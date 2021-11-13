DEAR ABBY: I used to collect vintage dresses, many of which I bought online from retailers for several hundred dollars each. I reluctantly sold some on consignment after a breakup -- you know, "out with the old, in with the new." But I kept ones that were beautiful works of vintage art.

A friend of mine (I'll call her "Gabbi") likes to sew, and I offered her one of the dresses I'd been hanging onto, to wear or craft with. I wanted her to turn it into something meaningful for herself instead of keeping it buried in my closet.

Last weekend we had lunch. When I asked her how it fit or what she planned to do with it, she told me she had given it to someone I don't know to sell on a clothing resale site. I can't help but feel angry. I know I gifted it to Gabbi, but I think what she did was rude. If she had asked me if it was OK to give it away, I would have asked for it back.

How do I stop harboring this feeling? Every time I think of her now, I get upset. The next day, after our lunch, we went to an estate sale and Gabbi brought up this other person again -- "I should have invited 'Bethany' so she could find merch to resell." I think Gabbi is oblivious about how she makes other people feel. What do you think? -- TAKEN ABACK IN ALABAMA