DEAR ABBY: I recently posted on Facebook about how I never get any recognition from my only son on my birthday, Mother's Day or any holiday. My daughter-in-law then responded that I care more about my dogs than my grandchildren. I live in Florida; they live in Kansas. Last year, I offered to fly the girls to Florida for a visit but was told no. I have asked that they come for a visit, but no visits have happened.

I live alone and have five rescue dogs, three rescue cats and foster abandoned kittens. In order for me to visit them, I would have to pay for airfare, parking and a pet sitter, and would need a family member to pick me up and usher me around. I responded that if they wanted to pick up the tab, I would be happy to visit.

They claim I do "nothing" to be a grandmother to their girls. Abby, I started a 529 college fund for them years ago. When I asked what they want me to do, I received no response. At this point, I'm considering changing my will and the beneficiary of my life insurance. When I asked again about what they wanted, she said she needed time. It's been weeks. What now? -- NOT MEASURING UP

DEAR NOT MEASURING UP: Not knowing your son and daughter-in-law's financial situation, I can only suspect that the reason they haven't taken you up on your invitation to visit is that they can't afford airfare for four and think you can better afford to do the traveling. It is a shame you had to publicize on Facebook the fact that you have such a distant relationship with them, rather than pick up a phone and discuss it privately.

I'm not sure what you expect your daughter-in-law to do at this point. (Offer to pay for some or all of your expenses?) Your money is, of course, yours to do with as you wish after your death. But wouldn't it be better spent cementing a relationship with your family while you're alive than using it to punish them after you are gone? There are alternative ways to "visit" virtually, to stay in touch and show an interest in your grandkids. More and more people do it these days, and it isn't difficult.

DEAR ABBY: I've been married 30 years to a man who is a good person in every way except one. He lies to me. It's mostly about inconsequential things, but over the past six months, his lies or omissions have rocked the foundations of our marriage. He does it typically to cover up behavior he's ashamed of.

He has promised to be more truthful and transparent, but recently I caught him lying about something I saw with my own eyes. When I called him on it, he admitted the truth. Each time, he swears he will do better. Is he a pathological liar? I feel like I'm at the end of my rope, but I hate to throw away 30 years of marriage and maybe many more if it's something that can be addressed. Please help. -- SICK OF LIES IN MASSACHUSETTS

DEAR SICK: It appears the man you are married to is a compulsive liar. By now it must be clear to both of you that unless he's willing to work on his inability to tell the truth and seek help from a mental health professional, nothing will change. If you are serious about "throwing away 30 years of marriage," offer him that option before consulting a lawyer.

DEAR ABBY: My father and I weren't close while I was growing up, and it affected me negatively in a lot of ways. I was resentful until, 30 years later, I told him how I felt. He validated my feelings and we started building our relationship.

He died nine months ago, and I connected with a friend of his who worked with him as a social worker. He's 20 years my senior and has been a good friend to me. I have been struggling with depression and attempted suicide. I would get into counseling but I can't afford to, so good friends (which aren't many) are a godsend.

After visiting him, I went to my mother's, and the first thing she said when I walked in the door was, "Is he trying to get in your pants?" I was deeply offended and replied, "Not every person wants to be my friend so they can get in my pants." She then told me I should "lighten up" and accused me of being too sensitive. Are my feelings valid or am I being too sensitive? -- STRUGGLING IN UTAH

DEAR STRUGGLING: I'm sorry for your loss, and for your struggle with depression. Humor is risky. Your mother's attempt at it bombed. Because you are emotionally fragile, you may have overreacted. Although you said you can't afford counseling, it may be time to check with your local department of mental health or the psychology department at your local university to see if low-cost help is available for you. Please don't put it off.

DEAR ABBY: I will be meeting an old high school friend for lunch. We are now in our 50s. I heard through the grapevine that she never had children. I am unsure what to say when the subject of children comes up, as it invariably will. "I'm sorry" may not be appropriate because perhaps she never wanted any. "Wow" or "interesting" may sound a bit odd.

