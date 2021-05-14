DEAR CONSIDERATE: Whether it's illegal in your community is something you should check locally because there may be an ordinance that forbids it. While I can't speak for everyone, some of the homeowners those trash cans belong to would strenuously object to someone throwing dog doo-doo into them. That's why my advice is, "When in doubt -- DON'T."

DEAR ABBY: I met a young couple about a year ago. They invite me out for lunch every few months. They have several children they allow to run all over the place, climb over and under the table, cry and whine, and they make no effort to teach them proper behavior in restaurants. It's so annoying and embarrassing that I no longer want to go out with them. I cannot believe that they turn their children loose in restaurants without acknowledging that they are creating a not-so-nice experience for other diners.

If they ask me why, should I make up an excuse or tell them how I feel about their lack of parenting? I suspect they will be hypersensitive to any remarks I make, but I can't enjoy my meal while their children run wild. Those children need to learn some manners. I would rather eat out by myself than experience another episode. -- ALONE BUT NOT LONELY