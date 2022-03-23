DEAR ABBY: I'm concerned for my sister and her three young daughters. She has been married to "Rick" for 10 years. After she recently discovered he has inappropriate feelings toward children, she kicked him out of their home.

Rick has gotten counseling and therapy and tells her it's no longer an issue. CPS got involved, so he isn't allowed to be alone with his daughters. My sister allowed him back in their home with the understanding he wouldn't be alone with the girls. She now realizes he still has a problem, and she's considering divorce to keep them safe.

I'm concerned because she is conflicted. She thinks he'll get better after more intense therapy, but I'm afraid this is his way of not losing access to his girls. I think she should cut all ties to keep her daughters safe. What can I do to help my sister make the better choice for her and her daughters, who are under the age of 10? -- WORRIED SISTER IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR WORRIED SISTER: As long as your sister's children are minors, their mother must protect them, and that includes ensuring they are not alone with their father. Their safety must be paramount. She doesn't appear to realize how difficult pedophilia is to treat. That's why it's important for her to talk with a mental health professional and CPS. Her first allegiance must be to her vulnerable girls, who may need therapy themselves at this point.

DEAR ABBY: I have a friend, "Amy," who I've known since third grade. We both came from difficult family situations, and because of those tough early years, we formed a close bond. We are more like sisters than friends. Over the past few years, Amy (who always struggled with weight) has put on more than 100 pounds.

We live far apart and, although she mentioned "a weight gain," it wasn't until we video-chatted and she was modeling a new outfit that I realized she has become morbidly obese. When my mother went through menopause, like Amy, she gained significant weight. Like Amy, Mom avoided exercise and healthy food. My mother died of a massive heart attack at 57.

I'm scared I'm going to lose my friend. She's pre-diabetic with a host of weight-related health problems. But weight is something that culturally we aren't allowed to talk about, and it's something she's sensitive about because her parents constantly harped on her about her weight, even when she was only a few pounds overweight in her teens.

Do I say something and hurt/offend my friend? Is it none of my business? I love her and I don't want to lose her. What do I do? -- TORN UP

DEAR TORN UP: I assume that because you and Amy have been friends since childhood, she knows what caused your mother's early death. If you talk to her ONCE about your concern, and explain that you are worried about losing her, I can't see how it would "offend" her. Because she is pre-diabetic, I would hope that she is being monitored by her doctor.

DEAR ABBY: My teenage grandson plays on his middle school's football team. He is a great player, but the team never wins. It's hard to watch him play his heart out when the team loses in the 38-0 range. I'm proud of his efforts, and I want to encourage him to continue to do his best no matter what the final score is. Do you have any suggestions on the healthiest way to sympathize with him about the loss without discouraging him? -- PROUD OF HIM IN THE WEST

DEAR PROUD OF HIM: I think what you are already doing is the right approach. By attending these events, you are telling your grandson how proud you are of the fact that he gives his all when he competes and that you respect him for it. Then take him out for a postgame dinner and a treat.

DEAR ABBY: I got engaged a while back. In the midst of wedding planning, the question of who will walk me down the aisle has come up. My fiance despises my father (he's witnessed the damage my dad has done to me), but I forgave Dad and feel neutral about his presence. My mom has voiced -- begged, actually -- that I allow her and Dad to give me away since she didn't have either parent there for her wedding.

I don't have an opinion on the subject. My mom for sentimental reasons does. But my future husband can't bear the sight of my dad. This is causing me so much anxiety, I have thought about calling the whole thing off on more than one occasion.

If I oblige my mom, my fiance will be unhappy (to say the least), and if I oblige my fiance, I'll break Mom's heart. I can find no middle ground here and feel as if I lose on both sides. Any advice on how to proceed? -- TORN BRIDE-TO-BE

DEAR TORN: This is your and your fiance's wedding. It should not be influenced by your mother's history. I do have a suggestion: Rather than make yourself sick with anxiety, walk YOURSELF down the aisle. Many modern brides do it these days. Your mother could give a reading or sit with your father in the front row and cheer you on. Who escorts you down the aisle should not be decided by her.

P.S. Have you thought about how your fiance's antipathy for your father may affect your marriage? What's happening now isn't conducive to a happy marriage. Before you step foot on that trip down the aisle, it needs to be resolved. Family counseling might help the four of you, because once you tie the knot, your fiance will be part of the family.

DEAR ABBY: I am medically healthy and in my mid-60s. I have two adult children, and my grandchildren range in age from 14 to 20. I have a loving relationship with everyone. However, my family members are self-involved and have indirectly expressed that they do not want me to live with them when I am no longer able to live by myself.

