DEAR ABBY: I'm a 16-year-old girl, and I've been struggling a little bit. My family is super-Christian. They believe that members of the LGBTQ community are sinful because of who they are. I do not agree.
I have a small group of friends. Two of them have come out to me as bi and gender-fluid. When my family talks about gay people, they say horrible things. I want to tell them what they are saying is wrong and that the mean comments they make apply to my friends, but I'm afraid to give them my opinion. I'm unsure whether I should say anything at all. Can you help me? -- KEEPING QUIET IN CALIFORNIA
DEAR KEEPING QUIET: You are free to think the way you do, and to support your friends. However, you are not likely to change the way your parents feel on this subject. Your friends have come out to you, but not to your parents. If you out them to your parents, they may forbid you from seeing those friends. In two years, you will be 18, legally an adult and more able to express your thoughts with fewer negative ramifications. If I were you, I'd wait.
DEAR ABBY: My husband was annoyed and upset by a cricket in the house. He had used insect spray, but it was still chirping, so he asked me to take care of it. I told him I didn't know how to get rid of a cricket, since we didn't know where it was exactly. He was banging around the utility room. I called his name and asked him where he had sprayed -- no answer. I asked again. No response. I then used his full name, and he got upset that I did! He said it was disrespectful and that I was "treating him like a child."
I apologized if I had hurt his feelings, but he's still upset with me because I don't agree it was disrespectful. Am I wrong? IS it disrespectful to use your husband's full name when trying to get his attention? -- SAD IN NEVADA
DEAR SAD: It's not disrespectful if you can't get him to respond any other way. I don't know what your husband's relationship was with his mother. Perhaps she used his full name when he ignored her as he did to you when he was "playing cricket." The next time he tells you to take care of something you can't handle, pick up the phone and hire a professional. That way you won't have to inconvenience your husband.
DEAR ABBY: The owner of a store I shop at every week, who I believe is in her 40s, recently posted on her Facebook page that she was having a sale because it was her birthday. I thought it was greedy and inappropriate, as I was always taught that it's a breach of etiquette to announce that it's your birthday, especially as an adult. Am I right? Or am I reading too much into this? -- BOTHERED IN THE EAST
DEAR BOTHERED: You are reading too much into this. There is nothing wrong about people revealing that it's their birthday. It doesn't obligate anyone to fork over anything more than their good wishes. If you decide to shop the sale, all you have to do is say, "How nice! I hope you are enjoying your special day."
DEAR ABBY: I was recently diagnosed with breast cancer and I'm undergoing chemotherapy. My children are still in school. I have lost all my hair and wear a wig when out in the community. It closely approximates my pre-cancer hairstyle, except it's a bit shorter with highlights.
Acquaintances have seen me at events, and complimented me on my hair. Some have asked questions such as, "Did you do something different with your hair? It looks great!" and, "Your hair looks so different. Did you do something new?" I prefer not to share my diagnosis with these individuals. One person even began touching my hair! What is the appropriate response? When I replied, "Thank you," they stared at me, expecting more of an explanation. -- WIG WEARER IN SACRAMENTO, CALIF.
DEAR WIG WEARER: You are not obligated to discuss your medical information with "acquaintances." "Thank you" should have been enough. However, because it wasn't, I'm guessing the people doing the probing probably realized you were wearing a wig.
I discussed your question with Piny of Beverly Hills, a longtime wig-maker to performers in show business as well as cancer patients. He told me that handling the question could be as simple as saying you saw it online or in a shop, thought it was cute and have been enjoying wearing it. During our conversation, he shared another tidbit: Many people wear wigs and extensions these days, for a variety of reasons. So many adults have dull or thinning hair that your healthy, shiny locks are somewhat unusual, which may be why people have been quizzing you.
That said, consider wearing your wig to a beauty salon and talking with a stylist about what you're encountering. Wigs that aren't custom-made can have so much hair that they don't look natural -- particularly if the wearer didn't have thick hair to begin with. A good stylist may be able to thin the wig for you so it looks more natural.
