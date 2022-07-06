DEAR ABBY: I have been married for two decades to a man who is incapable of connecting with anyone. It didn't become apparent until after we were married. He is very good at surface relationships but cannot go deeper than that. Because of this, he abused, isolated and ignored me. He didn't realize he was causing harm since he didn't regard me -- and still doesn't regard me -- as a person with emotions.

A friend I've known for a decade recently has confessed he's attracted to me. This man communicates with me without words. We connect easily and completely. We kissed one time, and for the first time I understood why people enjoy kissing and how it unites two people. With my husband, it's just a task to complete.

My husband has, for the most part, stopped abusing me. He has become a fairly decent man as long as I don't expect much from him. I can't decide if I should stay as the invisible wife or take a chance at being seen, cherished and loved.

The new relationship cannot move forward unless I'm divorced; but there's no guarantee we would be married or would even want to be. We definitely love each other, but still have a lot to learn about one another. Should I stay where it's safe but heartbreakingly lonely, or take a chance that could either end well or very badly? -- INVISIBLE WOMAN

DEAR INVISIBLE: For the last 20 years you have been living what you describe as a "heartbreakingly lonely" existence. Why have you tolerated it? If you do what you are considering and things don't work out, are you strong enough to go it alone in the future? Like any other investment, whether to pursue this depends upon your tolerance for risk. If you divorce, it should not be "for" anyone else, but only for yourself.

DEAR ABBY: I have a co-worker who bullies the team into attending funerals. These are not individuals who are close or well known to me or to the others. If a family member (or even an in-law) of someone who works with us passes away, this person demands to know the funeral details and then bullies me (and the others) into going.

Abby, I understand one goes to funerals for the people who have lost someone and to pay respects. But I also think funerals are a touchy subject, and it is inappropriate to go if you don't even know the deceased's name or aren't close with the co-worker who sustained the loss. I always send flowers, a card and my condolences. Why must I also sit graveside? What is a good response (besides "No") when I am cornered to attend a funeral without starting WWIII with this co-worker? -- FORCED IN TEXAS

DEAR FORCED: All you need to say, in addition to "NO" is, "I'm not comfortable doing that, SO DON'T ASK ME AGAIN." Then stick to your guns and refuse to allow yourself to be arm-twisted into doing anything ON YOUR OWN TIME with which you are uncomfortable.

DEAR ABBY: I have what I think is the opposite problem that many adult children have. My father DOESN'T want to spend holidays with me or my sister. I've noticed this trend in the last few years, and it is really painful to accept.

When I told him I was going to my uncle's house last Christmas because I wanted to be around people who wanted me to be there, he agreed it was a good idea. His response crushed my soul. He then expressed that holidays aren't really that much fun, that he doesn't enjoy traveling and that we fight during them.

I'm trying to accept that he doesn't want to spend the holidays with us, and somehow not feel rejected. It's a struggle to feel loved by him. Any advice? -- UNWANTED ADULT CHILD IN PENNSYLVANIA

DEAR UNWANTED: Many people feel stressed at holiday time, particularly when things don't go as planned. Make plans to get together with your father that do not involve holidays. Because traveling is hard for him, make alternative plans with him so he won't feel stressed when you visit him. If that doesn't make things easier for both of you, arrange to spend these holidays with more welcoming friends or relatives in the future.

DEAR ABBY: How do you know when a grandparent is no longer capable of babysitting? Recently, my mother-in-law came to visit and, as usual, she babysat our toddler while I ran errands, went to the gym, etc.

When I returned, it was immediately obvious that my son had soiled his diaper, so I changed him. I could tell it had been some time since he had relieved himself. His water bottle and milk were out of his reach because she "didn't want him to spill it," so it had been hours since he had a sip of anything. There were smaller issues as well. I spoke with my husband about it, but he downplayed the situation.

Am I overreacting, or is my husband in denial about his mom's diminishing capabilities? She's planning another visit with us again soon, and I'm sure she expects solo babysitting time. Is this safe? Should I say something? If so, what? Of course I appreciate free babysitting and a loving grandmother, but not to the detriment of my son. -- VERY WORRIED MOM IN COLORADO

DEAR MOM: Ideally, you should have asked your mother-in-law why the diaper hadn't been changed when you got home and realized it hadn't been. Your husband may have minimized what happened because he can't accept that his mother's mental capacities may be diminishing. Denial is common when a parent is in the beginning stages of dementia because the symptoms can be subtle.

Having concerns about leaving your son alone with her is not "going overboard." During her next visit, stay close to home and quietly monitor what she is -- and isn't -- doing. If she is indeed slipping, she needs to be evaluated by a geriatrician, and may need supervision for herself.

