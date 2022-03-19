DEAR ABBY: My best friend of a few years, "Leia," and I are very close. We were basically a unit, spending every day together. But now I have a girlfriend, "Kara." She's a mutual friend of both of us.

Kara and I have been together for only a few months, but I already care about her very much. I don't want things to change. The problem is, she's jealous of the connection I have with Leia, and Leia feels ditched, like I'm not spending enough time with her.

I know the conventional advice is to dump one or the other, but I care about them both too much to lose either one, and I need to find a balance instead. How do I go about having a best friend and a relationship at the same time? -- PULLED IN TWO DIRECTIONS

DEAR PULLED: Start by telling Kara that if you wanted a romance with Leia, it would have already happened, and that your friendship with Leia is important to you. Then tell Kara you care about her and feel there could be a future with her, but ONLY if she's able to control her jealousy and insecurity where Leia is concerned.

After that, explain to Leia that you care about your friendship very much and don't want her to feel neglected, but now that you have a girlfriend, you have less time to spend with her than you did in the past. Then cross your fingers.

DEAR ABBY: From the time I was a child, I've always wanted to be helpful. If people asked me for favors, no matter how small or out of the way they were, I was always happy to help. Recently, though, I have been noticing that when I ask for help in return, there are very few people I can actually rely on.

I know a lot of people consider me naive and gullible because of my willingness to help, but I have reached the point where I don't want to do anything for anyone unless they're sincere about their friendship. How do I politely show them I'm not as clueless and naive as they think I am? -- FRUSTRATED AND ANNOYED

DEAR FRUSTRATED: You don't have to be confrontational or unpleasant. Accomplish that goal by being less helpful -- FAR less helpful -- to those who don't return the favors you bestow.

DEAR ABBY: We are planning our daughter's wedding and trying to figure out how to politely ask the groom's mother to help with the finances. When is the best time, or should I ask the groom to do it? We don't think he wants to ask her. -- QUESTIONING IN NEW JERSEY

DEAR QUESTIONING: Have a "truth session" with your daughter and her fiance. If the wedding they're planning is too rich for your budget, it is important to make it plain now. As to who should ask his mother to contribute, that question should come from your daughter's fiance, after which a conversation may or may not begin with your soon-to-be in-law.

DEAR ABBY: I have been married to my wonderful husband, "Alec," for five years. This is a second marriage for both of us. We raised children on our own and waited until they were out of the house to get into a relationship.

My issue is Alec plans events, and then becomes stressed because the house or the food isn't perfect. My idea of an event is: My family comes over and we enjoy each other's company. We usually do potluck, and everyone helps with the cleanup. My husband's idea of an event is that we are the hosts and everyone sits down to a formal dinner.

I hate this! Why would I spend all my time serving my family and cleaning up after them instead of enjoying BEING with them? In his defense, Alec does most of the prep and hosting on his events because I refuse to kill myself making sure everything is "perfect." But even though he does most of the work, he's obviously irritated the whole time, and by the time of the event, we're barely speaking.

These events are not fun for us, and the visiting family notices the tension, so it's uncomfortable for them, too. I just want to enjoy my family -- not impress anyone. Our house is always presentable. It's not like I invite guests into a mess. To hear him talk, you'd think we have rats running around.

I have tried discussing it with him, and he says, "My mom was a perfect hostess. She made everyone comfortable, waited on them, etc." You know what? I don't CARE what his mom did. This is how I entertain, and I'm not going to kill myself and then have a miserable time. Am I unreasonable? -- DIFFERENCE OF STYLE

DEAR DIFFERENCE: Remind your husband that families have their own traditions. If he wants to entertain his family in grand style, he's entitled to do that -- and they probably expect it. However, he has no right to impose his style of entertaining on your family because it is not fair to you or to them. Because you're not going to change him, compromise by divvying up the entertaining -- you do yours, and he should do his.

DEAR ABBY: I have an aversion to being hugged. My mother has told me that even as a baby and toddler I didn't like being held or rocked to sleep. I just wanted to be put in my bed. Since I have been like this my whole life, I don't feel there's anything wrong with me. I do let family I am close to hug me if they wish.

My problem is friends or acquaintances who consider themselves "huggers." Their right to hug seems to trump my right not to be. When I tell them I don't want a hug, they press the issue. Over the last two years, our country has been in a pandemic and we have been advised to stay six feet apart -- but even then, they still want to do it.

People: If you are "huggers," PLEASE realize that not everyone enjoys it. Always ASK first, and if someone says no, respect their right not to have a hug forced upon them. Abby, do you agree? -- WITHHOLDING IN WISCONSIN

DEAR WITHHOLDING: Yes, I do. Some people are averse to their personal space being invaded. No one has the right to touch an acquaintance if asked not to do it.

DEAR ABBY: I have been with my fiance for six years (engaged for almost two). We have a 4-year-old daughter. During the six years we have been together, he has been employed for only two. He has been trying to start a business for the last two years, but it's still not working. The stress of work, taking care of our child and trying to figure out how to pay the bills is literally killing me. If it wasn't for his mother's help, I would have had a nervous breakdown by now.

I don't know how to get through to him that he needs to step up and figure out how to contribute to our family without him getting defensive. I am burning out fast and on the fence about leaving him. (I am almost there.) My family thinks I would be happier if I just left, but I'd feel guilty about leaving his mother in a bad situation. Any advice? -- DRAINED IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR DRAINED: Think about what is best for your daughter. If you become physically or emotionally sick from stress and cannot work, how will your child be provided for? Suggest your fiance take a part-time job to bring in money, but still allow time for him to develop his business. If he refuses, take your daughter and leave until he gets back on his feet financially.

DEAR ABBY: Our daughter, who is 12, has this idea that when she finishes school, she wants to be a professional gamer. She believes she will make a ton of money at it. I never tell her she can't do something because I want her to know how capable she is. I just would like her to aspire to help mankind in a more worthwhile way.

She is, and always has been, very popular among her peers. She has a likable personality and a kind heart. What can I say to my daughter to help her understand there are so many other things she can do with her life? I have been saving money for her to use as she chooses when she becomes of legal age. I don't want to give it to her unless she develops higher aspirations for herself. What is your best advice? -- MOTIVATING MAMA IN NEW JERSEY

DEAR MAMA: Your daughter is 12! (If it is of any comfort to you, when I was her age my "dream" was to be 5'9" and sing the blues standing under a blue spotlight wearing a black velvet dress. I'm 5'2", and my best singing is done in the shower.) I can guarantee that your daughter's aspirations will expand more than once before she's of legal age. In the meantime, "suggest" to her that there are many rewarding ways to succeed in this world, among them the satisfaction one gets from helping one's fellow man (or woman). And encourage her to volunteer and branch out into other areas to expand her possibilities and opportunities.

DEAR ABBY: My wife and I have been married for 21 (mostly) happy years. However, last year I had an affair that lasted for several months. I confessed to my wife, and we separated for about a month while I tried to evaluate what I should do. In the end, I returned home and asked for forgiveness and reconciliation.

Obviously, my wife has struggled with my infidelity, but, to her credit, she's trying hard to make things work. During our separation, we had little contact, and she told me that for revenge she had slept with someone else. I know that what's good for the goose is good for the gander, but the guy is less than half our age, and I'm struggling with the mental image and thoughts of trying to match his level of stamina and energy (if you know what I mean).

I know I messed up, but I love my wife with my whole heart and I'm working hard to demonstrate it. How do I purge my thoughts of the image of my wife with another man? -- REMORSEFUL IN CALIFORNIA

