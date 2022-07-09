DEAR ABBY: Even though I have lived in a different state for many years, I've remained in touch with a female friend I'll call "Tina" from high school, mostly via text messaging. For the last 12 years, I have been in a relationship with a man who has been very good to me. We are not married and we don't live together.

When I first met him, he told me that many years ago, when he was very young, he had been involved in several barroom brawls and had been arrested more than once. He recognized that his abuse of alcohol was at the root of his problem and decided to quit drinking. Over the years he has worked hard to turn his life around, and he hasn't been in any sort of trouble since.

I believe everyone deserves a second chance. However, I told him that if he decided to resume drinking and/or got arrested for any reason, I would have nothing further to do with him. He hasn't. I didn't share that information with Tina because it really isn't any of her business.

Unbeknownst to me, Tina decided to conduct a background search on my boyfriend. One day, out of the blue, she sent me his "mugshot" and other details from 40 years ago, asking me if that was him. I can't believe she did that, and I feel like it was crossing the line. I can't comprehend what she hoped to accomplish. How would you advise me to handle this situation? -- SIMPLY STUNNED IN FLORIDA

DEAR STUNNED: I would advise you to lose your "friend" and keep the man with whom you have the relationship. Tina was a furlong out of bounds to send you the information without first discussing it with you. She may have done it in an attempt to "warn" you, or perhaps because she's jealous. Whatever the reason, she owes you an apology -- if you are still speaking to her, that is.

DEAR ABBY: My best friend often asks me to do errands for her, such as stop someplace and pick something up for her. It is usually close to where I live or work or on my way home. I don't always like doing it. In fact, I resent it.

An occasional favor is fine, but this happens way too often. How do I tell her "no" when it is somewhere I have to drive right by? Once I told her I didn't think I'd have time (the truth at that moment), and she said I could do it later, when I had the time! She walks with a cane, but this started before she had mobility issues. How can I say no? -- IMPOSED UPON IN TEXAS

DEAR IMPOSED UPON: Because you now resent your "best friend's" requests to run her errands, you will have to be honest with her. Explain that you didn't mind doing it once in a while in the beginning, but this is happening so often it is getting to you. Then "suggest" that many markets and cleaners deliver or that she use a delivery service.

DEAR ABBY: I don't think I've read about this problem before, and I can't find help on the internet. I have been married for many years and have had this problem from the beginning. Every time I touch or snuggle up next to my husband, he starts sweating profusely. It starts within just a second or two. It's not just his torso, but even his arms and legs, or any place my skin touches his.

This is a huge turn-off because it's like snuggling up to a slimy animal. This has affected our sex life our entire marriage. Wearing pajamas is obviously out of the question for him because he runs hot. Has anybody ever written to you about this particular problem? -- SWEATING IN GEORGIA

DEAR SWEATING: I can't recall having been asked about something like this, nor have I heard of it. I'm unsure if your husband needs to consult a dermatologist or a psychologist to understand what's causing it, but if I were him, I'd start with a call to my doctor.

DEAR ABBY: I am a man who has been single for a while. I have two female friends who I feel genuinely care about me. They each have told me that I should go on social media and start dating. I'm not really interested in doing that.

I want to remarry one day, but for the right reasons, not because I'm lonely. I want to be with that person because they make me better and make me smile. When I see her photo, and see or hear her name, I want my heart and face to light up.

The fact is, I'm in love with one of my two friends. She ticks off all those boxes. It has been a while since my divorce, and when we are together, I feel comfortable, warm and safe. I guess I'm afraid her answer would be no. Advice? -- TAKING A CHANCE IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR TAKING: Oh, yes. Swing for the fences! Tell her how you feel. If her answer is no -- and I'm betting it won't be -- go on a dating site THEN. In cases like this, nothing ventured, nothing gained.

