DEAR ABBY: I have been married to my second husband for more than 15 years. My 30+-year-old son from my first marriage, who was born disabled, lives with us. He walks and talks, but cannot be left unattended. He also needs medication. He cannot read or write, but looks like he has no medical issues at all.
I have no extended family members in the state. My husband and I were invited to a family wedding. However, my disabled son was not. Bride's rule: No children allowed. I pointed out that he is older than she is. He sees this relative several times a year.
Child care is hard to find and expensive. I do not know if others tried to get the bride to change her mind. My husband attended alone while my son and I spent the evening with friends and had fun. He didn't say anything to cause a confrontation.
Please share your thoughts. I get very sad whenever family events come around and she is there. Life is different when you have a family with special needs. -- HURT IN THE EAST
DEAR HURT: I agree, life is different for families in which someone has special needs. If you haven't already, I think you have the right to express your feelings to the bride. It would be better than silently nursing a grudge and fuming when you see her.
While it would have been nice if she had included your son in the invitation, she was within her rights to invite -- or exclude -- anyone if she had concerns. Because your husband was able to represent the family while you and your son had fun elsewhere, from my perspective, everything turned out well.
DEAR ABBY: My boyfriend never gets off his phone -- like ever! The first thing he does in the morning is wake up and grab his phone. He was off one day last week and -- I'm not exaggerating -- he didn't put it down for 13 hours.
He plays this one particular game, and it's all he does. It's affecting our relationship, but if I say anything about it, he laughs, gets mad or ignores me. I don't know what else to do. Help! -- WOMAN VS. PHONE IN OHIO
DEAR WOMAN: Was your boyfriend always like this? If the answer is no, he may have become addicted to gaming, which, as of 2020, had become a multibillion-dollar industry. According to The Addiction Center, the "average" gamer spends six hours a week glued to his or her cellphone. That your boyfriend went on a 13-hour binge is cause for alarm. One sign of addiction is when it interferes with daily life or relationships. That he blows you off when you try to discuss it tells me he is deep in denial.
There is treatment for gaming addiction, but only if the addict is willing to admit there's a problem. Treatment may involve private counseling or, in some cases, inpatient care. However, if this is unaffordable, On-Line Gamers Anonymous (olganon.org) may be a helpful alternative. It is a 12-step program based on the principles of AA. If you go online, you will find there is a fellowship of friends and family members of gaming addicts. You might want to check it out. If you intend to continue this romance, get out of the house when he binges and do something YOU enjoy.
DEAR ABBY: My husband and I want to host a college graduation party for our son. The problem is, one of my sisters has four children — three teenagers and an 11-year-old who doesn’t behave at parties. My sister calls her “Our Little Precious.” She and her husband come to events, ignore the kids and want this to be their time to “relax.” Another sister has two teenagers who are very well behaved.
My husband wants to ban Little Precious from the graduation party and invite the well-behaved teenagers. I agree with my husband that I do not want another party ruined, especially since my son worked so hard to graduate. But I don’t want to cause a permanent rift in the family either. My sister is very stubborn, hot-tempered and clueless. Advice? — SISTER IN THE MIDDLE
DEAR SISTER: Your son deserves to celebrate the milestone he has earned without the distraction of an unruly child casting a shadow over the event. Consider having a small gathering for immediate family only, and something larger at another time that includes your son’s friends as well as your own. Or invite your sister and her family with the proviso that if Little Precious acts up, they will leave and take her home. Precious, my foot!
DEAR ABBY: At 73, I am blessed with excellent health and stamina. The only nod to my age is that I like to have a 20-minute nap after lunch. However, my kids and others treat me like I’m 90. They keep asking how I feel and if I’m tired. My son-in-law “Dave” is anxious when I babysit my 4-year-old granddaughter unless it’s at their home. How can I make clear to them that I’m as capable as I was 25 years ago without either insulting or angering them? — NAPPING GRANDMA IN L.A.
DEAR NAPPING: Your daughter and son-in-law are lucky. Their daughter has a healthy, caring grandma who is WILLING to look after her grandchild while Mom and Dad do ... whatever. Not all parents are so fortunate.
These days, 73 is not over the hill. Could Dave’s concerns about your health be caused by ageism? Or does he prefer you do your babysitting at their house because he thinks yours isn’t sufficiently childproof?
As to offending your daughter and her husband, if you prefer to babysit at your house, that should be your choice. But if they don’t agree with that, suggest they hire someone because you will be playing tennis, a round of golf or training for a marathon.
