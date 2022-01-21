DEAR ABBY: During my teenage years, I was repeatedly raped by my brother. The emotional and physical damage has left my life broken. He is now in a long-term relationship. Should I tell his girlfriend about the abuse? When I confronted him about it years ago, he denied it. If you were his girlfriend, wouldn't YOU want to know? -- HOLDING A SECRET

DEAR HOLDING: Yes, I would want to know. I'll bet your parents would have also wanted to know. As would your teachers or school counselors, so your brother could have been reported as a sexual predator and stopped. By all means tell the girlfriend, particularly if she has a daughter.

P.S. Because what your brother did has left lasting scars, please seek counseling with a licensed therapist with expertise in treating victims of sexual abuse. Contact RAINN (Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network) for more guidance. You will find it on the internet at rainn.org.

DEAR ABBY: I have just been diagnosed with cancer. I doubt that I will live another 10 years. My wife is arguing with me because I want to draw down my 401(k) over the next 10 years so I can enjoy the savings I have accrued during my long career. We are talking about a LOT of money, Abby -- expensive cars, expensive second homes, extravagant vacations.

How can I convince her that I deserve this after having worked for 40 years, and that we should enjoy these savings for the period of time left for me on Earth? -- WANTS TO ENJOY LIFE NOW

DEAR WANTS: I'm sure your diagnosis has been frightening for both you and your wife. She may be worried that if you plow through all the money, there will be nothing left for her after you are gone. Although you are dubious about it, there is also the possibility that you may live 10 more years and beyond. That's why this is an important subject you and your wife should discuss with a financial adviser.

DEAR ABBY: I work in an office where people occasionally bring in treats to share with co-workers. Usually, we place the goodies in a common area and let others know there's food available and they're welcome to it.

The problem I'm having is that one particular co-worker brings in treats and shares them only with her favorite office buddies. She's not discreet about it either. She struts around the office and makes a big scene delivering her homemade treats to her friends, right in front of the people she has chosen not to include. Should she be confronted and told she's being rude and inconsiderate, or should her behavior just be ignored? -- MISSING OUT

DEAR MISSING OUT: What your co-worker is doing is rude. This is a lesson in politeness and consideration for others that children in grammar school usually learn. (Perhaps she was playing hooky that day.) That said, if there's no rule in your office against it, I do not advise confronting her. Turnabout is fair play, and perhaps you should discuss a "delicious" solution with the rest of the unfavored few.

DEAR ABBY: My wife recently asked me if she could take off her wedding ring in favor of wearing her mother's, which is much larger than the one I gave her. I regard it as a lack of respect for our marriage, which has been under a lot of stress for a long time. (No affairs.) I also view it as symbolic of how much she has financially sacrificed being married to me. What do you think? -- WONDERING IN THE EAST

DEAR WONDERING: I "think" you should tell your wife it would hurt you deeply if she follows through, and why. I also think the time has come for the two of you to talk about what is "stressing" your marriage with a licensed marriage and family therapist.

DEAR ABBY: When I was 16, my cousin "Mary" came from Georgia to New York to stay with us for the summer. After a short time we began experimenting with French kissing, which led to more things happening between us. Mary went home at the end of summer.

We are both 50 now, and I recently learned she became pregnant back then with a daughter and never married. The DNA indicates she is mine. My question is, how do I explain to my wife that I need to be there for my daughter? I never had any other kids, as my wife can't have children. Please help me. -- PAST HISTORY IN OKLAHOMA

DEAR PAST HISTORY: Is your wife aware of the short affair you had with your cousin? If not, start the conversation by telling her about your youthful "adventure." Once she has digested the information, explain that you intend to get to know your daughter. Do NOT tell her the reason is that she couldn't give you children, which would be cruel and unnecessary.

Understand, however, that your "child" is now a grown woman in her mid-30s. She may have no interest in getting to know you because you have been absent all her life. I wonder why you weren't informed about this much sooner and possibly asked to contribute financially to the raising of your child.