DEAR ABBY: I like to have buffets for large numbers of guests, but during a recent party, the food and table were ready, but nobody started. Then a guest asked me -- the host -- to start so that everyone could eat. I was always taught that the host or hostess always went last. I tried to research the answer, but can't find one. What is polite? Who should start the buffet? -- GETTING STARTED IN GEORGIA

DEAR GETTING STARTED: Because announcing, "Folks, the buffet is open" hasn't worked, try this: Ask a couple of your closest friends to get in line and start helping themselves so the others will follow suit. Nothing stimulates the appetite like seeing others filling up.

DEAR ABBY: When my husband and I fight, which isn't really that often, he shuts himself away for several days. He locks the door to his office or the guest room and won't come out. I try to give him time to cool off, but sometimes it's awkward. He wouldn't talk to me at all for several days while his whole family was here celebrating his grandma's 90th birthday.

He's mad again. I apologized by text since he wouldn't talk to me, but our kids -- ages 6 and 8 -- are going to wonder why Daddy isn't with us. Should I skip a planned event and give him more time to cool off or try to approach him? -- WAITING FOR HIM IN GEORGIA

DEAR WAITING: Skip the planned event, and when your passive-aggressive husband comes out of hiding, INSIST the two of you get marriage counseling to resolve your differences. What he has been doing isn't healthy for your marriage. Dealing with conflict by hiding and using the silent treatment to punish one's spouse sets a poor example for your children, who are old enough to recognize that something is wrong between Daddy and Mommy. If he won't do it for the sake of your marriage, he should do it for the emotional health of those kids.

DEAR ABBY: I will be meeting an old high school friend for lunch. We are now in our 50s. I heard through the grapevine that she never had children. I am unsure what to say when the subject of children comes up, as it invariably will. "I'm sorry" may not be appropriate because perhaps she never wanted any. "Wow" or "interesting" may sound a bit odd.

In a similar vein, what does one say to someone when they share that they are divorced? I recall a woman I met telling me she was divorced. I said, "I'm sorry," and she replied, "I'm not!" What's an appropriate response for when these situations happen? I don't want to appear unsympathetic, but perhaps they don't want sympathy. -- SYMPATHETIC IN FLORIDA

DEAR SYMPATHETIC: You may have hit on something. The birthrate in the United States is at an all-time low because many women have chosen to forgo motherhood. If someone tells you she doesn't have children, all you have to say is "Oh," and change the subject. You should not interrogate the person further. As for the subject of divorce, sometimes dissolution of a marriage is therapeutic. Do not ask for -- or expect -- more details. Show an interest in what your old friend is doing NOW and move on from there.

DEAR ABBY: During my teenage years, I was repeatedly raped by my brother. The emotional and physical damage has left my life broken. He is now in a long-term relationship. Should I tell his girlfriend about the abuse? When I confronted him about it years ago, he denied it. If you were his girlfriend, wouldn't YOU want to know? -- HOLDING A SECRET

DEAR HOLDING: Yes, I would want to know. I'll bet your parents would have also wanted to know. As would your teachers or school counselors, so your brother could have been reported as a sexual predator and stopped. By all means tell the girlfriend, particularly if she has a daughter.

P.S. Because what your brother did has left lasting scars, please seek counseling with a licensed therapist with expertise in treating victims of sexual abuse. Contact RAINN (Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network) for more guidance. You will find it on the internet at rainn.org.

DEAR ABBY: I have just been diagnosed with cancer. I doubt that I will live another 10 years. My wife is arguing with me because I want to draw down my 401(k) over the next 10 years so I can enjoy the savings I have accrued during my long career. We are talking about a LOT of money, Abby -- expensive cars, expensive second homes, extravagant vacations.

How can I convince her that I deserve this after having worked for 40 years, and that we should enjoy these savings for the period of time left for me on Earth? -- WANTS TO ENJOY LIFE NOW

DEAR WANTS: I'm sure your diagnosis has been frightening for both you and your wife. She may be worried that if you plow through all the money, there will be nothing left for her after you are gone. Although you are dubious about it, there is also the possibility that you may live 10 more years and beyond. That's why this is an important subject you and your wife should discuss with a financial adviser.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069