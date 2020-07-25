DEAR ABBY: I live with my significant other. We have been together for 13 years now. I would like to ask his stepmother why she refuses to acknowledge me. She sends holiday cards addressed only to her stepson. I am left off invitations as if I simply do not exist. Should I confront her and tell her it hurts my feelings?
I have had a couple of visits with her, and I'm respectful. She has introduced me as "a friend" of her stepson. I feel it's time to speak up. Do you agree? -- FED UP IN CALIFORNIA
DEAR FED UP: I am surprised that after all this time your partner hasn't spoken to his stepmother about this. I agree it is time to bring this out into the open, but only if you can curb your resentment and talk calmly with her.
Tell her her omissions have been hurtful and ask why she seems incapable of acknowledging your relationship with her stepson. Once you have put her on the spot, LISTEN to what she has to say, but resist the urge to strike out. If you can manage that, you will have not only learned something important about her, but you will also have kept your dignity.
DEAR ABBY: People often stress out over the stuff that goes on in daily life and don't seem to know how to deal with it. Frankly, I don't know either, because I stress out more than most of the people I know. Do you have any advice on some things I can do to stress less? -- TRYING TO COPE IN THE SOUTH
DEAR TRYING TO COPE: Several things come to mind. Make it your business to get out of the house and walk every day for at least 30 minutes. I find it has helped me to put things into perspective. Look online for some simple meditations and breathing exercises, which can also help to relax you.
If you drink, do so only in moderation. Remember, alcohol can be a depressive and make you feel tired and down. When you are feeling overwhelmed, recite the Serenity Prayer: "Grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can and the wisdom to know the difference."
And if your stress continues, don't suffer in silence -- discuss it with close friends and family, and if necessary, your doctor.
DEAR ABBY: I was a girl, then a young lady, next a mother and now a grandmother. I was never a "guy" until the last 10 years, when waitstaff and salespersons began calling me that when I am with my husband. Examples: "How are you guys tonight?" and "What can I get you guys?" I am not, nor have I ever been a "guy." Other than baring my breasts, how do I let people know that I am not a guy and wish to be addressed otherwise? -- CALL ME MA'AM IN FLORIDA
DEAR CALL ME: The servers and sales staff are not intending this as a personal affront. Using the word "guys" to refer to a couple or a group is becoming so common it's now in Webster's dictionary. However, this is a complaint voiced by many of my readers of a certain age, along with not enjoying being addressed as "Sweetie" or "Young Lady."
If it bothered me as much as it does you, I would quietly take it up with the manager or supervisor, and suggest that because it is annoying, "Sir" and "Ma'am" would be a more suitable substitute for "you guys." You might also prefer to dine in a less casual restaurant or shop in a more exclusive store to see if you are addressed differently.
DEAR ABBY: Last year I met a special man when I hired him to do some work related to my hobby. We easily fell into a friendship and have grown very close. We currently spend all our free time together. We talk every day on the phone, sometimes for hours. We are both divorced with children. He was married for 17 years and hasn't been in a relationship since.
About a month ago, I kissed him. While he did kiss me back, hesitantly, that was as far as he let it go. He said he "doesn't want to ruin what we have and isn't sure if it's the right thing." I was embarrassed and hurt, but we carried on like nothing had happened.
He is 16 years older, and I know he finds me attractive. He has told me I am beautiful, among other compliments, and we've had a few very long hugs. I desire a physical connection with him, but I wish I didn't.
Lately, when we are together I can't stop thinking about it. He obviously knows how I feel, but I'm afraid of pushing the issue. I feel like maybe I should stop seeing him. I would miss him a lot, like losing my best friend. But I'm compromising my own needs by letting him string me along, or whatever it is he is doing. I know he would be hurt, too, if we "broke up." I don't know what to do. It feels like I am going to lose either way. -- CAN'T WIN IN CALIFORNIA
DEAR CAN'T WIN: It is time for a nonthreatening, adult conversation with this man about why he hasn't had a romantic relationship since his divorce and doesn't appear interested in one now. You mentioned that he is older. It's possible that he has performance issues and may not be able to give you anything more than long hugs. However, if it's something more, he should level with you.
