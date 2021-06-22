DEAR ABBY: My daughter is separated from her husband, who rents a room from me. Recently, without telling her, he dropped her from his insurance. Now she wants me to kick him out and she's mad at me because I refuse to do it. She says it shows I approve of his behavior. She tells me that he's no good, he used her and he hit on her girlfriend. She's threatening that if I let him stay, we won't be close anymore.
He pays me on time, and I hardly ever see him because he works at night. I need the rent money, and we have always gotten along great. I say this is my house and I should decide if he leaves. What do you think? -- IN THE MIDDLE IN FLORIDA
DEAR IN THE MIDDLE: You need to explain to your daughter that the reason her husband is living with you is because you need the income. Even if you wanted, you might not be able to kick him out right away because of whatever eviction laws may exist in your state. This is your house, and the decision whether to evict him should be yours. However, if you continue allowing him to rent from you, it may cause a breach with your daughter that could be permanent.
DEAR ABBY: I often feel left out. This past weekend on Facebook I saw two co-workers and a former co-worker went on a weekend getaway. I wasn't invited. Should I retaliate, or must I act like it doesn't bother me? This isn't the first time friends and co-workers have done things like this. I'll comment on their post -- "looks like fun" -- but never get invited. How should I feel about this and what should I do? -- OVERLOOKED IN MINNESOTA
DEAR OVERLOOKED: What you should "do" is recognize that your co-workers are not obligated to include you in anything outside of work. They may have mutual interests that bring them together, or chemistry that they don't have with you. Instead of fuming and fantasizing about "retaliating" (which would be uncalled for and inappropriate), form relationships outside this circle of co-workers and friends, and do things on weekends for yourself that are satisfying. If you do, you will be less dependent upon these individuals and less disappointed if your relationships with them aren't as close as you wish they were.
DEAR ABBY: I have been reading your column for many years, but haven't seen this question before. I'm a senior citizen with a do-not-resuscitate order. I am concerned that if something were to happen to me and I was taken to a nearby hospital, they wouldn't know I have one on file with my health care provider. Is there a way to let first responders know? Thank you for the continual service you provide. -- LAST REQUEST IN CALIFORNIA
DEAR LAST REQUEST: Many individuals accomplish this by posting a notice near their bed, on the refrigerator or in their cellphone contact list designated as ICE (In Case of Emergency). There are also cards that can be carried in the wallet to alert the EMTs about the patient's wishes. Your health care provider can tell you how to get one.
DEAR ABBY: I have been married for 40 years. My beloved mother-in-law passed away two years ago. She had always been my "buffer" against the rest of my husband's family -- two brothers and their families and his stepfather, none of whom care for me. When we would visit from out of state, I could be sure that, by my MIL's side, I would be comfortable and loved, while my husband hung out with his brothers and nieces.
After she passed, some things happened that hurt me, and I must now decide whether to accompany my husband when he goes to visit. I know if I do, I'll be left alone and isolated on a couch while the rest of them socialize elsewhere, and I dread the thought. My husband doesn't seem to understand how much I am fearing this. Please advise. -- MISSING MY MOTHER-IN-LAW
DEAR MISSING: Unless your husband is an ostrich with his head in the ground, surely he must have noticed how his siblings and their families have treated you for the last 40 years. If it has escaped him, give him chapter and verse! No law says you "must" accompany him on these visits, and frankly, I see no reason why you shouldn't plan some pleasant activities for yourself in his absence. Try it. You may find you like it.
DEAR ABBY: Several years ago, when my daughter and her hubby were a young family with two boys, they gave me a large wall clock with sound, lighting and a wooded background with deer. It was a well-thought-out gift, as I was a bow deer hunter. I loved it and I'm sure they didn't need to be spending money for a Christmas present for me.
My problem is we have since retired and moved. I no longer have a place to hang the clock, and it no longer goes with my decor. I don't want to hurt her feelings, and it hurts me to think about getting rid of it. Would it be tacky to ask her if she would like it back, explaining my reasoning? An alternative would be to offer it to her sister who also lives in Florida now. If I were to do this, should I tell my gift-giving daughter? -- GRATEFUL MOM IN FLORIDA
DEAR MOM: When your daughter comes to visit, she will notice the clock is missing. Talk to her. Explain that since you have relocated, you no longer have room for the beautiful clock she gave you, and ask what she would like you to do with it -- including offering it to her sister who might enjoy it as you did. There will be less guilt for you and fewer hurt feelings for your daughter if you keep everything open and aboveboard.
DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have been together for 18 years (married for 14). He has recently been hanging around a female friend who supposedly made a move on him while I was away, but he said he turned her down. He sends her private messages, looks her up on social media and "likes" every photo she puts up. Most of them are sexy. Now he wants to try new things in the bedroom. Should I be concerned? I have an uneasy feeling about this.