In a similar vein, what does one say to someone when they share that they are divorced? I recall a woman I met telling me she was divorced. I said, "I'm sorry," and she replied, "I'm not!" What's an appropriate response for when these situations happen? I don't want to appear unsympathetic, but perhaps they don't want sympathy. -- SYMPATHETIC IN FLORIDA

DEAR SYMPATHETIC: You may have hit on something. The birthrate in the United States is at an all-time low because many women have chosen to forgo motherhood. If someone tells you she doesn't have children, all you have to say is "Oh," and change the subject. You should not interrogate the person further. As for the subject of divorce, sometimes dissolution of a marriage is therapeutic. Do not ask for -- or expect -- more details. Show an interest in what your old friend is doing NOW and move on from there.

DEAR ABBY: During my teenage years, I was repeatedly raped by my brother. The emotional and physical damage has left my life broken. He is now in a long-term relationship. Should I tell his girlfriend about the abuse? When I confronted him about it years ago, he denied it. If you were his girlfriend, wouldn't YOU want to know? -- HOLDING A SECRET

DEAR HOLDING: Yes, I would want to know. I'll bet your parents would have also wanted to know. As would your teachers or school counselors, so your brother could have been reported as a sexual predator and stopped. By all means tell the girlfriend, particularly if she has a daughter.

P.S. Because what your brother did has left lasting scars, please seek counseling with a licensed therapist with expertise in treating victims of sexual abuse. Contact RAINN (Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network) for more guidance. You will find it on the internet at rainn.org.

DEAR ABBY: I have just been diagnosed with cancer. I doubt that I will live another 10 years. My wife is arguing with me because I want to draw down my 401(k) over the next 10 years so I can enjoy the savings I have accrued during my long career. We are talking about a LOT of money, Abby -- expensive cars, expensive second homes, extravagant vacations.

How can I convince her that I deserve this after having worked for 40 years, and that we should enjoy these savings for the period of time left for me on Earth? -- WANTS TO ENJOY LIFE NOW

DEAR WANTS: I'm sure your diagnosis has been frightening for both you and your wife. She may be worried that if you plow through all the money, there will be nothing left for her after you are gone. Although you are dubious about it, there is also the possibility that you may live 10 more years and beyond. That's why this is an important subject you and your wife should discuss with a financial adviser.

DEAR ABBY: Is it customary to give a house cleaner or cleaning service lunch or offer them food if they are doing an extensive cleaning job? I ask because my mother-in-law hired a cleaning crew. She watches my infant daughter during the day. She doesn't cook or clean, although I pay her. Well, she gave the crew lunch. Mind you, she didn't ask me if it was OK or if I wanted the leftovers for my own lunch. I wouldn't mind, but I'm wondering if this is typical. -- CLEANING CREW LUNCH

DEAR CLEANING CREW: Let me put it this way: It is intelligent and hospitable to offer lunch if you want a happy, energetic cleaning crew who look forward to coming back. The practice is NOT uncommon.

P.S. If there are leftovers you would like to have for lunch, take them with you before the housekeepers arrive.

DEAR ABBY: I work in an office where people occasionally bring in treats to share with co-workers. Usually, we place the goodies in a common area and let others know there's food available and they're welcome to it.

The problem I'm having is that one particular co-worker brings in treats and shares them only with her favorite office buddies. She's not discreet about it either. She struts around the office and makes a big scene delivering her homemade treats to her friends, right in front of the people she has chosen not to include. Should she be confronted and told she's being rude and inconsiderate, or should her behavior just be ignored? -- MISSING OUT

DEAR MISSING OUT: What your co-worker is doing is rude. This is a lesson in politeness and consideration for others that children in grammar school usually learn. (Perhaps she was playing hooky that day.) That said, if there's no rule in your office against it, I do not advise confronting her. Turnabout is fair play, and perhaps you should discuss a "delicious" solution with the rest of the unfavored few.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069