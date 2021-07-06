DEAR ABBY: I am dating a slightly older divorced man. He and his ex-wife have been divorced 15 years. They remain civil. Their two children are now adults. Recently, a friend of my boyfriend and his ex passed away. They spoke on the phone, caught up a bit and that was the end of that.
Another tragic event happened last week that caused them to talk again. Early in our relationship, he told me he and his ex don't really communicate unless tragic events or things involving the kids come up. However, there has been an increase in dialogue between them beyond these events. It seems odd to me that out of the blue their communication has increased. Granted, it was sparked by unfortunate events, but while those have come and gone, the talking remains, even though it never used to. Should I be concerned? Should I bring this up? -- EX ISSUE IN NEW ENGLAND
DEAR EX ISSUE: I am sorry you didn't mention how long you and this man have been seeing each other. If your exclusive relationship has been going on longer than six months, you are within your rights to point out that this is a change in his pattern of behavior and ask him what's up.
DEAR ABBY: My mom and I haven't been close in 20 years. We live on opposite sides of the country, talk monthly and FaceTime on holidays. She has abused alcohol for years, and has gone through phases of phoning me drunk and berating me for leaving our hometown. Recently, she's been saying she wants me to visit, but she is anti-vax. I'm not comfortable visiting her until she gets vaccinated. Please advise. -- STAYING AWAY IN OREGON
DEAR STAYING: I assume you have been vaccinated. If so, and your mother is willing to wear a mask and socially distance during your visit, then you could go. Of course, my response is predicated upon your DESIRE to visit your mother, and from the tone of your letter, I have the distinct impression you would rather not. (And for good reason.)
DEAR ABBY: My mother passed away from dementia in January 2020. When she was diagnosed in 2016, I started keeping all her appointments and anything else important in a journal. During those four years, my life was so involved with hers that writing daily became an outlet for my feelings. I have 11 small journals I still read occasionally, and it would be a shame to throw them away. Please tell me what to do with them. -- REMEMBERING IN TEXAS
DEAR REMEMBERING: The course of your dear mother's illness must have been painful. The intimate thoughts and feelings you kept in those journals might be of some value to your children, if you have any. Because the writings are of such a personal nature, offer the journals to them. If they refuse, you might also contact the Alzheimer's Association and ask what others do with these kinds of sensitive documents.
DEAR ABBY: I am a 39-year-old woman, recently separated. I have been seeing a 45-year-old man who is also separated, but not divorced from his wife. We have been a couple for about a year. I don't understand why he doesn't get a divorce.
When his wife (who has also been seeing someone for more than a year) found out we were seeing each other, it got ugly. She came to our place of employment (her ex and I work in the same place, different departments) and tried to get me fired. Fortunately, she was unsuccessful, and she tried to get physical. She told me she is his wife -- she told him as well -- and said she tells him what to do, and she "owns him." At that point I had to stop seeing him.
After a month apart, I became really depressed, and we hooked back up. We go out and enjoy each other's company, and the sex is AMAZING. He told me he has never felt like this with any other woman nor has he ever introduced anyone to his daughter (who loves me dearly). We are taking things slower and more carefully, but I am falling in love.
He tells me he misses me when we are intimate and how grateful he is for me, but it isn't enough. I want more, but I don't want to scare him away. Is this a dead end? Should I be patient, or should I just walk away? -- IT'S COMPLICATED IN THE EAST
DEAR COMPLICATED: I have to wonder why, after a year, you are not in the process of being divorced. You also need some straight answers about what keeps this man under his wife's thumb. The woman appears to have serious mental issues. Is the reason financial? Emotional? Once you know, you will have a better idea of what to do.
I am troubled by the fact that your boyfriend's wife is so volatile. As it stands, that woman is controlling not only him but also you, and that's not healthy.
DEAR ABBY: I was raised in a very strict household. At 19, I left home and never looked back. Today, I am 54, divorced and own my own home.
My mother passed away, and my father moved in with me a few months ago because he didn't like living alone. I have had to make several adjustments to accommodate him.
The problem is, he's extremely traditional and refuses to change his way of thinking where I am concerned. In his eyes, I am still his child, and I should respect and abide by his rules.
I have a boyfriend who lives several miles away. When he visits, I would like him to spend the night with me in my room. My dad insists (demands) that my boyfriend sleep on the couch or in the guest bedroom. He has informed me that it is my choice, but if I don't abide by his wishes (demands), he will refuse to talk with my boyfriend, which undoubtedly will cause stress in my relationship.
I have told my father that I am a grown woman and that I refuse to give up my freedom to accommodate him in this area. After all, this is my home. How should I handle this? -- ALL GROWN UP IN ARKANSAS
DEAR ALL GROWN: If you knuckle under to Dear Old Dad's demands, you are making a big mistake. Sit him down, "remind" him that you are no longer a little girl and if he cannot accept that you are an adult with needs of your own and be respectful to your boyfriend, he will no longer be welcome to live under your roof. Do not try to placate him or you will be living the rest of your father's life in a second childhood, and it won't be a happy one.
DEAR ABBY: Seven years ago, I found out my husband hadn't paid our mortgage and credit card bills for more than two years, and our home of 23 years was in preforeclosure. Once the secret was out, we managed to save the house (thankfully).
Problem is, I no longer trust my husband and often doubt what he says. My priority was to save our home, but now I am no longer sure I want to stay with him. Our 40th anniversary is this year, but I feel bitter and resentful about his irresponsible decisions. I want to leave, but I'm scared I am making the wrong decision. Help, please. -- MIXED UP IN MASSACHUSETTS
DEAR MIXED UP: Because I have no idea why your husband behaved so irresponsibly, you need to hash this out with a licensed marriage and family therapist. You should also consult an attorney. IF you decide to stay, it is imperative that you be in a position to closely monitor any financial actions and obligations in your household.
DEAR ABBY: I like to jump on our neighbors' trampoline when they're out of town. I have been doing it for decades. Normally it's no big deal, but last weekend they returned home earlier than usual and caught me in the act. Now my wife is ashamed to show her face around the neighborhood, and she's blaming me for the whole thing.
Abby, I have a simple solution to this mess. If the neighbors don't want me jumping on their trampoline, they should cough up the money for a privacy fence. Don't you agree? -- BOUNCING INTO TROUBLE
DEAR BOUNCING: If you are so jumpy and can't keep your feet on the ground, it may be time to buy your own trampoline, which would save your wife a world of embarrassment.
Your comment about the neighbors building a fence may have been offered in jest, but it is sensible. If someone's child were to play on that trampoline in their absence and be injured, your neighbor could wind up paying a lot more than the cost of a fence.
