DEAR ABBY: I have been with my husband for more than 30 years. We have no kids together, but he has three adult children from a previous marriage. All of them are in their 30s. He and his ex had a bad breakup, and she has never given up on him coming back to her.

In my opinion, he has strung her along. He buys her the moon and pretends our marriage doesn't exist for the "sake of seeing the kids." We used to be close, but since the pandemic I have learned he has been going to "their house" every day before he goes to work. He pays her mortgage and does everything there for her. I pay our house bills because he needs to "support her and the kids."

They have grown super close now, and recently had a grandchild. He is too involved with her. He takes her everywhere she wants, and when I get upset or angry, he tells me I'm a selfish, childless b-word and if I had kids I would understand.

I love him, but I have reached the point where I have no self-esteem. I have asked him more than once why he doesn't go back to her. He tells me I am insecure and paranoid. Abby, I am a smart, successful woman, but I am afraid to give up what we had. I am also afraid of being alone. Am I overreacting about his closeness with her? What do I do? -- BEATEN DOWN AND FED UP

DEAR BEATEN DOWN: The man you married is emotionally abusive, selfish and dishonest. I don't know how long this scenario has been playing out, but it's as though he never really divorced his first wife. Has he been "visiting the kids" all this time, or did it start when the COVID quarantines began?

Start NOW to rebuild your sense of self-esteem by talking with a licensed mental health professional. Once you are stronger you will be in a better position to decide what you want to do. If you reread your letter, you will notice a glaring omission. Not once did you mention anything positive he does for YOU. There are worse things than being alone, and what you have described is close to it.

DEAR ABBY: Our 14-year-old granddaughter came out as a boy four months ago. The situation has been terrifying because he had thought about suicide. He was hospitalized and now sees a therapist and psychologist and is taking anxiety meds.

This has been a trying time for us as well. I love my grandchild but I'm having a very hard time with this. So is my husband. I don't know how to tell my sisters and their husbands about this. One set is pretty understanding; the other set is extremely right-wing and over-the-top conservative. We want to accept our grandchild as who he is identifying as, but we are still bewildered. Thank you for any suggestions you might have for us. -- THROWN IN TEXAS

DEAR THROWN: I don't think you should rush to share this news with your sisters and their husbands. The announcement should come from your grandchild when he is ready. As to how you and your husband should "handle" it, the organization PFLAG has recently come out with a free publication titled, "Supporting Your LGBTQ+ Grandchild." It's a quick and easy read, and you may find the information it contains helpful. Find it at pflag.org or by calling 202-467-8180.

DEAR ABBY: My husband of many years died. We were very close and spent a lot of time together. How do I graciously decline visits from people I care about but am not close to? I know they mean well, and I don't want to cause hurt feelings. I think we may all grieve differently. Even after several months, I'm still not ready to entertain a visitor. I may never be, although I appreciate their thoughts. -- CONTINUING TO GRIEVE

DEAR CONTINUING: When you wrote that everyone grieves differently, you nailed it. It's the truth. For some, the process can take a short time. (Many widows and widowers had time to grieve before they lost their spouses.) For others, it takes longer. Several months is still a relatively short time, but please do not isolate yourself completely. You don't have to entertain, but being able to vent your feelings to caring friends or in a support group can be healthy and healing.

If you don't want anyone in your home, consider meeting a close friend or two out in public for a brief visit. Going out, exercising and getting some sunshine each day is healthy and can help to lessen depression. Your husband is irreplaceable, but isolating yourself won't bring him back. If your inability to move forward persists, I urge you to discuss it with your physician or your religious adviser if you have one.

DEAR ABBY: I am a 30-year-old married woman. My job requires a lot of domestic travel, which I love. My parents continue to ask that I "check in" whenever I fly, and often text or call asking me where I am, even though I provide them my schedule.

I feel this indicates a lack of confidence that I can take care of myself. They frame it as "they love me" or "they care," but, to me, it feels like a constant putdown. I know it doesn't take long to respond, but every time I do I feel like a child. It's not as though they are in a position to help me if something did go awry. I would be forced to handle it myself, regardless.

I have tried reasoning with them, but it hasn't worked. Can you please help me explain to them what a normal adult-child relationship looks like, so we can stop arguing and I can feel like the capable woman I am? -- CAPABLE ADULT IN PENNSYLVANIA

DEAR CAPABLE ADULT: Your parents appear to be having trouble letting go of their parental role. If you are providing them with your schedule and itinerary, you are doing enough. One way to win an "argument" is simply not to argue. If you do not wish to check in, don't do it.

DEAR ABBY: A relative has recently, through no fault of his own, lost a significant amount of money. I would like to help him out with a gift of money, with no expectation that he would repay the money. However, he's very proud, and I'm afraid he would be insulted if I offer him the money. It could also damage our relationship, which has always been very good.

