DEAR ABBY: My son and his wife have been living with us for two and a half years so they can save for a house. Recently, my best friend told me that a mutual acquaintance spotted a picture of my son and his wife on a swinger website. At first I discounted it. Then I started noticing they were going out every Friday and Saturday night. My daughter-in-law was usually dressed provocatively, and they wouldn't get home until around 5 or 5:30 a.m. My husband and I are both Christians. Neither of us feel comfortable about the situation. What do you recommend we do? -- INCREDULOUS IN TEXAS
DEAR INCREDULOUS: Your son and his wife are adults. You can't force them to live according to your religious beliefs. But neither do you have to give tacit consent and foster their living a life you do not approve of by turning a blind eye. Check the website for yourself. If what you heard is the gospel, it may be time your adult children made other living arrangements.
DEAR ABBY: My friend "Lois" is in her 70s. She met a man on a dating site several years ago. I warned her he was a romance scammer, but she kept talking to him. She even sent him a few hundred dollars. Since then, she talks to more than one stranger who I'm pretty sure are scammers as well.
Lois lives on Social Security, but sometimes comes into small windfalls from a stimulus or the sale of items. I suspect she's sending them money, too. She has been in a relationship with a man she lives with for several years. When I asked her how she would like it if he were doing the same thing, Lois told me she would stop. Now I see she is friends with three or four more strange men on Facebook! I don't know them, but they sometimes "like" things I post. (I will have to change my settings so that strangers can't see my posts.)
What's wrong with her? Does she like to pretend she is rich? They keep sending friend requests to me and my sister. Of course, we don't accept them. We have warned Lois about this, yet she continues to do the same thing. What can I do? -- SEEING CLEARLY IN GEORGIA
DEAR SEEING CLEARLY: Lois is an adult. You have warned her that what she's doing is a mistake. It may be a waste of her money, but you can't control her behavior, so accept that fact and live your own life accordingly.
DEAR ABBY: My friend's mom has been sick lately. She's on oxygen and has a portable oxygen concentrator. I am also on oxygen. Would it be rude of me to ask for her mom's portable concentrator after she passes? -- PRACTICAL IN CALIFORNIA
DEAR PRACTICAL: To ask that question could be perceived as extremely insensitive. Attempt it only if you have the skills of a diplomat.
DEAR ABBY: Sometimes when my husband, "Tom," drinks he becomes volatile. A month ago, after being out drinking, he came home very late. I made a joke that upset him and he started yelling and calling me names. I have learned that when Tom gets like that, it's best to just agree with him.
On that occasion, it didn't work, and he began breaking things. Our teenage son "Eric" was so scared he called the police. When the police arrived they told my husband who had placed the call and interviewed each of us separately. After they left, Tom called Eric ugly names, told him he was done with him and hasn't spoken to him since. If they are in the same room, my husband won't look at him or talk to him.
I don't know how to fix this. I worry about how this will affect Eric. He tries to avoid his dad now and goes to his room when he hears his dad come home. -- BAD BEHAVIOR IN TEXAS
DEAR BAD BEHAVIOR: Your husband may blame his abusive outbursts on his drinking, but as you can see, he's well aware of what he did after he sobers up. Eric was right to call the police because, after "breaking things," his father could have gone after you.
This unfortunate situation will not improve until Tom faces the fact that he's a problem drinker, swears off the sauce and gets help. By not insisting upon it, you have cast yourself in the role of his enabler. For you sake and Eric's, draw the line. (The healthiest person in your household appears to be your son.)
Talk to Eric. Let him know he did nothing wrong. There are programs for families of alcoholics that can be accessed by visiting al-anon.org/info. Attending Al-Anon meetings would be beneficial for you and Eric, regardless of what your husband decides about drying out.
DEAR ABBY: My husband's daughter has "borrowed" money from us on countless occasions when she couldn't pay her bills. She has never made an effort to repay it. She was recently included in someone's will, and the bequest was sizable. Prior to receiving her inheritance, she had asked to borrow money to buy three major appliances. Because it would be several months until the estate would be settled and it was a large sum that we really couldn't afford to lose, we required her to sign a promissory note. She mailed us a check when her funds arrived, but now she's cut off all communication with us! We have tried to resume normal relations with her to no avail. Should we keep trying? -- IGNORED IN THE EAST
DEAR IGNORED: So your husband's daughter is offended because you made her sign a promissory note before handing out (more) money you couldn't afford to lose? In light of the fact that she hasn't repaid you for all the other monies you helped her out with when she needed it, what you did was sensible.
Rather than accept that in the past she has behaved irresponsibly, which is why you asked for the guarantee of repayment, she's blaming YOU?! Instead of beating your heads against a stone wall trying to have a relationship with your husband's deadbeat daughter, you would be better off biding your time until she once again needs something.
DEAR ABBY: My fiance often leaves memory cards out on his dresser after a day of being home alone. I was by myself one day and looked at them. There were photos of a nude woman wrapped in his bed sheet on his bed back in 2018. In them, she is posing. We were dating when they were taken, but not yet living together or engaged.
He dabbles in photography, but never mentioned this or informed me he was doing this shoot. I found another set from 2017 -- prior to our relationship -- that is not as "tastefully" done. Do I have reason for concern? I thought these things were professionally done off-site. His bedroom, though? -- UNEASY IN NEW YORK
DEAR UNEASY: If the photos were taken before you and your fiance were exclusive, I doubt you have any reason to worry. However, rather than ask me if you have anything to be concerned about, any questions you have about his "dabbling" would be better addressed directly to him.
DEAR ABBY: I have a grown daughter whom my ex-husband named "Brenda." (It is her middle name.) She's married, a mother of five and lived abroad for quite some time. She's back in the U.S. now and living 50 miles away from our family. She now wants to be called by her first name, which is "Riley." The problem is, everyone here at home knows her as Brenda. Presently, I still call her Brenda. How can this be resolved? -- NOT HAPPY IN THE SOUTH
DEAR NOT HAPPY: Resolve this by using the name your adult daughter prefers. If you refuse, expect the distance between you to become greater than 50 miles.
DEAR ABBY: I have spent years trying to have a close relationship with my older sister, but it is clearly not a priority for her. We are very different people, but I was hoping our shared history and family bond would be enough for her to prioritize me and my son. We come from a very small family on both sides and, one day, we will be some of the few remaining family members.
I haven't heard from her in months during the pandemic, which has been hurtful. I'm a working single mother, trying to take care of my son during this dark time, and she hasn't bothered to check on us even once.
She once told me that the only things she cares about are her own son and her dogs. I don't understand how she can have such a loving heart for animals but no concern for her own family. She can be very selfish and has had no close girlfriends during her adulthood.
Growing up, she was jealous of me, but I thought things would be different after I struggled with a divorce and other life stressors. I received no support from her during my divorce. In fact, she seemed to take my ex's side despite his having emotionally abused me for years. Should I expect that we will ever have a closer relationship or just accept that it won't happen? -- HURT IN ALABAMA
DEAR HURT: If your description of your sister is accurate, she has drawn a tight circle around herself that she doesn't want breached. You stated that the two of you are very different people, but on some level you haven't allowed yourself to accept what that means. You will be hurt less once you accept that your fantasy of closeness with her will never happen.
For whatever reasons, she isn't capable of giving you what you need. You will find the closeness you crave by developing stronger relationships with your friends. Sadly, for your sister, she won't give herself the gift of these important and rewarding kinds of experiences.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069