DEAR ABBY: I have been living with a secret for more than 17 years. I have a little sister and brother who think I'm their cousin. My father doesn't want me to tell his wife or them the truth: He'd had an affair with my mother while he was engaged, and I was the result.
My father and I stopped talking a year ago. Since I no longer have to worry about disappointing him, I feel this is the right time to tell them. What do you think? Can I tell them now and possibly start some type of relationship with them? They're in their mid- to late-20s now. -- SECRET CHILD
DEAR SECRET CHILD: Because your half-siblings are now adults, I see no reason why you must remain silent and continue to protect your father. However, because you have NOT had a close relationship with them, I am cautioning you that your news may not be received warmly or regarded as "good" news, particularly by their mother.
DEAR ABBY: My dad used to beat my mother badly. Back then, it was "don't tell." Well, I guess she got tired of it because she had him shot. I was 15 at the time. My brother and sister were 8 and 6, and they don't remember it well. But they were in my care until they were in their 20s.
Now they are older, and I am treated like the black sheep. They act like I'm beneath them, and it hurts. My brother ended up in prison and was out for only two months before he put his hands on me. Am I petty for having nothing to do with them? My mom was in prison for a long time and died two years after she was released. What am I supposed to do? Any advice would be appreciated. -- DRIFTING IN THE EAST
DEAR DRIFTING: Abusers have sometimes been victims themselves, or they grew up witnessing abuse, which is why they think it is normal behavior. Please accept that you can't fix what's wrong with your relatives (the younger ones included). Although you have been through much trauma at an early age, it is within your power to heal. Counseling can help you to do that. It is available in most communities through the Department of Mental Health.
DEAR ABBY: You always give great advice on how to respond to people. My husband had a stroke 2 1/2 years ago. We ventured out for the first time to a store. He was holding onto the cart and stopped to rest. A man behind us, who was obviously following too close, threw up his hands in disgust. Evidently we weren't moving fast enough for him, so he made a snide remark; I replied that my husband is recovering from a stroke.
Unfortunately, a week ago he suffered another stroke. How can I respond to people who are rude to those who might be slow or disabled? -- PATIENCE IN CALIFORNIA
DEAR PATIENCE: I think you handled the situation beautifully. All you can do is hang on to your temper and try to calmly educate people like the impatient (and rude) individual you encountered that day.
DEAR ABBY: I am a 72-year-old divorcee. I live alone in a 55-and-older community where I have many friends and an active life.
My three adult children are ages 37 to 43. The eldest lives out of the country with my 12-year-old grandson. My other son and his wife live 2,000 miles away and have two young children, one of whom I saw once three years ago. My daughter lives with her husband an hour and a half away. I see them about twice a year.
My daughter will sometimes answer an email or text, sometimes not. My sons almost never contact me, not even on my birthday or Mother's Day. From what I understand, they have little communication with their father or each other, either.
Is this normal? It breaks my heart. This isn't how I raised them. I always encouraged them to maintain a relationship with their father and their grandmother. Is there anything I can do? -- SO SAD IN THE EAST
DEAR SO SAD: I'm sorry for your heartache, and there IS something you can do. Concentrate on your friends, people who are willing to return your emotional investment. You should also ignore Mother's Day, which is an emotionally loaded holiday that causes pain not only to mothers like you, but also to those who have recently lost their mothers. I think you have suffered enough, don't you?
DEAR ABBY: My fiancee and I will be moving in together soon, and we're looking forward to a pet-filled life. The concern we both share is that my mother and hers are allergic to animals and will probably never be able to visit because of it. We love each other's parents and would like to have them in our lives as much as possible. Are there rules of etiquette for pets and families with allergies? -- PET LOVER IN GEORGIA
DEAR PET LOVER: If your parents are highly allergic, putting your pets in another room or outside won't work because their hair and dander would be in your carpets and on your furniture. In a case like this, your parents should talk to their doctors and ask if they can get vaccinated to lessen or alleviate their allergies. If that isn't an option, you and your fiancee may have to visit THEM, wearing freshly laundered clothes so you won't bring any allergens with you.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069