Can you offer any words that could persuade him to accept this gift? You often have a tactful approach that can help to maintain a positive relationship but still allow a person to accomplish their desired goal. -- PROUD IN NEW YORK

DEAR PROUD: If it were my relative, this is the approach I would take:

"Uncle Charlie, you have been wonderfully supportive of me over the years. (Be specific about a couple of instances; they do not have to have anything to do with money -- in fact, it's better if they don't.) You would be doing ME a great favor if you would please accept this because this past year has been so difficult for so many people, and I have been concerned about you." Then I'd cross my fingers.

DEAR ABBY: I am an RN with a bachelor's degree in nursing. My question is, when is it appropriate to put BSN, RN behind my name? For example, I have only my name on my checks. When I sign for things at work I always add RN to the end of my signature. The rest of the time I do not, which brings me to my next question: When should I put the BSN part in there? I tend to never use it. It is on my name tag for work, but when sending faxes to doctors or clinics, I have been leaving it off. -- NURSE NEEDS TO KNOW

DEAR NURSE: Because you have earned both degrees, you should use them. In the world of academia, the college degree is used first. However, since you are not in that environment, whichever one you prefer to use first will be all right.

DEAR ABBY: I have been in a relationship with a married man for 2 1/2 years. I know it's wrong, but there's just something there between us. We live five hours apart, but he's a trucker, so I see him often. He makes me all these promises -- that if I uproot my life and move to his city he would be able to be with me more, his wife is sick and he can't leave her that way, and he has never loved someone the way he loves me. We also have a 30-year age difference.

I love him but I see so many red flags. Does he really love me, or am I just the icing on his cake? Please give me some advice because I'm truly lost. I don't know if I'm wasting my life on a man who really can't promise me anything. -- ON THE SIDE IN INDIANA

DEAR ON THE SIDE: Pay attention to those red flags you are seeing. Your last sentence says it all. You may love this man, but you have already devoted 2 1/2 years to a relationship that's going nowhere. I'm willing to bet that he not only HAS loved women "the way he loves you," but when you start taking care of yourself and end this charade, he will continue to love MORE women the way he loves you. Try this: Imagine for a moment that you were his wife -- would you want a husband who sleeps around while he's on the road or while you are unwell? But for the grace of God, this could be YOU!

DEAR ABBY: I'm a florist. Would you please appeal to your readers who are composing obituaries for loved ones to think first before adding "in lieu of flowers ..."? People can then donate to the designated or favorite organizations OR purchase flowers. The choice would be theirs. This would be a blessing for flower growers, truckers, wholesalers and folks like me. Many of our businesses are small, multigeneration establishments. A possible suggestion for wording is, "Flowers are welcomed, and those wishing to make a donation in his/her name may do so to _____." Thanks, Abby. -- GRATEFUL MOM/POP FLOWER SHOP OWNER

DEAR GRATEFUL: While families in the throes of grieving may forget to include it in their loved ones' obituaries, as our economy slowly recovers, your suggestion is certainly worth noting. Thank you for sending it.

DEAR ABBY: I can't stand being around my dad. I love my mom, but no longer respect her because she stays married to him. He's a narcissistic bully. My brother agrees. My parents and I live in the same town and get together for holidays, birthdays and other events. My brother lives out of state.

I grew up with Playboy magazines lying around the house, watching my father ogle women and comment on their bodies, including mine. He shamed us constantly in front of others and thought it was funny. When I finally found my voice, he called me a b****. He isn't supportive and never hesitates to tell me how I'm doing something wrong. He yells at my dogs and my kids for being dogs/kids.

I would love to not see him again, but he's my dad, and my mom loves him. I don't want to buy him gifts or cards on his special days because it's insincere, but I find myself doing it anyway. How do I handle this and reconcile the conflict I know will ensue if I make myself happy? -- STRUGGLING IN NEVADA

DEAR STRUGGLING: Sometimes strategic withdrawal is better than an argument. Stop exposing your children and your pets to your abusive, hypercritical father's rants, and if your mother notices and asks why, be honest with her. See her separately if you wish, but avoid your father whenever possible. If you must see him and he starts acting up, leave. If you feel you have to gift him "something" on his special days, make it a generic card so you will feel less like a hypocrite. You deserve to be happy, and if you follow my advice, I predict your children will be happier, too.

DEAR ABBY: I lost my husband to COVID-19 five months ago. We were married for 40 years. I loved him with all my heart and always will. I met someone through a dating site who lost his wife to cancer a year ago. They were married 37 years and, like me, he loved her dearly.

We each have grown children. My daughter knows about him, but he hasn't told his children. We live three hours apart, and while doing work for his son, he drove an hour and a half to meet me and have lunch. I thought that was so nice. We really seemed to hit it off and want to be together.

Although I'm a grown woman and know what I want, I need to know if you think it is appropriate for me to consider being with this man and possibly moving in with him after only five months since my husband's death. Your answer will help with my decision. -- LONELY LADY IN NORTH CAROLINA

DEAR LONELY LADY: Although this man may have "possibilities," he still isn't comfortable enough in the relationship to introduce you to his children. And nowhere in your letter did you mention that he has talked about the idea of you moving in with him. I think you are jumping the gun right now, and although it isn't too soon to consider the possibilities, I do not think you should push.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069