When I told him I was going to confront her, he got upset with me. He has deleted messages because he said he didn't want me to get the wrong idea if I read them. I'm not sure how I should be feeling about this whole thing. -- SOMETHING'S UP IN NEW YORK
DEAR SOMETHING'S UP: Right now you should be "feeling" your husband's relationship with this female "friend" is a threat. There's nothing innocent about deleting conversations that he knows would give you the "wrong" idea. His preoccupation with the sexy photos she is posting is hardly reassuring, and that he suddenly wants to try "new things" in the bedroom is a huge red flag in light of what else is going on.
Quietly talk to a lawyer about what your options are as a wife of 14 years in New York, gather as much financial information as you can, and then raise holy heck with your husband. You have a right to be upset.
DEAR ABBY: I have been with this man for more than 20 years and we still haven't tied the knot. When I told him that because I'm not his wife, I'm not willing to do wifely duties anymore, he got really upset. Do you think I should give him an ultimatum? -- ON HOLD IN CALIFORNIA
DEAR ON HOLD: I think you already have!
DEAR ABBY: I am 49. I have never married or had kids, and I am having a hard time finding the right woman for me. I have tried dating sites, dances, etc., and it seems like women are not interested in a gentleman anymore. I am about to give up on women because I don't know what else to do. They like the bad-boy type, and I'm not one of them.
I should mention that 25 years ago I thought I had found the right one, but I caught her cheating on me. Now women reject me. They always have an excuse. They say either, "You are not my type" or, "I just want to be friends." Can you help me? -- LONELY IN ARIZONA
DEAR LONELY: I'll try. When a woman tells you you're not her type or she just wants to be friends, what she's trying to politely convey is that the romantic chemistry is wrong. Having never met you, I can't guess why that might be. Perhaps some of your close friends or family members could tell you if you need an image makeover.
I will, however, offer this: Younger women are usually the ones who are attracted to the "excitement" (stress) that bad boys provide in abundance. Older ones would welcome a man with more traditional values and who treats them well. In other words, you may be fishing in the wrong pond.
DEAR ABBY: We are part of a close group of six couples who have a great time together. Although our political philosophies and worldviews are different, we always have adult and stimulating discussions. The problem is, one of the couples doesn't believe in the COVID vaccination. We'd like to have a BBQ, but only with those of us who have been vaccinated. Is there a way we can do this without hurting the feelings of that couple? -- READY TO SOCIALIZE, BUT ...
DEAR READY: It depends upon whether they feel the same way regarding wearing masks and social distancing. Diplomatically discuss your concerns with this couple. It would be better than excluding them and having them find out about it later.
DEAR ABBY: In the last few years, a good friend has grown increasingly radical in his political views, which caused a severe rupture in our friendship. I am still hurt by what transpired because it turned personal at one point.
My friend has now written an apology for his extremism and asked for my forgiveness. I can't help but wonder whether, if the political climate hadn't changed, he would be apologizing now. How do I forgive my friend, and perhaps open a path to a renewed friendship, while I still feel this way? -- NERVOUS ABOUT THIS IN NEW YORK
DEAR NERVOUS: You can (possibly) manage it by concentrating on the positive aspects of the relationship you shared rather than dwelling on the pain of the rupture. It can be done. It's called selective memory.
DEAR ABBY: I'm a teen living with a foot in each world. My parents are religious and don't approve of my sexuality (I am bisexual), and my peers harshly stereotype my beliefs. I feel rejected by both worlds, and I'm trying to make it until I'm 18 so I can leave the situation.
Lately, things have taken a turn for the worse. Both sides won't accept me until I am completely Christian or completely not Christian. Is there any advice you can give me? -- TEEN IN TURMOIL
DEAR TEEN IN TURMOIL: Just this. You are a teenager. There are better days ahead for you. Your current circumstances may be unpleasant, but they won't last forever. If living your truth will result in your being shunned, do whatever you must to survive for now.
DEAR ABBY: I met a young couple about a year ago. They invite me out for lunch every few months. They have several children they allow to run all over the place, climb over and under the table, cry and whine, and they make no effort to teach them proper behavior in restaurants. It's so annoying and embarrassing that I no longer want to go out with them. I cannot believe that they turn their children loose in restaurants without acknowledging that they are creating a not-so-nice experience for other diners.
If they ask me why, should I make up an excuse or tell them how I feel about their lack of parenting? I suspect they will be hypersensitive to any remarks I make, but I can't enjoy my meal while their children run wild. Those children need to learn some manners. I would rather eat out by myself than experience another episode. -- ALONE BUT NOT LONELY
DEAR ALONE: Rather than let these parents have it with both barrels, the next time you are invited to lunch, ask if the children will be included. When they tell you the kids are coming -- which they will -- respond that you would prefer "adult time." It would get your message across without it appearing you are criticizing their parental abilities.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069