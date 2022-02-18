DEAR ABBY: I am the mother of three wonderful children. My oldest boy (who is from a previous marriage) is 11. My two younger ones are 2 (a girl) and 7 months old (a boy). My mother-in-law, "Nancy," is the grandma of my two younger ones. She is good to all of my children, except for one thing.

Nancy had two daughters and a son, and she has mentioned that she preferred her girls over her boy. Other family members have also mentioned how she plays favorites. She had a favorite child and grandchild before my kids were born. I believe my daughter has now become Nancy's new favorite. She has said it repeatedly, and other people have referred to my daughter as "the new favorite."

Nancy used to bring little toys and clothes over for her all the time, but stopped when I told her she needs to bring gifts for all my children if she's going to continue to bring things. She still buys things for my daughter, but leaves them at her house so when I take the children over there, it's filled with little girl clothes and toys.

Nancy has been in my life for more than two years now, so that's two years of birthdays and holidays with her. I am noticing that she buys my daughter double what she gets for my other children -- double the items and twice the money she's spending. I have considered buying extra things for the boys to make up the difference, but I don't want my daughter to think I am favoring them. Luckily, they aren't old enough yet to really notice this.

Is this something I should address or let go? I have had to address things in the past with Nancy when it comes to the children, and she doesn't take it well. I'm worried that if I do, it will cause problems. -- EQUAL LOVING MOM

DEAR MOM: Your thinking is correct. It WILL eventually cause problems -- unless another child is born who becomes her next "favorite." Talk with your husband about this. If you do, perhaps he will talk to his mother and get her to change her ways. If, however, it doesn't help, you will have to lay down the law. Repeat what you have already told her and make clear that the children will not be visiting her if they are not treated equally.

DEAR ABBY: My niece met a guy. Two months later they got engaged. A week after that, she married him. Now, a year later, she wants to have a wedding. Is this proper? Does she just want a big show and gifts? People are laughing about it, and it is not what I was raised to do. Am I wrong in thinking this is an embarrassment to our family? -- PROPER LADY IN NORTH CAROLINA

DEAR PROPER LADY: This is not an embarrassment to your family. It is an embarrassment to your niece. The ship has sailed as far as her fantasy about a "big show and gifts" is concerned. If she wishes to throw a party to celebrate her first anniversary (once the rules about gatherings and social distancing have eased), she should go ahead and do it. But I doubt she will receive anything in addition to warm congratulations.

DEAR ABBY: I met my husband on the job when we were one year out of school. We are both 36. We dated for three years and were compatible in every way. Ten years later, we have two kids (7 and 5), own a home and are financially secure.

When we dated, we discussed our "history," and he told me that he'd had five prior girlfriends. I had three boyfriends in college. Well, I learned a few months ago -- at his reunion -- that he completely "forgot" the part about his competitive frat-boy past with hook-ups and one-night stands. He now estimates that he was with over 50 different girls during college, but says it "shouldn't bother me" because it was meaningless sex and in the past. He said he told me "five" because they were the ones he counted as relationships.

Now I see women on his social media who went to the same school and I obsess about how they fit into his past. It's driving me crazy, and I feel like just a number now. I know if this situation were reversed, he'd flip out about it.

I wish I had never found this out because I see him differently now, and no longer want to be close to him. He's a good father and husband, but I'm struggling with how to accept this new information, and I need some guidance. -- WISH I DIDN'T KNOW

DEAR WISH: People usually lie because they aren't proud of the truth. You say he has been a good husband and father. This is why you need to find it in your heart to forgive him. If you have caught him in lies since then, you have a reason to be reacting the way you have. However, if you haven't, please consider talking with a licensed marriage and family therapist until you have worked it through. The resentment you feel could destroy your marriage. Please do not let that happen.

