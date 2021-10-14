DEAR ABBY: I'm a woman in my mid-30s without much family. I'm an only child and have no relationship with my father. The relationship I have with my mother is extremely toxic.
I have suffered my entire life from a severe shopping addiction. I recently relapsed, and I'm trying to recover financially. I can't afford counseling right now, and I can't ask for help from my mother because of how horribly she shames me about my addiction. In fact, I have realized that having her in my life at all is a massive trigger because she constantly puts me down for not being financially stable as an adult. She also constantly compares me not only to herself when she was my age, but to others in my generation.
How can I tell her I no longer want her in my life for the sake of my mental health and addiction recovery? -- PULLING BACK IN TEXAS
DEAR PULLING: I'm not sure if you are already aware of it, but many people use shopping as a way of coping with depression. You may be one of them. Before taking on that difficult conversation, do some research and find out what county mental health services may be available in your area. They are usually offered on a sliding fee scale. There are also 12-step programs for compulsive shoppers that you might find helpful. Please go online and research some of them as well.
As to what to say to your mother, try this: "Mom, I know I need help for my shopping addiction. I am seeking it now. While I am in recovery, you won't be hearing from me for a while, so don't worry. We will talk eventually."
DEAR ABBY: I lost my best friend of 32 years in a car accident three months ago. She was the best friend a person could possibly have. She would not only give you the shirt off her back, but she would then ask what else you needed. We had been through so much together. This would be the kind of thing I would turn to her for comfort while going through. She was cremated, and I didn't see her before that, so I didn't get closure. I feel so empty and unfinished. What do I do? -- NOT WELL IN THE SOUTH
DEAR NOT WELL: Please accept my sympathy for the loss of your dear friend. The circumstances of your loss make it more difficult, but it is not insurmountable. Because there is no "place" you can go to mourn her, you might find closure by writing her a letter telling her all the things you weren't able to say before her death. Then choose a private site you both used to enjoy, read it aloud to her and burn it, knowing she will always be alive in your heart. If this is not sufficient, consider asking your physician or religious adviser about a grief support group to help you work this through.
DEAR ABBY: I am childless, but I have a niece I've given lots of money to over the years. She's in her mid-40s with a young child and a husband who has a low-paying job.
Although she has several degrees, she has worked mostly as a waitress. They live in a tiny apartment and during these rough times, I have been paying their rent. She rarely acknowledges it. I have never discussed it with her parents, and I have no idea how much they have (or have not) helped her.
I'm conflicted about helping her/them because this is such a tough time. I can't see how they're going to make their lives better without help. I'm wondering if you have some advice on how I can best assist them or if I should stop. -- LOSING FAITH IN COLORADO
DEAR LOSING FAITH: You haven't spoken to your niece's parents about what you have been doing. Why not? If you do, it may give you a clearer picture of her situation. I wish you had been more forthcoming about why she isn't using any of the college degrees she has earned. If her parents are helping her, you may need to be doing less.
Your niece should research to find out whether government assistance is available. If it isn't, and you can afford it, consider continuing the financial assistance until the COVID situation is under control. Then your niece and her husband can get back on their feet, and you can stop being treated like an ATM.
DEAR ABBY: I have a male best friend I adore. When I tell other men about my bestie, they feel intimidated because he has a key to my apartment. We are not dating; we just have sex sometimes, and everyone that I try to be with knows about him. Must I give up on my bestie to be with the man I love even though Bestie and I promised each other that we will never break our bond for anyone? -- COMPLICATED IN TENNESSEE
DEAR COMPLICATED: If you hadn't been having sex sometimes with your bestie, the "man you love" might have been able to accept him. The answer to your question is yes, you WILL have to make a choice. Now, the question I have for you is, which man do you think is the keeper?
DEAR ABBY: I am in a nearly two-year relationship with a man I love. In so many ways, this is the relationship I've always hoped for and, being in my early 30s, I'm feeling ready to settle down. The problem? He doesn't fight fair.
I have put an exorbitant amount of effort into remaining calm and loving during arguments to prevent our relationship from deteriorating, but he seems incapable of meeting me halfway. His unfair fighting comes in the form of aggressive tones, obscene faces, looking at his phone while I'm talking and sometimes ignoring me entirely.
These arguments are usually over minor issues that are nowhere near warranting a full-blown fight (for example, dishes not being done when he came home from work because I work from home and put it off to do during nonwork hours).
Our relationship is otherwise great, but if I'm going to commit to someone for life, I want them to be capable of having calm and healthy conversations. He thinks I'm controlling when I ask him not to use aggressive tones or make faces. What do I do? -- FIGHTING FAIR IN OREGON
DEAR FIGHTING: I will assume that the man you are in love with is around the same age as you. By the time someone reaches their 30s, their personalities are usually set. This man behaves the way he does because it works for him. It enables HIM to control YOU.
If he values your relationship, he should be willing to discuss this in couples counseling so these conversations are constructive rather than adversarial. If he isn't, however, keep looking for a more suitable mate because this Mister ain't Wonderful.
DEAR ABBY: I'd like to alert your readers to something that happened to me so it may keep it from happening to them. In her later years, my dear mother was afflicted with dementia. When it became clear she could no longer live alone, I went to live with her.
One day, I went looking for the albums of photos from when my brothers and I were kids, family vacations, etc. After searching high and low and not finding them, I asked Mom what had happened to them. Turns out, she threw them out because she didn't remember any of the people in the pictures! To say I was devastated would be an understatement.
I couldn't be angry with Mom. It wasn't her fault. But Abby, your readers need to know that it can happen to them. My mother has been gone for 10 years, and I still wish I had those photos. -- MISSING MEMORIES IN MASSACHUSETTS
DEAR MISSING: I'm glad you wrote. Your letter is a reminder that when family members begin to age, it's important to make the time to sit down with them and go through family pictures. My own dear mother urged her readers to not only review those photos, but also to write on the backs the date they were taken and the names of who is in them. This is a precious gift because memories do start to fade. It can stimulate wonderful conversations if people are willing to make the effort.
DEAR ABBY: I am a middle-aged divorcee. I recently took up ballroom dancing, which has been a long-held dream, and I'm enjoying my life. However, there are few single men my age around. Most of the available men are 20 years older or 20 years younger.
From Day One, I have had a crush on one of the few men my age in the dance group. We eventually became best friends, spending all our free time together. I soon learned that he is married, but separated and looking to divorce. However, he has a crush of his own, and he talks to me about her constantly. We have so much in common, but he only has eyes for her.
I realize it isn't healthy for me to pine away for someone who doesn't think of me the way I think of him. Yet walking away would mean losing my dance partner and best friend and going back to sitting out dances, watching from the sidelines, or worse, sitting alone at home.
Do I maintain the status quo and suffer in silence over his rejection? Or would it be healthier to move on, upend my life and isolate myself from him when I have no other circle of friends to support me? -- DANCING AWAY IN PENNSYLVANIA
DEAR DANCING: Because of the pandemic, leave things as they are -- for now. However, as soon as it's feasible, find another dance group -- or two -- to join. If you do, you will establish other relationships with both women and men, and have a better chance of finding what you're looking for.
