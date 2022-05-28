DEAR ABBY: I'm a divorced woman, soon to be 60, who is often haunted by vivid memories of the past. I constantly recall times in my life that I regret or cringe about, and things I wish I would have handled better. They range from being embarrassed at my 7th birthday party to being bullied from the 5th through 8th grades to awkward moments in high school to parenting decisions I wish I'd made differently.

These memories play over and over like videos in my mind, causing me to feel the emotions again and again. I've been through therapy three times in three cities over the past 24 years. One therapist even used eye movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR), all to no avail. I know I can't go back and change any poor choices or bad decisions, but how can I stop torturing myself over them? Also, would you say it's normal for people my age to have such vivid memories of what others might have let go of decades ago? -- PRISONER OF THE PAST

DEAR PRISONER: People of every age have been known to revisit the past. Some have "conversations" with deceased parents, divorced husbands, old loves, etc. A technique that might help you would be to get up and move from wherever you are when those flashbacks happen to a new location. Take a 30-minute walk in the sunshine and smell the roses. Count your blessings. And say ALOUD to yourself, "That was THEN. This is NOW." It is not possible to think of two things at once. Please try it. It's cheaper than yet another therapist, and it works.

P.S. You are not a "prisoner" of your unhappy past; you CONQUERED it. Congratulations.

DEAR ABBY: I recently married a younger lady and want to know the best way to get her to put her phone down, because she's texting about 10 hours a day. She works from home now, and if she isn't working, she's texting. I feel like I can't compete, and I'm not sure what to do about it. Please help. -- FIGHTING ABOUT THE PHONE

DEAR FIGHTING: Tell your wife you feel like you are in competition with her cellphone, and you don't like coming out second best. Many people become so caught up in their electronic devices that their relationships suffer, which is why apps have been created that make the addicted more aware of how much time is spent on them. Using the "focus" and "do not disturb" features can also be helpful. I suggest that your wife start using one of them before your marriage deteriorates further.

DEAR ABBY: While driving our car to a babysitting gig, our teenage daughter was asked by the parents to stop at a pizza place and pick up lunch for their child. While pulling into the restaurant's parking garage, she hit a post, which caused significant damage to the bumper. Should she tell the parents with any expectation that they should offer to pay for some of the repair or is this all on her? -- WORK-RELATED IN THE WEST

DEAR WORK-RELATED: I'm sorry, but your daughter should not expect the parents to pay for her fender bender. She can certainly tell them what happened -- if she hasn't already -- but with NO expectation that they will help her pay to have her bumper repaired.

DEAR ABBY: "Dana" has been my best friend since 1995. We did so many things together, until she had gastric bypass surgery three years ago. Mind you, Dana was never fat. She may have been overweight, but she was never morbidly obese. She never participated in any of the fun sports I did, such as mud/obstacle course runs or fun 5Ks. Her lack of participation wasn't due to her weight; she just said it "wasn't for her."

After Dana lost some weight from her surgery, her mindset changed. She started making repeated snide remarks to me about my weight. I have some joint issues that are genetic. She said, "Maybe your weight doesn't help." Eventually, we stopped doing much together.

Lately she has been posting, "Does anyone want to participate?" in mud runs and 5Ks that I do, but she won't ask me. Many people have pointed out that Dana has been copying my life for some time now. We decided to test that theory by purposely posting certain things on Facebook.

If we posted pictures of butterflies, SHE would post pictures of butterflies. If my husband posted an event, SHE would post the same event. I got a full sleeve tattoo on my left arm, and so did she, by the same tattoo artist. She likes things my husband posts and even asked me "if he has a brother."

The whole dynamic is odd. Some say imitation is flattery, but I'm not flattered. More and more people say she's trying to be me. I don't want to be friends with Dana anymore. Am I overreacting? -- DON'T WANT A TWIN

DEAR DON'T WANT: No, you aren't. Imitation is flattery, but when it's done to the extent that it makes the role model uncomfortable, it is going overboard. What Dana has been doing is more than a little bit creepy. You stated that the two of you are no longer as friendly as you were before her surgery. To the extent possible, I'm suggesting you remove her from your social media platforms, AND SO SHOULD YOUR HUSBAND.

DEAR ABBY: I recently received a message from my 38-year-old daughter telling me she no longer wants me in her life. Due to circumstances over which I had no control, she didn't find out I was her birth father until she was 13. As far as I know, we've had a good father-daughter relationship. But recently, the man who raised her until she turned 13 died, and she has distanced herself from me with no explanation. I need to know how to handle this. Please help me. -- SHUT-OUT FATHER

DEAR SHUT-OUT FATHER: Your daughter has just lost the father who raised her during her formative years. She is grieving. This may be her way of trying to cushion herself from the pain of losing her other father in the event of your own death. Not knowing her, I can't offer more insight. However, a way to handle this would be to communicate to her that you love her and always will, and if she changes her mind, you will always be there for her. Then, please, go on with your life.

DEAR ABBY: I was never close to my mother-in-law, "Agnes." She always came across as very religious and morally upright. She recently died of dementia. It came on so fast that there were things Agnes needed to take care of but was unable to. My husband was executor of her estate, so we had to go through all of her things and have them appraised after she passed.

One afternoon, my husband discovered a small binder tucked in the back of his mother's lingerie drawer. He looked through it and to say he was "shaken" would be an understatement. He let me read it. Apparently, his parents enjoyed wife-swapping, and Agnes took notes detailing her activities. My husband hasn't mentioned it since, and has left it to me to deal with. I have no idea what to do with it, but we certainly won't share it with his deeply religious brother or our son, who thought the world of the only grandmother he'd known.

I hesitate to destroy her property, but I don't feel it'll benefit anyone to keep it. There is no one I can discuss this with, and it's not a subject my husband wants to talk about. Your thoughts, please. -- EMBARRASSED IN OREGON

DEAR EMBARRASSED: I agree that it would be of no benefit to your brother-in-law or your son to learn their respected parents/grandparents were swingers -- including the intimate details of the encounters. I'm voting for keeping the past buried along with Agnes.

DEAR ABBY: My adult son "Josh" has moved into the home I share with my significant other, "Tom." Josh is 30, and Tom is in his 60s. Josh has difficulty holding jobs and leaves in fits of anger if someone upsets him at work. This has put me in the middle. When he and Tom get angry at each other, they begin shouting.

I own the home we live in, so I could ask both to move out. I would also like to help my son find a job and housing so I can stop worrying about him being on his own with no place left to go. Josh is married. His wife lives with her parents nearby. Josh can't stay there because he made hurtful comments to her mother.

I just want us all to get along. During their last fight, I threatened to run away and not tell Tom or Josh where I was. I'm on eggshells every day and don't know what to do. Tom is on disability, and I'm still working. I am so frustrated I could scream. Can you help me? -- FAMILY PEACEMAKER

DEAR PEACEMAKER: I'll try, but it will involve you being strong enough to draw a firm line and stand behind it. Insist that your son start counseling for his anger management problems, which are at the root of his employment and marital difficulties, or he will no longer be welcome in YOUR home. Give him a deadline to start and do not waffle. If you stand your ground, you will not only change the direction of Josh's life but also may save your own romance.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0