someone new. -- HOPELESS IN NEW YORK