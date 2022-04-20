DEAR ABBY: I had weight-loss surgery three years ago and lost 134 pounds. Two years later, I traded addictions and became a problem drinker. During this time I met a man, but my drinking came between us and we broke up. I stopped drinking three months ago. He contacted me and, when he found out I had quit drinking, we had lunch and talked and we are now dating again.

After a week of dating, he said, "I notice you are eating more than when we dated before. Have you stretched out your stomach?" I said, "No, because I'm no longer drinking, I now eat three meals a day." He said, "I sure don't want you to gain back all that weight you lost!"

My feelings are very hurt and I'm even a bit angry. I really do like him. What should I say to him that will convey my feelings? I want to stand up for myself without being crass. -- TRYING AGAIN IN ARKANSAS

DEAR TRYING: The next time you are face-to-face, say, "I would like to revisit something you said to me recently. You said, 'Have you stretched out your stomach? I sure don't want you to gain back all that weight you lost!' It was really hurtful. Surely you know I don't want to gain back all the weight either, nor do I intend to. But if eating healthfully means I'll carry a few more pounds than I did when I was drinking, you will either have to accept it or I will have to stop seeing you."

DEAR ABBY: My daughter is having a small wedding. I have one sister that my daughter and I speak with who is invited to the wedding. I have another sister who hasn't been in contact with my daughter in 20 years. We have minimal contact.

The invited sister is now threatening to give her invitation to my other sister! Have you ever heard of such a thing? She feels that no matter what, family should be invited, and she has taken it upon herself to invite our other sister to the wedding. How do I handle this situation? -- MOTHER OF THE BRIDE

DEAR MOTHER: Tell the sister you are still speaking to that when an invitation is sent, it is intended only for the individual whose name appears on the envelope. Contact the sister you speak to RARELY and explain that your daughter's wedding will be a small one, and since she hasn't been close to your daughter in 20 years, she is not on the guest list.

If that doesn't do the trick and she crashes the wedding, don't make a scene. Seat her in the back and explain politely that because she wasn't invited, no accommodation has been made for her at the reception. Focus on your daughter on her big day and avoid any backstage drama.

DEAR ABBY: I'm 69 and a retired military man. My wife passed away almost two years ago. I'm very fond of a single neighbor who is 30 and has two children. She has been inviting me for supper at her house at least three times a week and when I leave, we hug. I'd like to kiss her but I don't know if I should ask first or tell her I'm getting attached to her. How do I find out if she has feelings for me? -- PUZZLED IN THE SOUTH

DEAR PUZZLED: A way to do that would be to say, "I'd like to kiss you. How do you feel about that?" Then be prepared for the answer either way.

DEAR ABBY: My husband of 42 years wanted to move to the Northwest. We initially fell in love with it and lived there for four years. I found work, made friends and enjoyed myself immensely. My husband kept traveling back to Southern California for work, and decided he no longer wanted to live up north. I protested, but he didn't want to hear it, so we moved back down again.

Now, after the pandemic year and having lived in our home less than two years, he wants to move back to the Northwest because "it's too hot, too crowded, etc., here." I gave him my opinion, and a huge fight ensued. I never wanted to move back south, but he was belligerently insistent. I'm not sure what to think anymore. Any advice? -- NORTH VS. SOUTH

DEAR N. VS. S.: Your husband appears to rule the roost. Moving is challenging, particularly if you're stuck with the responsibility of packing up your household. Frankly, I am more concerned about the fact that he's unwilling to listen to your concerns than about the inconvenience, but after all these years, I'm not sure that's fixable.

On the plus side, you stated that you "loved" living in the Northwest, found work you enjoyed and made friends. If you return to the area in which you were living, you may be able to renew those relationships, so concentrate on the positive. If your husband flip-flops again, you can then decide whether to live separately in the location of your choice.

DEAR ABBY: I am a 42-year-old mother of three who has been in a relationship with a man for almost six years. He is incarcerated. We started out as friends. Things were great until this year, when he reconnected with an old girlfriend.

I had a conversation with her over Facebook, and she wanted to invite me out for coffee one day. I ended up messaging her later on that night, and she told my boyfriend I had "made her uncomfortable." She ended up blocking me on Facebook.

Abby, he's now saying he's in love with both of us! I'm not allowed to talk about her, and anything they talk about is "none of my business." I do not get as many phone calls from him as I used to, and I think it's because of her. I'm not sure what her plans are, but I get the feeling she's trying to get me out of the picture. Please tell me what to do. -- CROWDED IN ALASKA

DEAR CROWDED: Forgive me for seeming negative, but from what you have written, I don't think this man is in love with either one of you. What you should "do" is reassess your relationship with this two-timing felon. His ex-girlfriend may indeed be maneuvering to get you out of the picture, and my advice to you, which I sincerely hope you will follow, is to LET HER DO IT. You may have started out as "friends" with this man, but friends do NOT treat friends the way he has been treating you.

DEAR ABBY: My husband of 35 years moved out three years ago. We live only a block apart, and I contribute a lot to his household because he's on disability and doesn't have enough money to make it through the month. I have a great job and travel as a photographer. My job is the reason he moved out. According to him, I was "gone too much."