DEAR ABBY: Three weeks after I met my love, he proposed. We were married four months later. We hadn't discussed finances, but he did know my income was higher than his. (We are both retired and were widowed when we met.)

After nine months of marriage, we got into some financial problems, and instead of sitting down to discuss it with him, I did what I usually do when I get scared: I bolted. I asked him to leave and filed for divorce.

Since then, I have realized that I still love him and want him in the last chapter of my life. I know I hurt him, and I want to make it up to him, but he's afraid I'll ask him to leave again. I also love his family and miss them all very much. I would never hurt him again. We have been talking, and he has a girlfriend and doesn't want to hurt her. Advice? -- ANOTHER CHANCE IN FLORIDA

DEAR ANOTHER CHANCE: You blew it. Your former husband has moved on since the divorce, as evidenced by the fact that he has a new lady in his life. Learn from his example and move on with yours, because it doesn't appear he will be coming back anytime soon -- if ever.

DEAR ABBY: I'm responding to your request for comments about your answer to "Doggy Business" (Oct. 28). Please IMPLORE your readers not to put their dog's poop in their neighbor's garbage cans, even if the cans are on the street. This may seem harmless, but I live near a park and daily dog walkers use my trash can like it's a public service.

My garbage quickly fills with endless poop bags, sometimes between five and 10 a day. Garbage is collected only every other week in my community. I'm sure your readers can do the math. Then I end up having to work around all this poop, and not only does my garbage can perpetually stink to high heaven, but I have to be judicious with what I throw away myself.

Rough materials will rupture those bags and poop gets all over the inside of the can. I'm currently saving up to modify my property's retaining wall so I can keep the receptacles away from the street, but I'm at the mercy of dog owners until I can afford this renovation.

Please, if you have a dog, be a good neighbor. Be responsible for its waste. If you don't want to carry it, get your dog a harness or pack with a pocket, and dispose of it in your own can when you get home. -- PEEVED IN THE PACIFIC NORTHWEST

DEAR PEEVED: I advised "Doggy Business" that disposing of his dog's waste in neighbors' garbage cans is a big no-no. After asking for readers' thoughts, an AVALANCHE of responses descended. The vast majority agreed with me, expressing disdain at the practice and explicitly sharing the messy, smelly details of their experiences.

Some areas require trash be placed in a large, sealed plastic bag in the receptacle. When garbage collectors pull the bag out, the small poop bags can spill out and the contents disperse onto the street. Worse, if the bags are thrown into a neighbor's garbage container AFTER collection, those bags remain at the bottom and smell for days.

Readers, encourage dog walkers to take a larger bag with them or wear a fanny pack with multiple compartments to transport their pets' "souvenirs" back to their own home.

DEAR ABBY: My girlfriend, "Dyanne," and I recently had a baby conceived not long after we started dating. While I love my child with all my heart, Dyanne is constantly dropping hints that she wants an engagement ring or a "promise ring." I understand why because she has explained her reasons. But she's pressuring me to provide something I believe should come when I feel comfortable doing it.

While some would say I don't act like it, I'm traditional in some ways for a millennial. I believe that when I give someone a ring, it should be because I plan to marry her. I don't consider marriage the way most do, and think I can just get divorced and it's no big deal. I think Dyanne puts too much emphasis on what others think and that's one of the reasons she wants a ring.

Am I wrong to stall until I feel ready to actually propose and not just say, "Sure. One day we will, and here's a ring in the meantime"? -- UNENGAGED IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR UNENGAGED: Nowhere in your letter did you mention that you love Dyanne. You should not give her a ring and keep her in a holding pattern if you aren't sure you want to follow through with the commitment. Be honest. Tell her you care about her and love your child and intend to responsibly co-parent with her, but you are not ready for marriage and don't know when you will be. That's the truth.

DEAR ABBY: Is it customary to give a house cleaner or cleaning service lunch or offer them food if they are doing an extensive cleaning job? I ask because my mother-in-law hired a cleaning crew. She watches my infant daughter during the day. She doesn't cook or clean, although I pay her. Well, she gave the crew lunch. Mind you, she didn't ask me if it was OK or if I wanted the leftovers for my own lunch. I wouldn't mind, but I'm wondering if this is typical. -- CLEANING CREW LUNCH

DEAR CLEANING CREW: Let me put it this way: It is intelligent and hospitable to offer lunch if you want a happy, energetic cleaning crew who look forward to coming back. The practice is NOT uncommon.

P.S. If there are leftovers you would like to have for lunch, take them with you before the housekeepers arrive.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069