DEAR ABBY: An acquaintance I see occasionally has a grooming problem I’m reluctant to tell him about because I don’t know him well: He has hairs growing out of his nose, and they are not only noticeable but distracting. How can I apprise him of this without embarrassing him and myself? — DIPLOMAT IN SAN FRANCISCO
DEAR DIPLOMAT: Allow me to answer that question by quoting an ancient Chinese proverb: “When in doubt, do nothing.” While your intent is to be helpful, it would cause embarrassment, and I don’t recommend it.
DEAR ABBY: How would you suggest I deal with people who continually want to sabotage my diet? I worked very hard to drop more than 30 pounds. I also have digestive health issues that are no one’s business.
An example: During the coffee break at a meeting at work, someone offered me lovely homemade baked goods. I said, “No, thank you.” I then got a snide remark about being ungrateful for all the “effort that went into them” and was urged to “just try a little bit to be sociable.”
Another time someone plunked a huge chunk of frosting-laden something in front of me. Or, a friend brings me a large quantity of candy or wine or strange “gourmet” stuff I can’t eat, all of which wind up in the trash even after I have asked them to please don’t.
When I visit my mother, she continues to pile stuff on my plate even after I repeatedly say, “No more, thank you.” Then I get a lecture about wasting food. What do I need to be doing or saying differently? — SABOTAGED IN CONNECTICUT
DEAR SABOTAGED: Take your easily offended co-workers aside and tell them, individually, that you cannot eat their tempting pastries because your doctor has told you you mustn’t. I am sure it is the truth, and you should not feel guilty.
As to your mother, who really should know better, the next time she accuses you of wasting food, I don’t think you would be out of line to tell her in plain English that she, not you, is the one wasting food by piling more than you can comfortably eat on your plate.
DEAR ABBY: When I married my wife, “Celia,” I was still in college, and she was a well-paid professional with an advanced degree. She told me that while she supported my goals, she expected me to be an equal partner and contribute my fair share. I worked, took out student loans, and we evenly divided our expenses and maintained separate bank accounts.
Flash-forward 30 years: Celia’s finances are a disaster. While I saved, spent wisely and planned for retirement, she spent foolishly and is now mired in a mountain of debt with no savings at all. She ignored my commonsense financial advice over the years and chose to live beyond her means — new cars, long vacations, expensive jewelry, etc.
I am now comfortably retired, but Celia lives paycheck to paycheck and cannot afford even the smallest of unforeseen bills. I pay for all home repairs, vehicle maintenance, new appliances, etc.
Realistically, without financial help, Celia, now 60, will never be able to retire. Her “plan” is for me to die first, then collect my pension, savings, life insurance and Social Security. Whichever one of us goes first, she’s set, in her mind.
Question: Am I ethically or morally obligated to help her financially? Sometimes I want to, other times I don’t. — TORN IN THE WEST
DEAR TORN: You and Celia are long overdue for consulting a financial adviser who can help you get this problem under control. I suggest you find a credit counselor affiliated with the National Foundation for Credit Counseling.
I am not going to weigh in on the subjects of ethics and morals, but I will say this: As Celia’s husband, you are LEGALLY obligated. (If she is truly counting on your death to be her retirement plan, you may need to hire a food taster.)
DEAR ABBY: My husband wants me to stop speaking to our adult children. He says they have both offended him, and he wants an apology from them.
My daughter didn’t help him when he was out of the home for a few months and had nowhere to go. At the time, she was living in her boyfriend’s grandparents’ home. She had asked them if it was OK, but they said no. My husband was hurt by this and wants her to apologize for “treating him this way.” They no longer speak to each other and exchanged hurtful texts until my daughter blocked him.
My son, who just turned 18, is in college. He came home for a break and asked if he could stay with his girlfriend. I said yes. When my husband found out, he ordered our son to come home. My son pulled the “I’m 18; you can’t tell me what to do.” He then said our family crisis was causing his girlfriend to have anxiety and depression. This upset my husband because he felt he was being blamed for her issues and disrespected when my son refused to come home. My husband feels I should stop speaking to him, too, to support him.
I cannot bring myself to do this. My husband says our marriage is over if I can’t support him. What would you do? — IN A FAMILY MESS
DEAR “MESS”: Your husband is a handful. With his authoritarian attitude, he cannot seem to stop himself from alienating family members. He is acting like a bullying child. Right now, he is two for two and counting.
I do not think you should stop talking to your daughter for things beyond her control or for telling the truth. If you have any power at all in your marital relationship, please insist that all of you get family counseling from a licensed professional. Your husband needs to learn to communicate more effectively with his son. If your husband refuses to participate, and he may, then you have some important decisions about your future that I cannot make for you.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069