Recently, we have discussed the possibility of divorcing. Although he hasn't done it yet, he has expressed interest in dating a man. But then he pulls me back in with the "I love you, and can't live without you" stuff. I don't know what to do. He is hostile when I'm away at work and constantly accuses me of cheating. I am at a loss. Please help. -- IN A FIX IN ALABAMA

DEAR IN A FIX: If your estranged husband is expressing interest in dating another man, the chances are pretty good that he has already given it a try. Another tip-off is the fact that he is "constantly" accusing you of cheating. There's an old French saying that translates to something like this: "A man doesn't look behind the door unless he has stood there himself." Talk to an attorney and find out what the legal grounds for divorce are in the great state of Alabama. Adultery and desertion may be two of them, which means you might qualify.

DEAR ABBY: My husband is a thoughtful, kind person and an excellent partner. Raised in the South, we were both taught to call people "ma'am" and "sir." Instead of reserving these terms only for older or more distinguished people, he uses them with everyone, including when speaking to our peers (we are in our early 40s). I have noticed that it's off-putting to some of my female friends when he refers to them as "Ms. (first name)" or "ma'am." They feel he's calling them old compared to himself, which I know is not his intention.

I've mentioned this to him a few times, but it's a habit he is finding hard to break. I don't want to hurt his feelings by constantly harping on something that seems insignificant, but I also want him to stop being quite so polite. Have you any advice for getting around this? -- MANNERED IN THE SOUTH

DEAR MANNERED: Yes, I do. I'm advising you to stand by your man and straighten out your overly sensitive female friends. Assure them that this is the way both of you were raised, and the nicety is regional. It would be better than nagging your husband about it because he is doing nothing wrong by using those formalities.

DEAR ABBY: "Adam" and "Amanda" are dating. It is OK for Amanda to braid the long hair of her single, heterosexual male friend, "Adonis"? Or is she crossing a line in her relationship? -- JUST WONDERING IN VIRGINIA

DEAR JUST WONDERING: If Adam doesn't like Amanda braiding Adonis' locks, he has a mouth and can use it to tell her to cut it out. Unless you are Adam, Adonis or Amanda, stay out of it and resist the urge to weigh in.

DEAR ABBY: I have two mothers: my biological mother and Mom, who raised me. I share everything with Mom -- my hopes, dreams, fears and everything in between. My biological mother and I are not as close. We never have been. I don't have a single good childhood memory with her in it.

Lately, my bio mother has been extremely jealous of my relationship with Mom, even though she has never done anything to facilitate the same relationship with me. She's pushy and constantly oversteps boundaries. Because of this, when I found out I was pregnant, I chose not to tell her.

I'm now 36 weeks pregnant, and someone adjacent to my inner circle has informed her of my pregnancy and due date. She contacted my family FUMING about my not telling her, insisting she had a "right" to know. I feel this is her, once again, feeling entitled to my life and trying to treat me as property. I do not feel she is entitled to any details about my life. Am I wrong? -- GUARDED IN ILLINOIS

DEAR GUARDED: You are not wrong, and I can see why you are feeling invaded. You are entitled to privacy if you want it. Your birth mother is "entitled" only to those details of your life you are willing to share with her. (When DID you intend to share the happy news with her? After the birth?) You may need to distance yourself from the person who gave your birth mother the news if you want to avoid similar breaches in the future.

DEAR ABBY: I'm writing about "Anxious About Alcohol in Georgia" (Aug. 30), the teen who was torn between his parents' views on alcohol as he prepares for his first year of college. In Colorado, Georgia and many other states, minors ARE prohibited from possessing and drinking alcohol -- with an important exception. That is, doing it in the presence of and under the supervision of their parents in their home.

I'm not condoning reckless behavior, but when I was growing up, my parents let us try beer and wine at an early age. It was pretty strong, and we didn't like it. We were never encouraged to get drunk or use it in excess. But we learned about it, tasted it and understood the good and bad when dealing with alcohol. I believe this is why my sisters and I never had issues. We have always been responsible, and I'm convinced this is a responsible way to introduce alcohol to a minor.

We gain knowledge through experience. Having that experience in a safe environment with the proper guidance and supervision is a must. Better to learn with a responsible parent than a frat brother you just met. Agree? -- ALLAN IN COLORADO

DEAR ALLAN: Yes, I do. And thank you for pointing out that provision in the law. Many other readers echoed your sentiments about demystifying the allure of alcohol by introducing it in the home under parental supervision. It could prevent some young people from going wild the minute they reach the campus.

DEAR ABBY: I am a 44-year-old woman who has been married for three years. We all have a past. Unfortunately, I made mistakes in mine that I foolishly mentioned to my husband when he asked. He is someone who doesn't let go of things easily.

I had a threesome in my early 20s, which I didn't think was a big deal because I was young and experimenting with my sexuality. He's now insisting on my having one with him. He thinks I cheated on him because when we met nine years ago, I was still friends with the people involved. I love him, but I feel like he wants to have his cake and eat it too. What should I do? -- CORNERED IN LOUISIANA

DEAR CORNERED: If you're against the idea, you should refuse. And if he persists with his wacky idea, the only "threesome" you should agree to would involve the two of you and a licensed marriage and family therapist.

DEAR ABBY: I'm an inmate at the women's prison. My fiance and I have been together for four years and have four little ones under the age of 4. They are with him.

I am getting mad at him for not writing often or sending photos. I realize he's busy taking care of the babies, but am I being selfish to think he should make time for me? -- INMATE MOM IN NEVADA

DEAR MOM: I am glad you asked. I am also glad you recognize the fact that your fiance has his hands full, working to support his family while taking care of the little ones. Because you have more time on your hands than he does, spend some of it writing to HIM and the CHILDREN. Tell them how much you love and miss them. Describe your daily activities and your hopes for them. If you do, it may make your bond with them stronger and bring them closer to you until you are released.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069

