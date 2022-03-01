DEAR ABBY: I couldn't be happier for my friends who are embarking on the next chapter of their lives with their partners, but I'm becoming increasingly anxious about their bachelorette parties. When did the bachelorette party become such a big production? While I have attended my fair share, I think they are getting increasingly extravagant and pricey.

I'm trying to prioritize my own next step in life, which is buying a home, and it feels like I'm being "invited" to spend a significant chunk of my savings over the course of a few months. (The weddings themselves will require significant travel.)

The bachelorette party I'm most concerned about is for a wedding in which I have been asked to be a bridesmaid. For this reason, I feel obligated to attend. The cost associated with the weekend is $2,500 per person and will total $20,000 for three days. This equals three months of rent for me, and I'm finding it hard to justify this kind of expense. I get anxious thinking about the other expenses -- flights, accommodations, gifts -- and time-off requests from work.

My first instinct is to say "No," but it's hard to refuse a bride who is so important to me. I want to be supportive and involved during this exciting time for her. How much is too much? What is the proper etiquette for being in the wedding party and attending the bachelorette party? Should I have asked about this before accepting to be in the bridal party? -- ANXIOUS ATTENDANT

DEAR ANXIOUS ATTENDANT: Yes, you should have asked the bride before accepting her invitation to join the wedding party. And it is not too late to speak up. Contrary to popular belief, bachelorette parties and weddings do NOT "go together like a horse and carriage." TALK with your friend. Explain that all of the costs (travel, outfit and wedding gift) are more than you can afford. If you do, she may tell you it's enough that you travel to and participate in the wedding. However, if she doesn't, back out so she can replace you.

DEAR ABBY: My husband, who is in his 60s, wears a baseball cap all day, every day, to hide a bald spot on the back of his head. He has worn that same dirty cap for two years and even wears it to work. He wears it in the house and only removes it when he is sleeping. I have suggested he wash it or replace it, but he refuses and he makes a tsk-tsk noise when I tell him I don't think it's healthy to wear something filthy on your head for two years. -- DISGUSTED IN FLORIDA

DEAR DISGUSTED: You are correct; it isn't healthy. According to the Cleveland Clinic, moderate exposure to sunlight increases vitamin D levels in the body, which is not only beneficial to good health, but it also encourages hair growth. Your husband is doing himself no favors by constantly wearing that (dirty) baseball cap, especially indoors. If he does it because he's self-conscious about his bald spot, there are products that can minimize it, and effective surgical options if he would be willing to spend the money.

DEAR ABBY: I am a 60-year-old male who is educated, successful, healthy and in good physical condition. I have been divorced a long time, and although I have a normal dating life, I haven't been in a relationship for a couple of years.

I have been blessed with wonderful friends. The issue is, they are all married, and I find I am no longer invited to events, outings and get-togethers like I was when I had a partner. I know my friends enjoy my company, but when they make plans, they think only about inviting other couples.

It hurts when I hear my friend say he and his wife went to the ballgame with So-and-So and his wife, to a flea market -- or anywhere. It's making my life lonely. I have dropped hints, to no avail. Do I need to find another partner to be invited out with my friends? -- EXCLUDED IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR EXCLUDED: Do not sit around silently nursing hurt feelings. Ask your friends' wives, because wives are most often the ones who plan the social calendar. Unattached males are usually welcome because they're a hot commodity who can be fixed up with unattached women for an outing in the hope they will "couple up." Consider inviting these couples to an activity instead of waiting to be invited, and your luck may change.

DEAR ABBY: What do you do to stop a neighbor from borrowing tools, cooking ingredients, sewing needles and thread, eggs, etc., but never replaces them? I feel it is time to say, "No, I don't have the item you are asking for." -- FED UP IN THE SOUTH

DEAR FED UP: I agree with you that it is time to say something. But when you give this neighbor your refusal, be honest and tell the person exactly why.