DEAR ABBY: I have been married for 32 years. My husband has been cheating on me for the past three of them. He's an international airline captain who has taken advantage of his "freedom." I recently learned that he paid $91,000 on an apartment. (He has an inheritance from his father that he has drawn from.)

My therapist suggests that he's a narcissistic personality with volatile ups and downs. My husband refuses to talk to me. He actually walks away from me when I bring up his girlfriend. He talks to her and texts her regularly. The monthly phone bills usually total over $400. I need help in trying to get him to talk to me before it ends. -- TURNING POINT IN MASSACHUSETTS

DEAR TURNING POINT: Your international airline captain appears to have parachuted out of your marriage. Clearly he isn't interested in trying to save what's left of it. Because he is unwilling to talk to you about it, it's important YOU talk to someone who will. Consult a lawyer about what your options are as a wife of more than three decades. You have my sympathy, and I'm glad you sought help from a therapist.

DEAR ABBY: While I am excited for new opportunities in my life, I cannot shake the feeling I am losing something. I am always losing something, whether it be my phone, my keys or my wallet. Once I lost my retainers and had to pay $300 for new ones.

I have trouble keeping track of things. I'm afraid it will create serious problems when I begin a career and lose something, which could cost me my job. I'm also worried that I'll inherit important items from my family and lose them. I'm nervous about being in charge of my own life when I can't even keep track of the $5 in my pocket. I urgently need this bad habit to change. Is there anything that will help me? -- LOSING IT IN GEORGIA

DEAR LOSING IT: Your problem may not be as uncommon as you fear. Have you ever heard the adage, "A place for everything and everything in its place"? It's good advice. Choose one location to place your phone, your keys and your wallet when you come home. Once you form that habit, you will always know where your things are. (There is an app, Find My Device, that may help you locate your electronic devices if you have a computer. There are also companies -- like Tile -- that can help you locate lost items such as your keys or wallet.)

Some people with attention deficit disorder lose track of items because they are easily distracted and focus on more than one task at once. When you are holding your phone, keys, etc., reminding yourself to stay in the present may help. If none of these techniques works for you, discuss your fears with a licensed psychotherapist, who can help you determine what's at the root of your problem and help lessen your anxiety about the future.

DEAR ABBY: I've been working from home for a year since COVID began. I have been seriously considering quitting my job or retiring. I'd rather not meet my co-workers only to say goodbye. Would it be wrong to leave without saying goodbye? -- LEAVING IT ALL BEHIND

DEAR LEAVING IT: If you prefer not to deal with the sadness of saying goodbye to your co-workers, leave them a message. Explain that you will be leaving your job, but want them to know how much you enjoyed your time working with them. It would be a thoughtful way to exit.

DEAR ABBY: Several years ago, while living with my sister, I bought a $900 rowing machine I could barely afford. I loved it and used it often. Two years ago, since we were moving out, I decided to let my sister take the rowing machine because my new apartment building had three and hers had no gym at all. It worked perfectly, and I thought I was doing her a favor because she couldn't afford a gym membership. My intention was to take back the rowing machine when I eventually had room to put it somewhere in a future home.

Well, after recently moving into my new home and requesting she return it, she informed me that it was hers now. That was never my intention. She has gotten my other sister and our parents to side with her, and they're making me feel like a bad person for even asking for it. Now I'm left to shop for a new machine, while the original sits in her new large home gym along with her Peloton.

She never offered to buy it, ever. She just insists it's hers now because I "gave" it to her. I still need a rowing machine, and I get upset every time I look at new ones online. It just feels wrong that I have to buy another one. What should I do? -- BUFF BRO IN ILLINOIS

DEAR BRO: Buy another one. If it wasn't made absolutely clear to Sissy that you expected the rowing machine to be returned at a later date, she was within her rights to conclude that it was a gift. If you DID make that clear to her when you moved out, then shame on her. But either way, it's not worth a family feud.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069