DEAR ABBY: I love my wife dearly. We've been married for 21 years. I'm frustrated with how she dresses for work and when we go out. Her idea of fashion is wearing clothes that are too large in size for her. I don't like going out in public with her when she dresses that way. Granted, she put on some weight after our third child, but she still has a nice, shapely figure. I have seen women with similar body shapes who wear closer-fitting clothes, and they look great. How can I convey that her style is unflattering without upsetting her? -- FRUSTRATED WITH FRUMPY

DEAR FRUSTRATED: Your wife may dress the way she does because she's self-conscious about her weight or simply because she thinks loose-fitting clothes are more comfortable. Because you feel they don't flatter her, start by asking why she's dressing the way she does. Tell her you think she is beautiful and that the items she is choosing don't do justice to her "nice, shapely figure." You might even volunteer to go with her to help her choose some things, if she's interested. But if she isn't, let the subject drop because, ultimately, she's going to wear whatever she wants.

DEAR ABBY: I'm a gay man who has been in an on-again/off-again relationship for three years. My partner still lives at home with his mother. He has never left the home, aside from a four-month period when he and his mom weren't getting along.

My issue is, aside from never fully committing, my partner, "Damien," seems to always find a way to abandon me when I hit a rough patch. I lose my job and I'm low on money? He yells at me and leaves. And he manages to not return until I'm "back on my feet."

When the coronavirus hit and I had all my bills paid but nothing to eat, I finally had to say, "Hey, can you get me something?" We go to a burger place, the line's long and he complains nonstop about the wait. We leave and go to my place to hang out. Then he leaves and calls me and talks about what he's going to eat. I hang up.

Before, when I was homeless, even though he doesn't have a place of his own, he never offered any help. If I say, "I know you're really guarded with your money," he becomes enraged. And when he hears about my difficulties, he talks down to me and mocks the situation I am in. He attributes his never leaving home to his family helping him and caring about him. The fact that I'm not in a situation like his implies my family doesn't care. Can you help? -- A LOT WRONG IN TEXAS

DEAR A LOT WRONG: I'll try. It's time you recognized that Damien is NOT your "partner." Partners HELP each other when they are in trouble. The sooner you lose this person, the sooner you will start to feel better. Damien is all about Damien. His character is fully formed. You can't change him, and neither can I. Leaving Damien may help you become more independent -- and that's a good thing. Trust me on that.

DEAR ABBY: I am getting married, and my fiance's daughters, 19 and 21, are in the wedding party. I have purchased the dresses they are wearing, which are light and flowing. I have told the girls that on the day of the wedding I do not want them wearing thong underwear. The older one then went to her dad and said she didn't want to wear regular underwear. He told her she could wear whatever she wants. I have tried telling them that as young ladies there are times you don't wear thongs, and under a flowing dress is one of them. It's ONE DAY of their lives. How can I get my point across? -- WISE BRIDE IN PHOENIX

DEAR WISE BRIDE: Explain to your fiance exactly WHY you are concerned about his daughters wearing thong underwear under their bridesmaid dresses and, when you do, be graphic. After that, if he still feels the same, accept it. Then pray no slip-ups occur while they are dancing, and no strong gusts of wind come along when the wedding photos are taken.

DEAR ABBY: I'm dating a lady and committed to our relationship, but every time I visit her at her apartment, she expects me to take her dog out. The building has a policy that if the dog poops, you have to pick it up and dispose of it, so they have bags at different locations.

I don't like doing it. I grew up on a farm where we had dogs, but never would I think about picking up their poop. It grosses me out. OK, so I have been doing it for a couple of years, but I don't want to do it anymore. But if I say that or don't do it, she'll think I'm not committed to her. What should I do? -- DOG WALKING IN TEXAS

DEAR DOG WALKING: Stand up for yourself. Because you feel so strongly, tell her that from now on you will walk her dog TOGETHER or she'll have to do it herself. You may have been raised on a farm, but you are now part of a community with ordinances against leaving excrement on the streets. Your devotion to this person should not be predicated upon your willingness to perform a task she should have been doing herself.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069