DEAR ABBY: I had several rough years in my marriage. We finally hit a good patch and had sex again. I told my husband to keep our sex life between ourselves and not discuss it with his family. Well, three days later, my daughter overheard him on the phone with a family member, explicitly discussing the intimate details of our encounter.

Unfortunately, she was unable to get to the door to close it and heard things that shocked her. Although she's in her 20s, what he was saying about our relationship should not have been heard. She told me what was said, but not all of the details, thank goodness. When I confronted my husband, he denied it! I approached him twice more, and he pretended he didn't know what I was talking about. Then he mumbled, "Don't worry about it."

He never admits he is wrong and thinks he should be able to discuss our sex life openly despite my strong disapproval. Our kids still live at home at 24 and 26. I am disgusted, hurt beyond forgiveness and strongly contemplating leaving him. Should I? -- OLD-FASHIONED WIFE

DEAR WIFE: Your husband had no right to invite his family into your marriage bed. Talking about your sex lives with the "children" (adult or not) is inappropriate unless they are as "liberated" as he is. He seems not only to lack boundaries but also to have a problem telling the truth. Because you are rightly embarrassed, draw the line. Tell him that unless he consents to accompany you to couple counseling you will leave.

DEAR ABBY: I live in an apartment and recently had a serious leak come through my bathroom ceiling. I called maintenance and texted my upstairs neighbor, who asked me when they were coming. I responded that I didn't know and I wasn't sure whether they'd have to go up to her apartment or not.

Well, they went to her apartment first. She was VERY upset and messaged me a dozen more times to let me know how stressed she was, that she was crying and afraid she would get evicted from her apartment because she has a dog she failed to put on her lease. She ended by saying "next time" I should let her know in advance. Abby, I DID let her know. But I guess she wants more notice next time she causes an emergency, so she'll have more time to hide her dog.

So -- I'm supposed to let my apartment get more water damage to give her time to hide an animal she should've put on her lease years ago and be paying pet rent for? I feel like she was trying to make me feel bad when she's the one who is wrong for being irresponsible. Why do I have to cater to her needs first? Should I feel bad? -- LEAKY MESS IN THE WEST

DEAR LEAKY MESS: You do not have to accept the guilt trip your neighbor laid on you or "cater" to her. You handled the situation appropriately and have nothing to apologize for. When the "good neighbor policy" was written, she must have been out to lunch.

DEAR ABBY: What are the three most important things parents should instill in their children in their formative years? -- WONDERING IN ARIZONA

DEAR WONDERING: In my opinion, the three most important things would be empathy, that they are loved and curiosity.

DEAR ABBY: I've become involved with a woman I've been friends with for some years. We became close over the course of 2020, and more recently have soft-launched dating (although she doesn't yet feel comfortable labeling it).

Not long ago, she expressed great disappointment because of my messiness when I last visited her. I had left an empty coffee cup on her car floor, my shoes in the middle of her kitchen and knocked some pillows off of the couch, among other things. I know her criticisms are fair, but they were also over the top.

I believe this is a trait I can fix, and I told her I would, but now she wants some space. She said she isn't sure she can become romantic with a messy person who "doesn't respect her space." While I understand where she's coming from, I'm afraid I won't have a chance to prove myself. We spoke a little after the incident, but I have tried to honor her request.

Do you have any advice about how to approach the situation? It would be sad if we parted ways after our first real challenge. I think it may be important to note that, in the past, she has dated men who weren't respectful to her at all. -- MR. MESSY IN PENNSYLVANIA

DEAR MR. MESSY: A serious -- but nonconfrontational -- conversation with this woman is in order. Does she have a touch of OCD? Or could she be reluctant to become further involved for some other reason -- such as a fear of intimacy or her bad luck with prior men in her life? You need to ask what has caused your otherwise happy relationship to go so far off track, let her know you are willing to work on your "messiness," and ask her to lay her cards on the table about what else may be bothering her.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069

