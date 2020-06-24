DEAR ABBY: My friend "Lauren" and her husband separated for a few months last summer. During the separation, she had a short fling with my friend "Zack," whom she met at my house. Lauren decided to continue her marriage and, obviously, chose to stop seeing Zack.
A few months ago, Zack came to a party I threw. Lauren wasn't able to make it. Everyone had a few margaritas, and as the night ended, I found myself having sex with Zack for the first time since our friendship began 10 or so years ago. It was so great, and we decided to do it again. I wasn't sure I should tell Lauren, even though she's a married woman, because I was afraid it might upset her.
A week ago, Zack confessed that he may be in love with me, and I feel the same way toward him. I decided to go ahead and tell Lauren, since my relationship with Zack is getting serious. She reacted terribly. She was furious and accused me of "betraying" her and trying to "one-up" her. She said I should have known how she felt about him and that I'm a terrible friend for having sex with him, let alone falling in love. Abby, are her feelings justified? Am I in the wrong? Or are we all still adults? -- ACCIDENTALLY IN LOVE
DEAR ACCIDENTALLY IN LOVE: Lauren's feelings justified? Heck, no! If you and Lauren are still speaking, "remind" her that when she went back to her husband, she relinquished all claims on the man she slept with in the interim. He's entitled to a life and so are you. If I were you, I'd distance myself from this woman. She shouldn't begrudge you for enjoying someone she can't enjoy herself. Shame on her.
DEAR ABBY: I'm a student at an art school, and I'm struggling with anxiety and depression. I have been on lockdown in my hometown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, isolated from my friends and unable to socialize with others. Sometimes when I watch the news I become very anxious, and I wonder if there's a light at the end of these dark times. What should I do? -- ANXIETY-RIDDEN IN ATLANTA
DEAR ANXIETY-RIDDEN: Welcome to the club! If you think you have been alone in experiencing these emotions, you couldn't be more wrong. Many people feel just the way you do -- anxious, isolated and depressed.
You can manage negative emotions by getting out of the house and exercising -- alone or with friends or neighbors -- while staying a social distance apart -- and keeping in touch with friends and classmates using your computer and cellphone. There's no reason you couldn't collaborate with some of them on an art project and create something spectacular using those devices.
Remind yourself that this quarantine is temporary. It isn't going to last forever. Unless you have an underlying health condition or someone in your household does, you can mingle with others wearing a face covering and keeping your distance. From what I have been observing, some relationships have been strengthened as people reach out to comfort and help each other. A surefire way to overcome the blues is to start thinking about what you can do for someone else, even if it's just a phone call to say, "I'm thinking about you. How are you doing?"
DEAR ABBY: When I was 21, my grandparents told me, "It's better to be loved than to be right." Fifty years later, I'm still trying to follow that advice because it's so true. Sometimes it is very hard to practice, but I will never forget those words. -- KEN IN SHERMAN OAKS, CALIF.
DEAR KEN: Anything that encourages folks to get along better is good advice in my book. People sometimes place too much importance on trying to be right. Now, allow me to share an adage with you that I learned from MY grandfather: "I never learned anything while I was talking."
DEAR ABBY: Our first granddaughter is getting married in six months and has told her parents that no one from either family is invited to the wedding. They want to get married by themselves because they are both shy and don't want to be the center of attention.
At first I was OK with it, but the more I thought about it, the more hurt I felt. The confusing part about this is she wants a pre-wedding party for both families to attend. So I asked her to keep an open mind and think about having the party right after the marriage ceremony. Now she won't talk to me! Was I wrong to suggest an idea? My husband is now saying he doesn't want to attend any party they will have.
I can't stop thinking about our daughter and how she feels about not being able to see her daughter get married. I'm afraid I may have made things worse, and I'm very depressed. I just want to fix it so everyone is happy. Help! -- DEPRESSED IN NORTH CAROLINA
DEAR DEPRESSED: So you have appointed yourself the official family fixer? Your "shy" granddaughter and her fiance appear to be confirmed introverts. If they prefer to take their vows privately, it's their privilege, and you shouldn't personalize it. That was your mistake.