This doesn't mean you are going to lose either way. There are worse things than having a compatible man in your life as a best friend, but not if you are being scorched by the torch you're carrying for him.
DEAR ABBY: I have been reading your advice since I was quite young. I recently ended a toxic relationship and have you to thank for helping me move forward. I'm on my own now for the first time, which has been interesting to experience during our COVID crisis. It has made me realize who is truly important in my life.
I am reaching out to people from my past who are positive influences and trying to cultivate and nurture relationships. I am also reflecting on my personal issues that need working on while I detoxify. I know this is crucial before I even consider possibly bonding with a new man. Thank you for your voice of reason and great advice, even when it has been difficult to accept the truth in it. -- APPRECIATIVE IN NEW HAMPSHIRE
DEAR APPRECIATIVE: Thank you for your sweet letter, and congratulations for finding the courage to end a relationship that was toxic. Not everyone is strong enough to do that, so they tolerate their misery for years. I'm glad reading my column helped you and gave you insight.
You are wise to give yourself time rather than rush into any new relationships, particularly now. Many people feel especially vulnerable because they are unaccustomed to being isolated as we have been for the last few months. I applaud you for turning it into a positive -- a period of reflection and growth.
DEAR ABBY: "Lila," a friend from my high school days I hadn't seen for years, called me out of the blue and said her mom wanted to see me again. Her mother and I had been friends for years. "Mom" was a special lady, and I always admired her, so I agreed.
When I arrived at the restaurant, I greeted them and we engaged in a little conversation. When I went to order, Lila pulled out a sales book she was selling items out of. Because I didn't want to disappoint her mother, I looked at each item. The only thing I could afford was an umbrella for $29. I already had a $5 one at home (my budget).
Abby, I felt used and insulted. Lila's only goal was selling me something -- not reuniting me with her mother. Lila is better off financially than I am. She owns her own home and drives a brand-new SUV. My car was bought used for $2,000.
How do I tolerate a person like her? She wants all she can get, even if it means using an old friend. By the way, she was decked out in her fashionable finest and ordered the cheapest thing on the menu. -- SAD FRIEND ON THE EAST COAST
DEAR SAD FRIEND: You do not have to tolerate a person like Lila, and you should not feel pressured to buy something from anyone that you don't want or need. If Lila calls again, inform her that you are not interested in anything she is selling and end the call.
DEAR ABBY: I have been with my husband for 29 years, 25 of them married. We have had good times and bad, like most couples, but over the last four years, things have changed. We came to a place where we both needed to decide whether we wanted to continue in our marriage. We went to counseling, and I pursued my own personal growth, trying new things I was interested in and finding gratitude and happiness in my interests and career. My husband did the same thing.
Now I have moved past it, forgiven, told my husband I love him and hope he feels the same. You know what he said? He said he doesn't know. He said he needs more time. Frankly, it has already been a long time, and it's upsetting to have to wait for him to make up his mind.
If I become frustrated, he says I don't have to stay and I'm free to do what I want. Trouble is, I want my husband, and I want him to want me back. What do I do? I take good care of myself and have a healthy sex drive. Sex happens rarely, and I end up being rejected more often than not. He also had an emotional affair with a woman he knows, but he thinks I made too much of it. That was about 18 months ago. Help, please. -- UNCOUPLING IN CANADA
DEAR UNCOUPLING: Going off and being independent may have been the wrong path to take. Your husband appears to have disconnected from you, both physically and emotionally. When he went off and "tried things he was interested in," among the things he tried may have been the woman with whom he had the affair.
If you continue waiting for your husband to make up his mind, you could be sitting in limbo for years. You take care of yourself, have a healthy sex drive and are entitled to a life. Now may be time to make one for yourself.
