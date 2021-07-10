DEAR ABBY: I recently moved back to my hometown after being away for six years. My family is great, and we all get along. The problem is my sisters. There are three of us (all in our 40s) and a younger brother who lives out of town.
I always thought I was close to them, but after moving back, it seems I can't break through the barrier of sister versus friend. I'd like us to be closer, get together for dinners, go shopping, etc. But we only saw each other for family get-togethers (pre-COVID), and when we talk, we discuss family matters mostly.
To see us, you would think we're close, but it's not the reality. I yearn for a friendship with both of them. I'd like to know their deeper thoughts and concerns, be a source of support and care and generally be viewed as a close confidant.
At the suggestion of some friends, I have tried to foster this closeness by reaching out just to say hi, inviting them over for sibling nights and making myself vulnerable in our conversations by sharing about my life with them. I have a nice circle of friends, so I know I have the ability to foster long-term friendships. What am I missing? Must I accept our relationship as is, or are there things I can try? -- ST. LOUIS SISTER
DEAR SISTER: This may not be the personal rejection you seem to feel. Was your relationship with your sisters much closer before you moved away six years ago? That you relocated and they found other support systems in your absence may have something to do with this. They could also have busy lives and family responsibilities of their own and therefore be less available for the kind of activities you have in mind. It's time to stop pushing. Accept that you are all in different stages of life than you may have been when you were younger and concentrate on allowing your friends to be the support system you crave.
DEAR ABBY: My husband of 20 years constantly blames everything on the political party I lean toward. He tries his best to say hurtful things about them and lure me into a fight. I try to ignore it, but it's starting to wear on me, and our kids hear his rants as well. He has a lot of hateful feelings. He refuses to get counseling and is getting worse. I would appreciate any advice that you would be willing to give. -- MISMATCHED IN TEXAS
DEAR MISMATCHED: Draw the line. Tell your husband you will no longer tolerate being the target of his verbal abuse. If he can't calmly discuss your differences -- political or otherwise -- you do not want them discussed, particularly in front of the children. Offer him the "option" of counseling because it appears he has an anger problem he's projecting onto you. But if he refuses, schedule some appointments for yourself to help you decide if you want to spend the rest of your life in a marriage like this.
DEAR ABBY: My sister's husband died by suicide several years ago while they were in the middle of a divorce. They'd had a volatile relationship. Both she and her husband treated people very badly. They were bullies, lording it over other people and putting them down.
Her husband left an unkind suicide letter blaming her. But now she talks about him and their relationship as if it's an amazing love story. She's now claiming the suicide note was a love letter to her! Incidents in which she behaved badly have morphed into stories in which she was kind and benevolent. Although she complained about our parents and her childhood for many years, she now claims it was "magical." (It wasn't perfect, but it wasn't magical.)
When she says these things, I cringe inwardly and remain silent. I know she was shocked by her husband's suicide, and I don't want to make the situation worse or push her over the edge. She sees a therapist, but I'm pretty sure she isn't giving her therapist the true story. What she tells me the therapist says doesn't sound real.
I love my sister even though she has treated me badly many times. I'm concerned that if I confront her with the truth, she will fall apart or rage at me. But I am uncomfortable listening to her revision of history and don't know how to respond. Any advice? -- FUZZY "TRUTH"
DEAR "TRUTH": Your sister has rewritten history because the truth is too hard for her to face. To confront her with the truth would be a waste of time because she will only retreat back into denial. If listening to her tall tales is too much for you, either see and talk to her less often or CHANGE THE SUBJECT.
DEAR ABBY: I'm a 10-year-old girl who plays violin. The method my teacher uses is private violin lessons and a group one. Sometimes we have them in person, sometimes on Zoom. There's a girl my age there who thinks I want to be her best friend. She has plenty of friends. I know this because she talks a LOT.