While I don't think you have committed a cardinal sin and do think your granddaughter overreacted, you shouldn't feel the need to mend any fences. As to how your daughter will feel about not seeing her daughter get married, that is not your problem. Take a step back and let the bride and groom celebrate their day as they wish.
P.S. I find it odd the bride and groom would want ANY party, feeling the way they do about the ceremony.
DEAR ABBY: Why do people feel compelled to ask if my dog was adopted or rescued? I have wanted a dog for at least five years. Because I was in nursing school, I waited until I graduated, and then my partner and I researched extensively.
While I love the idea of adopting, sheltering or rescuing, we wanted a purebred German shepherd puppy. My son and I both have mental health issues, and our dog has been a huge help and an antidepressant all in one.
It is unfair that people ask these questions, or have the audacity to make faces and comments when I say no. I have neither the desire nor the capacity to mend or train a potentially broken dog. How I got her is no one's business but ours and our vet's.
The best response I have heard when someone asks if a dog is adopted or rescued is, "No, she's biological." I've used it only once, but it got my point across. Please remind your readers that asking these questions is rude. -- MYOB IN MASSACHUSETTS
DEAR MYOB: I'm willing to remind them, but whether they'll pay attention is anyone's guess. What these people are doing is expressing the idea that animals who are in need of a good home should take priority. That said, there is nothing wrong with having a purebred animal if that is your preference.
P.S. I hear a lot lately about people adopting dogs during this quarantine period because they are desperate for company. I sincerely hope the animals will not be forgotten or discarded once the quarantine is lifted and folks return to their (somewhat) normal lives.
DEAR ABBY: My 30-year-old daughter and her husband separated three months ago. After three years of marriage and months of counseling, she moved in with my husband and me. We were delighted.
She started spending a lot of time helping a male friend renovate his house and has essentially been living with him since the COVID outbreak. It's clearly more than a friendship. I have been open about my concern that she's rushing into this relationship. I encouraged her to see a counselor on her own, which she is doing.
Tonight she shared that she is excited that he booked a trip for them for late summer. I'm struggling because she is still married, and I feel uncomfortable about her relationship with this new guy. Am I too old-fashioned? -- WORRYING MOM IN PENNSYLVANIA
DEAR MOM: You are not too old-fashioned. You are the concerned mom of a woman who is on the rebound. Could it be she was already having feelings for this man as she was ending her marriage?
I'm glad she listened to you and was willing to seek counseling. You gave her good advice. May I suggest you offer her more? Suggest she talk to a lawyer about how her current arrangement might affect a divorce if she and her husband choose to go through with one. That she is essentially living with someone could be construed as having abandoned her husband, and it might prevent an amicable settlement.
DEAR ABBY: How can I converse with my parents who cannot and will not keep their political opinions to themselves? They literally cannot have a conversation of more than a few minutes that doesn't spiral into a litany of complaints about the government. I end every conversation angry, either at myself for not speaking up or at them for not shutting up.
It does no good to ask them not to discuss politics. They say they'll discuss what they want in their own home or remind me that -- when I was the one who initiated the call -- I'm the one who can end it if I don't like what I'm hearing. Heaven forbid anyone disagree with their opinions. They have cut off family and friends for decades over differences of opinion.
I suggested they volunteer in their political community in hopes of redirecting their obsessions into something positive, but they refuse. I'm at a loss. I no longer hope for a relationship with them. I need tips on how to speak to them with grace. -- TURNED OFF IN TENNESSEE
DEAR TURNED OFF: If what your parents do all day is listen to political talk shows, it may account for their "obsession."
When you call them, keep a list close by of things you want to tell them. Ask if they need anything you can provide, how they are doing healthwise, how they are managing with the social disruption that has taken place. Tell them how you are, what you have been doing and what you might have heard about family members or friends they know. Then, if the conversation veers into a political polemic, do as they have suggested. Make an excuse to end the conversation before it turns ugly.
DEAR ABBY: Is it appropriate to eat off a commemorative plate? -- WONDERING IN CALIFORNIA
DEAR WONDERING: If the plate can be washed without damaging it, it's fine, unless it's a Dear Abby commemorative plate, of course, in which case it should be treated with the same veneration one would treat a religious relic.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069