DEAR ABBY: For the past year my sister has been involved with a guy she went to high school with. He moved in with her and her 4-year-old son.
Before he moved in, my sister, my mom and I had a pretty decent relationship. Since this boyfriend has come into the picture, our relationship has become strained. He doesn't work, doesn't like her son, and she pays for everything (rent, food, car payments, etc.). Whatever he says, logical or not, she does it.
Recently, my nephew's father reached out to me because she hasn't let him see their son. When I asked my sister why, she had no reasonable explanation. I don't know what to do at this point. She won't even let the family see my nephew now. What should I do? -- MAD IN MARYLAND
DEAR MAD: Your sister's boyfriend has succeeded in isolating her, and it is a very dangerous red flag. This is what abusers do, and you should worry not only about her, but also her son, whom the boyfriend doesn't like. Could they be hiding the child because he has bruises?
As to the father of the boy, if he has been contributing financially for his son, he may, with the help of a lawyer, be able to exert enough influence to get his visitation back. Please suggest it.
For now, all you can do is tell your sister you are concerned for her well-being because she is carrying the whole load. Tell her you are also concerned for the child and that no matter what, you love them both and will be there for them. She needs to hear it. And if necessary, contact child protective services.
DEAR ABBY: My son-in-law was diagnosed with epilepsy 25 years ago. He typically has two or three seizures a year. He has seen a neurologist on and off over the years, but he has not been to the doctor for his medications in several years. He works in the medical field and gets his meds from the doctors he works with.
He recently had a seizure after dropping one of his children off at an appointment. Fortunately, the child wasn't in the car when he wrecked it. My question is, how involved should I be? Should I confront him? Unfortunately, my grandchild reached out to her dad's mother. Her answer was she would pay for spine alignments for him. Did I mention he refuses to stop driving?
I'm extremely concerned about the well-being of my daughter and four grandchildren and the lives of others on the roads who could be injured or killed as a result of his actions. Do I have a right to be involved? My friends and other family members tell me there is nothing I can do. -- FRIGHTENED IN THE SOUTH
DEAR FRIGHTENED: Your son-in-law should not be taking medications for his epilepsy from doctors who are not intimately involved with his care. If the accident didn't serve as a wakeup call to talk to his doctor, it should have.
Consider contacting your auto insurance company and asking what can be done about an epileptic motorist who is prone to seizures several times a year while still driving. If you can't find guidance there, the state police where your son-in-law lives might be interested in what you have to say.
Your daughter and her family have been lucky so far not to have been seriously injured, but they may not always be. The only thing you should NOT do is stay silent.
DEAR ABBY: Over the last several years I have learned the value of counseling, which helped me deal with years of undiagnosed depression. I overcame my preconceived notions about therapy, and I'm happier now than I have ever been because I was able to let go of tons of burdens I carried from my past. It has been a wonderful and life-changing experience.
One of my relatives has mentioned several times that she has a very strained relationship with her mom. I can't think of a nicer family, so I have never understood what could have caused this rift.
On Mother's Day, I saw several social media posts from people celebrating their mothers, expressing how much they love them and how much they appreciate all their mothers have done for them. My relative posted something along the lines of, "My goal in life is to be a better mother than mine was" and some other things that demonstrated her disdain for her mother.
When I saw the post, my heart ached for her mom, but my heart ached for my relative even more. It seems she carries so much hurt in her heart, and I wonder if she could benefit from therapy as I have, but I don't know how to suggest it. I am afraid of hurting her feelings or getting her upset with me. How should I approach this? -- HELPING OUT IN IDAHO
DEAR HELPING: Approach it by telling your relative you saw her post and were struck by the pain she must be feeling to have put something like that online for all the world to see. Explain about the baggage that therapy helped you to overcome in your own life and what a difference it has made for you. Then offer her your therapist's phone number.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069
