DEAR ABBY: I am one of six adult siblings. Our youngest brother, "Clark," died of cancer five years ago. He was my best friend. As kids, we did everything together, and we remained close as we got older. As he was dying, Clark asked me to keep his wife, "Liz," and his children in the family. I have tried my best.

Every year, I have a large family Christmas party. Liz and her children attend and seem to have a good time. I call or text her monthly, but I rarely receive a reply. She did text me happy birthday. I was OK with this until I heard from my nephew (Clark's son) that there was a memorial service for him. When I asked him who was there, he said everybody. It really hurt because I wasn't informed, nor were any of my siblings.

I want to respect Clark's wishes, but even before this, Liz didn't seem to respect my nuclear family. I don't know what to do going forward because I have such sad and angry feelings over not being invited to his memorial. -- CONFLICTED SIS IN THE EAST

DEAR SIS: Please accept my sympathy for the loss of your brother. What you should do is call your former sister-in-law and ask her WHY you and your siblings were excluded from the memorial, which is a shocking oversight. Then, if her apology is not satisfactory, consider yourself relieved of that deathbed promise, which clearly hasn't been appreciated.

DEAR ABBY: I was recently in a restaurant with a friend who is deaf. (I can hear.) We were using American Sign Language to communicate. A group walked past us, saw we were using sign language and assumed neither of us could hear. One of them told her friends we were deaf and dumb. When the server came to my table to take our order and they realized I could hear, they were visibly surprised.

The speaker did not appear to be embarrassed by what she had said. The woman's back was turned to my friend, so my friend was unaware of it. (Thank heavens, because my friend can read lips.) I didn't say anything at the time and let it go.

Should I have? I didn't because their table was near ours, and I was afraid the woman would have gotten ruder and made the whole dining experience bad. Should I have said something to the manager or server and sat at another table? If the manager had said something to her, I doubt she would have admitted what she said. -- NOT RIGHT IN OHIO

DEAR NOT RIGHT: You were right not to challenge the woman who said that. If she wasn't embarrassed when it turned out you could hear clearly, little you could say would have shamed her. There was nothing the restaurant manager could do about this woman's breach of etiquette. You, however, could have asked to change your table if you were no longer comfortable seated next to that party.

DEAR ABBY: My daughter is separated from her husband, who rents a room from me. Recently, without telling her, he dropped her from his insurance. Now she wants me to kick him out and she's mad at me because I refuse to do it. She says it shows I approve of his behavior. She tells me that he's no good, he used her and he hit on her girlfriend. She's threatening that if I let him stay, we won't be close anymore.

He pays me on time, and I hardly ever see him because he works at night. I need the rent money, and we have always gotten along great. I say this is my house and I should decide if he leaves. What do you think? -- IN THE MIDDLE IN FLORIDA

DEAR IN THE MIDDLE: You need to explain to your daughter that the reason her husband is living with you is because you need the income. Even if you wanted, you might not be able to kick him out right away because of whatever eviction laws may exist in your state. This is your house, and the decision whether to evict him should be yours. However, if you continue allowing him to rent from you, it may cause a breach with your daughter that could be permanent.

DEAR ABBY: I often feel left out. This past weekend on Facebook I saw two co-workers and a former co-worker went on a weekend getaway. I wasn't invited. Should I retaliate, or must I act like it doesn't bother me? This isn't the first time friends and co-workers have done things like this. I'll comment on their post -- "looks like fun" -- but never get invited. How should I feel about this and what should I do? -- OVERLOOKED IN MINNESOTA

DEAR OVERLOOKED: What you should "do" is recognize that your co-workers are not obligated to include you in anything outside of work. They may have mutual interests that bring them together, or chemistry that they don't have with you. Instead of fuming and fantasizing about "retaliating" (which would be uncalled for and inappropriate), form relationships outside this circle of co-workers and friends, and do things on weekends for yourself that are satisfying. If you do, you will be less dependent upon these individuals and less disappointed if your relationships with them aren't as close as you wish they were.

DEAR ABBY: I have been reading your column for many years, but haven't seen this question before. I'm a senior citizen with a do-not-resuscitate order. I am concerned that if something were to happen to me and I was taken to a nearby hospital, they wouldn't know I have one on file with my health care provider. Is there a way to let first responders know? Thank you for the continual service you provide. -- LAST REQUEST IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR LAST REQUEST: Many individuals accomplish this by posting a notice near their bed, on the refrigerator or in their cellphone contact list designated as ICE (In Case of Emergency). There are also cards that can be carried in the wallet to alert the EMTs about the patient's wishes. Your health care provider can tell you how to get one.

DEAR ABBY: My patients, like most Americans, believe memory loss is a normal part of aging. But memory loss is never normal. In fact, it can be a symptom of mild cognitive impairment (MCI), a precursor to Alzheimer's disease. Nearly 1 in 7 people age 65-plus have MCI, but there is no treatment -- yet.

I'm proud to lead the NIH-funded MIND (Memory Improvement Through Nicotine Dosing) Study, which is testing whether memory and functioning can be improved in people with mild memory loss using an unexpected, low-cost and naturally occurring ingredient -- nicotine.

I realize that because of its association with smoking, nicotine gets a bad rap. But the tar and thousands of other chemicals in cigarettes are what cause cancer, heart disease or respiratory illness -- not nicotine. If we could push Alzheimer's back, by even a few years, it would make so much difference for millions of American families.

The MIND Study is enrolling healthy nonsmokers over the age of 55 with mild memory loss. I hope your readers who are interested will call (toll-free) 1-866-MIND-150 or visit MINDStudy.org to receive more information. -- PAUL NEWHOUSE, M.D., Project Director, Vanderbilt University School of Medicine

DEAR DR. NEWHOUSE: I hope so, too, and that they will be intrigued enough to join your study. I know that your study is valid and wish you -- and the readers who choose to participate -- the best of luck.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069

