DEAR ABBY: I ended my 24-year marriage after learning my wife, in addition to several one-night stands, had an affair with a married couple for nine years. She also gave me an STI. I was faithful, though I admit to being difficult to live with.

We were unable to agree on parenting, finances, health, fitness, diet, religion, politics and more. I worked hard, but I was a present and active father, attending all games, concerts and activities, as well as coaching and teaching my children in music and the arts.

In the pursuit of helping other men deal with the grief of infidelity, divorce and mental health, I began sharing my experience on a social media platform. My oldest child has now chosen to "write me off" and refuses to speak to me. I'm hurt, but I respect her decision. I will not silence my story, as it is a tool of empowerment for other men. Is there a way to build a relationship with this adult child? -- DISAPPOINTED DAD IN THE MIDWEST

DEAR DAD: Your daughter may be embarrassed or angry because you are publicly labeling her mother as an adulteress. Once she matures she is willing to concede that there are often two sides to every story, she may mend fences, but it won't happen until she is ready, and you cannot force it.

DEAR ABBY: I have noticed so many obituaries omit where the person worked. A lot of people worked at the same places for many years. Coworkers and acquaintances I'm sure would like to pay respects to those who have passed. Too often, by the time they find out, the person has been laid to rest.

My late wife was a nurse for almost 40 years and came in contact with many people. The outpouring of love from family, friends and acquaintances from her social and work lives was overwhelming and heartfelt. They say if we have memories of our loved ones touching others' lives, they live on in our hearts forever.

People, please don't let their memories fade. Let families know to include the work history of their loved one in the obituary, particularly if they had jobs dealing with the public. -- REMEMBERING WELL IN OHIO

DEAR REMEMBERING: Because the obituaries one reads in the newspaper are costly, it's possible the writers try to keep them brief in order to save money. I am, however, printing your helpful reminder for those who may need it.

DEAR ABBY: I was wondering, even though we call our priests "Father," can I also call him "Dad"? Why or why not? -- PONDERING IN THE WEST

DEAR PONDERING: I posed your question to Father Guy Gurath, a longtime friend in the Milwaukee archdiocese. He chuckled and told me this is a standing joke among Catholics, who have been known to refer to the rectory as the "Home for Unwed Fathers." (!) He went on to say the formal answer to your question is no. Calling a priest "Dad" is likely to offend some people. He suggests the correct terms "Father," "Reverend" or "Pastor" be used. Thank you, Father Guy.

DEAR ABBY: Several years ago, my parents betrayed my son and me. They took in and supported my ex-husband, who walked out on us for a coworker he was cheating with. My son and I lost our home, our car and the life we knew without support from any family. My son was still in high school, and it was a dark time in both of our lives.

My parents are both older and have been diagnosed with life-threatening conditions. They are now reaching out to us. To say the least, I am apprehensive. Having to go through what I did with only the support of my friends and son made me stronger, and I (literally and figuratively) have moved on.

I don't know if I should reconsider a relationship with my parents. Losing my father's support was harder than losing my husband, and I don't want to experience that pain again. Can you advise? -- BURNED IN TENNESSEE

DEAR BURNED: You did not desert your parents; your parents deserted you when you needed them most. To you and your son's credit, you moved forward and created a chosen family from the people who showed they cared about you.

Your parents chose your husband and his lady friend. Have they ever apologized or tried to make amends? You stated that you have "literally and figuratively" moved on. If your parents haven't done that, my advice would be for you to continue moving on.

DEAR ABBY: I am a 41-year-old gay man who is living with my boyfriend and older parents. Five years ago, I was divorced from someone I was in a relationship with for 10 years and married to for five. Our split was amicable and civil. We still speak occasionally.

I recently bought a ring for my boyfriend. We have been dating almost five years (we met soon after my divorce) and I want to get married again. Last time, I was the one asked. This time, I'm doing the proposing, and even asked his parents out of respect.

