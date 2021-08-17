Well, last week my daughter was diagnosed with malignant melanoma after a mole was removed. After I emailed the news to my sisters, I received one response from a sister saying, "Give your daughter our best!" Other than that, there have been no cards -- nothing. Am I petty in thinking they should have at least sent my daughter a card? -- PETTY IN FLORIDA

DEAR PETTY: Your relatives apparently didn't consider the thoughtfulness you displayed to their children something to be reciprocated. How sad. In situations like this, it isn't the tangible item that's most important, it's the thought, and it appears your relatives didn't want to put in the effort. I do not think it's petty to recognize that fact and feel disappointment. You are human.

DEAR ABBY: For years I have been continually excluded by my sister and my father. I always knew she was the favorite. I am the older sister. My sister, her family and my father and stepmother go out to dinner or lunch together once or twice a week. I have never been invited. The same is true with movies and other recreational activities. (I work two nights a week and every other Saturday. None of them work more than Monday through Friday -- and no nights.)