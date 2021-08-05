DEAR ABBY: I'm the mother of an 8-year-old with autism. A few months ago, I was ALSO diagnosed with autism. While I viewed this news for the most part in a rather positive light, I also have some mixed feelings.
The good: This diagnosis finally explains everything about the way I've behaved my entire life. The not-so-good: I feel betrayed to an extent by my parents for allowing so many doctors to tell me I had disorders and illnesses I never had (per the person who diagnosed me with autism) and for letting me be pumped full of so many medications from childhood all the way through college. I feel my parents caused me emotional AND physical harm (especially physical because of all those meds).
While I'm glad to know the truth about why I'm the way I am, I can't help but be furious with them for allowing something that may have caused me irreparable damage. How can I deal with this now? -- ON THE SPECTRUM IN TEXAS
DEAR ON THE SPECTRUM: Your parents believed the (many) "experts" they consulted. The doctors misdiagnosed you. That is regrettable, but now you know what you are dealing with, it's time to concentrate on your future instead of the past. If your current physician can't help you with this, ask to be referred to someone who can help you to dissipate your anger. It would be far more therapeutic for you than blaming your parents at this late date.
DEAR ABBY: I have a friend who enjoys getting her family together with mine. We used to take turns doing dinners at each other's houses. However, she, her kids and her husband are extremely picky eaters. They don't all like the same things, so I'm usually cooking three meals when they come over.
The more I've gotten to know them, the more I realize our values and opinions on certain major issues are very, very different. I no longer enjoy their company at all and don't feel comfortable with my young children hearing some of the conversations around these issues. I feel miserable leading up to every get-together, and so does my husband. However, she's clingy! I have canceled the last three times we were supposed to get together, and she doesn't get the message. How can I unfriend her without crushing her? I honestly don't want to hurt her, but I am fried! -- SO OVER IT IN THE SOUTH
DEAR SO OVER IT: Because this woman is unable to intuit that the atmosphere has changed, you will have to explain it to her. Start by telling her that preparing three separate meals to cater to her family's tastes has become too much for you. If necessary, follow it up with the fact that you no longer want your children exposed to the dinner conversation, which prohibits you from having them over. Those are valid reasons, and as long as you don't mention that the thought of seeing her and her husband makes you and your husband miserable, she shouldn't be "crushed." Do not, however, expect her to take the news easily.
DEAR ABBY: I'm a private duty nurse in my 50s and have two grown children. It's hard work. I have one big problem, which is very embarrassing. I used to work in a hospital and, because of the hectic work schedule, I had to eat fast. Our lunch break was only 30 minutes, and I had to stand in line to get my food. I never broke the habit.
I was eating at a restaurant recently and some people sitting across from me commented about it. The man said, "She eats like she's starving!" Now I feel insecure about going out to eat. Can you make a suggestion? I don't like takeout. -- FAST EATER IN TEXAS
DEAR FAST EATER: I do have one. When you take a bite of food, make a conscious effort to chew it 10 times. It will slow you down and it's better for your digestion. However, if you are unable to do that, then I suggest you stop listening to rude comments aimed in your direction by strangers.
P.S. Having a small snack an hour before mealtime may help you to eat more slowly because you won't be quite as hungry.
DEAR ABBY: Recently, family members have started texting to inform me about personal, private matters. When they do, I text back, which sometimes leads to lengthy paragraphs. I wish they'd just call me! I'm beginning to wonder if that's what they are avoiding. I should add that I am not feuding with my family. Am I wrong? -- PERPLEXED IN CONNECTICUT
DEAR PERPLEXED: No, you are not wrong. People have become so enamored of their electronic devices they seem to have forgotten that sometimes it's more efficient to just TALK to the other party. I know from personal experience that emailing and texting can take far more time than a spoken conversation.
DEAR ABBY: A close friend of mine hadn't been feeling well. After seeing her doctor for a full day of tests she met up with me, and I listened to her concerns. Before I could stop myself, I blurted out, "God, I hope you don't have cancer!" She became very upset because of my comment and made me feel guilty for even mentioning it. While I meant my remark to be more caring than callous, it backfired.
With cancer so prevalent in today's society, when is it OK to talk about it? Is it something we tiptoe around and discuss only after a full diagnosis? I regret my words, and need to know how I can become a more caring, supportive friend. -- OOPS, IN FLORIDA
DEAR "OOPS": Cancer, like other illnesses that can be fatal, should be discussed when and if the person has the diagnosis, reveals it AND FEELS THE NEED TO DISCUSS IT.
DEAR ABBY: I have been married to a wonderful man for 46 years. The only disagreement we have had during all this time is my hairstyle. Growing up, I had curly (kinky) hair, for which I was bullied and teased. I feel secure and safe when I straighten it. He loves it curly.
I feel insecure and sad when I try to make him happy. Because I feel so much better with straight hair, I don't think I can honor his wishes. To some people, this may seem trivial, but it's a major issue in our home. I would appreciate your advice. -- "HAIR-DON'T" OUT WEST
DEAR "HAIR-DON'T": My advice is, to thine own self be true. If you feel depressed and insecure with curly hair, then you should not feel forced to wear it that way. It's your head and your feelings, and your husband will have to adjust and accept it.
DEAR ABBY: Should a 23-year-old son pay room and board even though he spends little time at home and eats out often? He doesn't do laundry or help around the house. His argument is, we shouldn't take money so he can save and buy a condo.
We are middle-class people and, at times, some bills are hard to pay. Our 20-year-old daughter contributes $100 a week, but she earns considerably more than he does. He is laying a guilt trip on us, and now I'm questioning whether our daughter should pay if he doesn't. Your advice will help us clarify how the household should run. -- TEMPORARILY CONFUSED MOM
DEAR TEMPORARILY CONFUSED: Your adult children should both contribute because the income is needed. Since your son earns less than your daughter and can't afford to pay as much as she does, perhaps he should pay the same PERCENTAGE of his income as his sister. However, if that's not feasible, he should absolutely be doing chores around the house to make up for it. The longer you coddle him, the heavier his guilt trips will become and the greater your frustration will be.
DEAR ABBY: Does it seem to you that the definition of the word "fiance" has changed? It used to mean a future spouse, someone whom you were committed to marry after a planned engagement period. Now, though, it seems to mean merely the person with whom you are currently having sex, or with whom you have a baby in common. Am I right? -- OLD FOGEY IN PHOENIX
DEAR "FOGEY": The definition of fiance has definitely changed since the inception of this advice column. Well into the 1960s, when a couple said they were engaged, it meant they would be married -- usually within a year. However, over the last 20 years or so, I have received mail from women referring to the father of their children or the men they have been living with for an extended period as their "fiance." (Men, not so often.)
For anyone interested in reading more about this subject, go online and search for a fascinating article that appeared on Slate.com. The title is, "What Do You Call the Person You Are Probably Never Going To Marry?" by Hanna Rosin. I highly recommend it.
DEAR ABBY: I was recently invited to a potluck baby shower. I have also been invited to potluck weddings! I always thought the point of a shower/wedding was providing for your guests while they provide gifts. Food is not expensive, and if money is an issue, one could schedule a shower outside of mealtimes, or with simple tea and cookies. I'd appreciate your thoughts on this. -- POTLUCK BABY SHOWER
DEAR POTLUCK: My thought is: If the concept of a potluck baby shower or wedding is offensive to you, rather than judge, you should send your regrets.