Although I have the ring, for some reason I can't decide how, where or when I am going to propose. Because of the way my marriage ended, I feel terrible guilt for even thinking about asking someone to marry me. I no longer have feelings for my ex (that's one of the reasons it ended), but I have tremendous respect for him. I don't hate him (like many divorcees), and I feel it would be stabbing him in the back.

I know he regrets asking for the divorce, as he'll make passing comments to that effect when we speak. I brush it off, but I can't brush off this guilt I'm carrying for moving on. Am I wrong? Are these thoughts normal? -- HESITATING IN NEW JERSEY

DEAR HESITATING: Excuse me. Your ex-husband asked YOU for the divorce and YOU feel guilty for moving on? It doesn't seem to me like you have moved on very far. It's just as well that you haven't proposed to your boyfriend. Until you finally figure out where your heart lies, you should absolutely NOT pop the question -- even if the parents of the current man in your life say they approve.

DEAR ABBY: A dear friend of many years is currently not speaking to me. She recently moved from California to Denver and had invited me to visit. We agreed on the dates, and I took time off work and booked the flights. Less than two weeks before my arrival, she abruptly canceled the visit, expressing no regrets or concern for whether I would be able to get a refund from the airline.

She indicated that because I was not comfortable with the recently lifted mask mandates and other COVID precautions in her state and prefer to continue to avoid indoor dining, bars, etc., that she wanted to "postpone for a few months," when we might be able to enjoy more activities. When I expressed hurt feelings at being disinvited, she became angry and ceased communication. Is this friendship over? How should I proceed? -- RISK-AVERSE IN THE WEST

DEAR RISK-AVERSE: I am not sure why your friend became angry and canceled your visit, unless she had planned activities that would take place in restaurants, theaters, etc. I am also puzzled that she should end a friendship of many years over it. Because this is recent, give her a little more time to cool off. Then extend an olive branch and see if she has put this unfortunate episode in perspective.

DEAR ABBY: I have a former colleague whose company I enjoyed while I was working with him. He thought highly of my work ethic, and we worked well together. Because of this, he has asked me to be a professional reference for him sporadically over the years, which I always happily agreed to. The problem is we haven't worked together in six years.

Because it has been so long, I no longer feel as though I'm a good reference for him. I also worry that recruiters will wonder why I was chosen after all this time. He reaches out to me only for reference requests, so it's not as though I'm damaging a long-term friendship, but I still care about him and his feelings. How can I politely decline his future requests? -- RELUCTANT REFERENCE

DEAR RELUCTANT: In recent years, the amount of information that can be shared about former employees and colleagues is quite restricted. I believe it's limited to the dates you worked together. However, because you no longer wish to be a reference, you will have to bite the bullet and be honest about your feelings and the reason why.

DEAR ABBY: For years, I've heard about what and where a woman "should" be in her life once she turns the big 3-0. She should have a thriving career, be married with kids -- or at least engaged -- and have a full sense of her worth and knowledge.

I recently turned the big 3-0, but my cards aren't all stacked that way. I have never had a romantic relationship. Most of the men I wanted to start one with only wanted sex with me, and a relationship with someone else. As I entered my late 20s, I began rejecting men who showed signs of wanting only a sexual relationship, and now I seem to have no takers at all. The fact that I have gained weight hasn't helped, either. It's not like once I meet a guy the first thing I say is, "Hey, I want a meaningful relationship." I'm beginning to worry that something is wrong with me. What should I do? -- THIRTY BUT NOT FLIRTY

DEAR THIRTY: There is nothing wrong with you, just as there is nothing wrong with getting to know someone before embarking on a physical relationship. (In fact, I recommend it.) However, to eliminate a man because you think he "only" is interested in having sex with you was jumping the gun.

I wish you had mentioned WHERE you were meeting men. You may have better luck if you figure out what interests you have in common with the men you meet, and develop relationships based on them. And, because you suspect the weight you have gained may have something to do with your problem, resolve to become involved in physical activities that will get you out of the house and into an environment where you'll not only get some exercise, but also meet some eligible prospects.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069