I have raised the subject and seen eyerolls and facial gestures between them. My daughter lives several states away and has said I'm welcome in her home -- but as a "snowbird" only. Abby, I don't want to be placed in a nursing home, only to be abandoned and alone. What do you advise? -- UNWANTED IN NEW JERSEY

DEAR UNWANTED: Because your children are averse to you eventually living permanently with them, start now to prepare for the time when you may no longer be able to live by yourself. Begin by talking to friends -- of both genders -- and find out if they may have a similar problem. If they do, consider banding together and buying a house or a condo together so you can help each other. This has worked for other seniors and it may be the solution to your problem.

DEAR ABBY: You often respond to grandparents who are disappointed that their grandchildren have not written a note to express gratitude for a recent present. Personally, I think one of the main reasons they don't is the simple fact that they lack thank-you cards and stamps. (Their parents may not be writing thank-you notes anymore.) When I'm at the post office, I rarely see 20-year-olds buying stamps.

I would like to offer a suggestion for my peers: If you want your grandchildren to send you a thank-you card, make it simple for them -- include a small box of cards and some postage stamps when you send their present. They'll get the message. And Abby, they could add a copy of your letter writing booklet if it's still available. -- THANKFUL IN TEXAS

DEAR THANKFUL: Your suggestion is a clever one, and yes, my booklet, "How To Write Letters for All Occasions" is still available. People of every age tend to procrastinate when it comes to letter writing because they're unsure how to express their feelings on paper and afraid they will say the wrong thing.

Thank-you notes do not have to be long or flowery. In fact, the opposite is true. Short and to the point is more effective. I advise readers to have a notebook handy when they open their gifts and jot down the first words that come to mind when they see what's inside. Do they like the color? The style? Is it something they have been wanting? Write it down and use it for inspiration.

My booklet, "How to write Letters for All Occasions" contains samples of thank-you letters for birthday gifts, shower gifts, wedding gifts and those that arrive around holiday time. It also includes sample letters of congratulations, as well as ones on difficult subjects, such as the loss of a parent, spouse or a child. It can be ordered by sending your name and address, plus a check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds) to: Dear Abby Letters Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. Shipping and handling are included in the price.

With the holidays just around the corner, this is the perfect time to reply with a handwritten note or letter, or a well-written email. For anyone who has wondered where to begin when expressing gratitude, congratulations, condolences, composing a love letter or announcing a broken engagement or a divorce -- "How To Write Letters" is a handy guide.

DEAR ABBY: I'm a 25-year-old man who has never had a girlfriend. Recently, a woman I work with seems to be showing an interest in me. She's the same age as I am. I might feel the same way about her, but she mentioned that she's going through a divorce. Is it worth asking for her number to see where things go? -- HOPING IN THE HEARTLAND

DEAR HOPING: Proceed with caution. You can ask for her number, but take things very slowly. She may need a friend right now more than a romance. Also, much depends upon the fraternization policies in your workplace. Sometimes these relationships are frowned upon, which could cost one or both of you your jobs.

DEAR ABBY: My ex-husband and I have been divorced 24 years and, now that our children are grown, we have minimal contact. We see and speak to each other only when there's a wedding or a birthday party for our grandson.

Three years ago, our 34-year-old son went to work for his father with the promise that "someday the business would be his." Our son left a well-paying job to work for his father, but from past experience I know my ex isn't trustworthy. He often lies to get what he wants, and his promises rarely come to fruition.

Now I'm hearing from former in-laws I've remained close to, as well as our other children, that my ex does nothing but complain and belittle our son. He shares every mistake our son has made over the last three years and even personal information about our son's finances. Naturally, it upsets me to hear these things. What do I do? Should I tell my son what his father is saying about him? Do I confront my ex, even though I'm sure he will deny saying these things? Or should I just butt out, because, after all, my son is an adult? -- CAUGHT IN THE MIDDLE

DEAR CAUGHT: Talk to your son. Tell him what these relatives are repeating to you. It's better than remaining silent and letting him stay in the dark. How he chooses to deal with his father after that is up to him -- including telling dear old Dad he needs something in writing to guarantee he gets the business in the event of Dad's demise. (No one lives forever, as the saying goes.) If Dad refuses, your son will be better off looking for another job rather than waste any more of his time.

DEAR ABBY: Almost 40 years ago, I betrayed a friend. She was a classmate, and we went to the same church. Along with others, I suggested she was someone who slept around and had an STD. At the time, I didn't even completely understand what an STD was; I just went along with the crowd. I have often regretted that day. I was never the kind of person to do that to someone. I have felt awful for publicly shaming her.

I tried reaching out to her on Facebook, but she will not acknowledge me. I really don't blame her. Our 40th class reunion is coming up soon, and I see on the class website she plans to be there. I would like to see some of our classmates, but I'm ashamed. With all my heart, I am sorry for what I did back then, but I am afraid she might call me out on it. What should I do? -- ASHAMED IN TEXAS

DEAR ASHAMED: Stop stalking your former classmate on Facebook to soothe your guilty conscience. You may not have known back in high school what an STD was, but you were aware of the cruelty of slut-shaming. Attend the reunion, and if she "calls you out," apologize to her privately and hope she forgives you.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069