When I'm trying to work on the hard parts, she tries to chat with me. On Zoom, she can't stop private-chatting me and gets frustrated when I don't respond. I tried playing with her once, but she's very self-absorbed and often doesn't consider what I think. It doesn't help that our dads are great friends. Am I mean for not wanting to be friends with her, or am I right? -- VIOLINIST IN THE WEST
DEAR VIOLINIST: The girl should not be distracting you when you are trying to pay attention to your teacher or practice what you have learned. You are an intelligent girl. Find the courage to tell her you don't want to chat during class. As to being her "best friend," because your dad and hers are "great friends," you probably can't brush her off completely. But do tell your father how you feel and that she tries to interfere with your violin lessons.
DEAR ABBY: My fiance has a friend who is, for lack of a better word, a train wreck. When I started dating my fiance, I heard about this guy, "Al," from my fiance's other friends even before I met him.
The group of friends has an on-again, off-again relationship with Al, and he has made a scene at each of their weddings. He has gotten obnoxiously drunk, gotten into huge arguments with his girlfriend (now wife), or done something rude like bring his own fast food to the head table at the reception. I tried o keep an open mind when I met him, but he has made us uncomfortable at every get-together.
We recently attended Al's wedding, and he became aggressive with my fiance after drinking too much. We have now decided we don't want him or his new wife at our wedding next year. We hoped to just drift away from them. Unfortunately, Al has realized that he hasn't received a Save the Date and repeatedly texts my fiance that he wants to "go out" with him to talk.
We know he's going to ask about his invite, and he'll probably expect one because he invited us to his wedding. Are we justified in excluding him? How would you handle this? -- TOUGH SPOT IN ILLINOIS
DEAR TOUGH SPOT: Your fiance should handle it by giving Al a straight answer. He doesn't have to see him. A phone call will do. Your fiance should state clearly that Al isn't being invited to the wedding because he can't hold his liquor and has made a scene at each wedding he has attended. He should also be told that until he gets help for his alcohol problem, the two of you no longer wish to maintain the friendship. It's the truth, and the truth will set you free.
DEAR ABBY: My husband, "Howard," and I have been married 42 years. A couple of years ago, his father asked me to divorce Howard, which I did not do. His father died recently, and we learned he had disinherited Howard. My husband is crushed, and now I don't know how to handle this.
Howard's brother yelled at my husband and said, "If your wife got her hands on that money, you would not see a penny of it!" I don't understand why he would think that. Howard and I have a good relationship and do not live above our means.
That said, my husband's brother and sister have never liked me, and I do not understand why. I have never done anything intentionally to harm them.
I feel like the bottom line is, had I divorced Howard when his father asked me to, this might not have happened. My husband is hurt, not only by his father's death, but also by being disinherited, and I do not know what to do. -- HURTING FOR HIM
DEAR HURTING FOR HIM: The one thing you should NOT do is blame yourself for any of this. The only "winner" in this scenario appears to be the brother. Whether he poisoned your father-in-law's perception of you or vice-versa, I cannot guess. But the dynamics in Howard's family are so toxic, it may take the help of a licensed therapist to cleanse the wounds you and your husband are left with. The slightly tarnished silver lining in this is you have each other, which is more precious than money. Please accept my deepest sympathy.
DEAR ABBY: I love my parents. They are thoughtful, intelligent people who supported (even encouraged) me to attend a good school on the East Coast. I now live with my boyfriend in Connecticut, where my job is located. He's 23; I am 22. We would like to start a family within the next five years, but I worry that our children will never see their grandparents on my side.
I grew up with both sets of grandparents nearby. They contributed so much to my personhood and upbringing that being without them would likely have been a detriment. The idea of my parents being strangers to my kids makes me sad and anxious.
I feel so guilty already that I want to be proactive in this. Barring the slim possibility of them moving here from Chicago, how can I help them be active grandparents when the time comes? How can I help my kids love and appreciate my parents as much as I loved my own grandma and grandpa, despite the distance? -- LONGING IN CONNECTICUT
DEAR LONGING: You may be getting ahead of yourself. Slow down. Take things one step at a time. Get married and start planning your family.
Many geographically separated families stay in contact by using video chat, but it's a poor substitute for actual human contact and shared interests. Because this bothers you to the degree that it does, discuss it with your parents. Not knowing the state of their finances or the degree of their freedom to travel, it's hard to guess how involved they may be with your children. However, if you, your boyfriend and they put your heads together, I'm sure you can arrive at a solution.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069