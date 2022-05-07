DEAR READERS: I wish a very Happy Mother's Day to mothers everywhere -- birth mothers, adoptive and foster mothers, stepmothers, grandmothers who are raising their grandchildren, and dual-role dads. Orchids to all of you for the love you give not only today, but each and every day. -- LOVE, ABBY

DEAR ABBY: My adult son has a drug addiction, for which he is receiving treatment. My family and I have just met his daughter, who we had only recently learned about. She's 6. I had a celebration for her birthday at my house. My mom (the great-grandma) took pictures of the birthday girl and her friends, and posted them on social media. I had asked her before the party started to please not post pictures of the children on social media. She said she does what she wants.

I don't believe pictures of children under 18 should be posted on social media and, in this case, especially since we just met my granddaughter. She didn't have permission from the other children's moms to post. I feel my mother disrespected my house and my rules, and I need to know how to handle future events. Please help.

I was raised to respect my parents, but this is a deal-breaker, and I'm seriously considering not including her in future events involving the children. -- DEAL-BREAKER IN NEW MEXICO

DEAR DEAL-BREAKER: Your mother has made it clear that your wishes and your rules mean nothing to her -- she does what she wants. Now it's time to exercise your own good judgment and do what YOU want. If you feel she might do something that would place the children in harm's way, by all means exclude her from events involving them.

DEAR ABBY: After three years together, my boyfriend and I decided to split up amicably once we graduated from college. I bought him an expensive engraved pocket knife as a graduation gift, but there was a delay and it didn't arrive until we had graduated and he'd returned to his home country in Europe. I forwarded it to him with a card when I received it. Unfortunately, when the box arrived in his country a month later, it was empty except for the card. Someone had stolen my gift.

We have both filed claims with our countries' post offices, to no avail. Should I buy him a new one, or has the moment passed? While the knife was expensive, it didn't cost so much that I can't afford another one, and he stressed that he didn't expect a replacement. What's the right thing to do? The gift was intended as a memento of his graduation and our relationship, but it feels strange to repeat the exercise now that we're broken up. What do you think? -- MOMENT HAS PASSED

DEAR MOMENT: Because your ex-boyfriend made clear that he doesn't expect a replacement, let the matter rest. Allow his memories of college -- and you -- to be his mementos. They are what's most important because they can't be stolen.

DEAR ABBY: I have been with someone for seven years. From the start, he said he wasn't the jealous type. He says that when we are out, flirting is OK because we go home together, and if someone wants a kiss, I should give it. What do you think of this? I'm not for it. -- HEARTBROKEN IN FLORIDA

DEAR HEARTBROKEN: So this man says it's OK for both of you, I assume, to flirt and kiss others? What I "think" is that regardless of how long you have been together, this person isn't interested in an exclusive relationship, and if that's what you want, it may be time to find someone whose values more closely mirror your own.

DEAR ABBY: Last year my mother passed away after a 15-year battle with lung cancer. When I tell people she died, I am not bothered if they ask what she died from. However, more often than not, when they learn she died of lung cancer, they proceed to ask me if she ever smoked. It's so upsetting! Why would they ask this? Because she got what she deserved if she did?

Without answering their rude question, I explain that my mother had a rare, slow-growing type of cancer that afflicts nonsmokers (which is true). Am I overreacting to this insensitive question, or is there something I'm missing? And is there a better way to answer so that people realize it doesn't matter?

P.S. I would normally call my mother with questions like this. -- MOTHERLESS DAUGHTER

DEAR MOTHERLESS: Please accept my deepest sympathy for the loss of your mother. People ask this question for a variety of reasons. Curiosity is one of them. However, I think there's also an element of fear involved -- was this the death of an innocent, or did the person do something to bring it on? Because lung cancer is linked so strongly to smoking and secondhand smoke, people often forget that nonsmokers can get it -- including individuals who work around asbestos.

While I understand why you would be especially sensitive to the question, I think you should answer it honestly. If you do, you might educate the asker. I can't guarantee that your mother would advise you to do it but, from my heart, I suggest you do.

DEAR ABBY: I have been in a long-distance relationship with my boyfriend for four years. He works for a company that takes him all over the country. We see each other sometimes once a month for three to five days. Other times we don't see each other for two months. He is 62, and I'm 55. He has looked for a job in my hometown, but never gets an interview, probably because of his age. I have a stable job with retirement benefits that I cannot leave.

I have broken up with him several times, but we always get back together. He is kind and treats me well. I worry I won't find that again, but I'm tired of doing things by myself. I have often asked him what the future holds for us, and he can never give me an answer.

Because he doesn't have retirement benefits, he will have to work until he can get on Medicare. I can't wait three more days much less three more years. I guess I'm asking you what should I do. I worry about being alone but, in reality, I am already alone. -- ANXIOUS IN ARIZONA

DEAR ANXIOUS: Because your gentleman friend can never give you a straight answer when you ask what the future holds for the two of you, you are right -- you ARE alone. You didn't mention whether you and this man love each other or if you are seeing other people, but I'm advising you to leave your options open, because there are no guarantees as far as your boyfriend is concerned.

DEAR ABBY: I am a 45-year-old divorced father of three. Two of them I share with my ex-wife. We were married for 14 years and have been divorced for 10 years now. Our marriage started falling apart when I became addicted to prescription pain medication. I was using for a couple of years, but I'm sober now.

Our divorce was amicable, and I think we still maintain a great friendship. We call each other occasionally and talk about things other than the kids. After our divorce we both dated and moved in with other people. I am currently single; she's still in a relationship. She recently called and asked me for advice because she's not happy in her current relationship.

I have never stopped loving her, but I don't want to take advantage of her present situation. My kids know how I feel and so do my friends, so she probably does, too. Would it be wrong of me to try to rekindle what we once had, even if there's the slightest chance of she and her current partner working through their issues? I'm not sure she feels the same way about me as I do her. -- TORN IN WISCONSIN

DEAR TORN: When your ex-wife called to tell you things aren't going well between her and her current partner, she opened the door to you doing what you are contemplating. If they are not married, you have every right to tell her you have never stopped loving her and ask if she might have similar feelings. If she doesn't, it would be better for you to know that. But if her answer is yes, it would be worth a try.

DEAR ABBY: I have just moved into a room in a shared house. I like the location and my three roommates. In the course of my interview, the screening process to see if I'd be a good fit for the house, I neglected to mention that I have a girlfriend. Naturally, I'd like to have her see the place, meet my roommates and sleep over, but I also don't want to ruffle any feathers or be premature in having company over. When would be an appropriate time to have this discussion with them? -- PONDERING IN THE PRESIDIO

DEAR PONDERING: If you want a good relationship with your roommates, NOW would be a good time to raise the subject. If you do, you may be pleasantly surprised to find they have no objection. If they did, they should have mentioned something during your interview.

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I always planned on retiring to Florida. Our son, who is married with children, has been diagnosed with a slow-progressing but deadly disease. My husband still wants to move, but now I am not sure. Our son said we should live our life because we worked hard to retire and should go. I don't know if I could be happy that far away from him and his family now. Please advise. -- HESITANT GRANDMA IN OHIO

DEAR HESITANT GRANDMA: I am sorry for the pain you are experiencing regarding your son's diagnosis. Your husband wants to make the move, and your son has told you he does not want you to change your plans. If it's financially feasible, it might make sense for you and your husband to rent a place in Florida for a year and, depending upon how well your son is doing, decide later if you want to make it permanent. Perhaps your husband could go ahead without you if you choose to stay behind.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0