DEAR ABBY: I have known my husband my whole life. We have been married 20 years and have three teenage children. Last year, I caught him cheating. Turned out he had been with someone for seven years. Our children and I were devastated, and he swore up and down he'd never do it again.

I am occasionally triggered by things I see, things he says or does, or things I know he has done with her. When it happens, I usually bring up the affair again. He can't stand that I do. He says we have to put it in the past and work on our marriage. I told him this may be easy for him to do, but I'm not that kind of person. I tend to overanalyze and dwell on things.

We have been to marriage counseling, and I was grateful for that because he was always against it. It helped somewhat. I need to know how to stop bringing up these matters because it is ruining my health and our marriage. I love him very much.

One more point: I'm insecure because he is in the military and due to be deployed for a year. I'm afraid he may go online and start talking to someone. He swears he won't do this to me again and he's so sorry for what he did. Please advise. -- TOTALLY LOST IN NEW JERSEY

DEAR TOTALLY LOST: I'm glad counseling helped you and your husband through the rough patch. Now it's time for some more -- for YOU, to help you cope with your insecurity issues. Making yourself crazy over what he "might" do during his year of deployment isn't helping you or the state of your marriage. You have to make a decision about whether to trust your husband -- and then proceed from there.

DEAR ABBY: An acquaintance from 40 years ago contacted me three years ago after, he claims, searching for and finding me on social media. We have been speaking on and off since then, but he's now calling every day (sometimes twice a day) saying he's making travel plans to come see me. He lives in Canada; I'm in Massachusetts.

Way back when, he begged me to sleep with him, knowing I was dating his best friend. His friend was out of town at the time. Shocked and blindsided, I caved under his pressure and acquiesced, and then slept with him a second time. My boyfriend was still overseas, and I couldn't tell if he had any intention of returning.

This acquaintance has yet to send me even a thorn, much less petal from a rose during the past three years and has ghosted me a number of times. Should I entertain the idea of seeing him, let alone think there could be anything more? I'm divorced, my children are grown and I haven't enjoyed any male company for the last 14 years. All this time I've just been tending to my family. -- DESIRING MORE THAN CYBERLOVE

DEAR DESIRING MORE: You may be lonely, but please, start thinking rationally. For your own sake, do not become further involved with a man who would seduce a woman who is dating his friend and who has ghosted you "a number of times" in the last few years. During the periods in which you have been ghosted and lonely, it appears he has been very busy! This person is not to be trusted with your heart or anything else.

DEAR ABBY: My preteen son is friends with a boy I don't quite approve of, but I understand that sometimes bad decisions lead to future wisdom. When I can, I allow the friend to come to our house to hang out with my son because this friend allegedly has a difficult home life.

During this last visit, I noticed them hanging out a little physically closer than usual. They shared the same recliner to play video games, talked to each other using gamer tags and the like, and had what I assume were numerous inside jokes.

My husband and I would never belittle, degrade or denounce our children for being gay. We know we're from a bygone era, and we do not assume our particular values are held by our children. We have discussed it and know how to approach it from our perspective if our son announces his orientation. I'm not even certain my perception of his closeness with his friend is accurate.

My husband is more worldly than I am, and he says this kind of behavior is not unusual in the EU. Neither of us wants to address this ahead of anything occurring. We will love our son regardless and support him throughout our lives. I don't want to make him feel singled out by what may be usual pubescent behavior. My husband and I are in our 30s/40s. We live in an extremely rural area, and this is my son's only real friend. Any insight would be appreciated. -- WONDERING ON THE FARM

DEAR WONDERING: You may be jumping to conclusions unnecessarily. Sitting close to play video games and sharing inside jokes with a best friend are not necessarily signs of being gay. It is what best friends that age do. Whatever your boy's sexual orientation may be, you say you will love and support him regardless, so this shouldn't be a problem. His sexual orientation will reveal itself in its own time.

DEAR ABBY: I have been married to a lovely woman for 40 years. I recently found out that five years into our marriage she had an affair with a friend of ours. It lasted several weeks, during which they would meet at our house over the lunch hour.

My wife does not know this friend, having recently found religion, has confessed to me. I had suspected it for a few years. Should I tell her I know or just go on as though nothing happened? -- IN THE KNOW IN ILLINOIS

DEAR IN THE KNOW: I cannot guess what justification this "friend" has given for trying to clear his conscience by telling you something that could destroy your marriage. The punishment for his guilt should have been the burden of carrying it to his grave without sharing it with you. If his confession will erode your relationship with your wife, tell her what you were told so you can talk it through.

DEAR ABBY: My neighbor's husband died of COVID-related problems. I was never officially informed. About a week later, his clothing, favorite chair and other items were put on the curb in a free pile. While the pile is now gone, my concern is for the people who took the items. I will let you inform the world what might be the better solution. -- PANICKED IN OREGON

DEAR PANICKED: I am glad to do that. The information is available to anyone who is interested. Folks, it's as near as your computer. Fire it up and go to cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/faq.html, where you will find a "Frequently Asked Questions" section with information about how the virus is spread and how to avoid contracting it. From what I have read, germs on surfaces are less likely to spread the virus than person-to-person contact.

DEAR ABBY: I have a friend, "Tara," I have known for a long time. Early in our friendship when we made plans, she would bring her boyfriend along (without asking or telling me she was). When she began dating her now-husband, it continued. I did grow to like him and appreciated the chance to get to know him, but I thought it could have been handled better (a planned event where we all hung out occasionally, not her dragging him along to everything we had planned together).

She's married now, and a mother, and now every time we hang out, she brings along her rambunctious 6-year-old. Tara's mother is older and lives with her, and sometimes she comes along with them. I'm the boy's godmother (we are close, he calls me Auntie and I love him dearly) but that doesn't mean I don't want some alone friend time with Tara.

The child is not well-behaved, so taking him out in public isn't always pleasant or easy. I am a planner. I dislike getting railroaded with babysitting when I'm anticipating a fun girls' day out. Tara usually waits until right before we're getting together to say he's coming, changes our plans or waits until she's on the way and says, "I hope it's OK 'Bobby' is coming with me." I find it rude and disrespectful of me and our time together.

I hate to lose a longtime friend, but I never know what I'm getting with her and am now hesitant to make plans with her. What would you do in this situation? -- SIMMERING IN SOUTH CAROLINA

DEAR SIMMERING: I would tell my friend that once in a while I don't mind an occasional change of plans, but when I have "a fun girls' day out" planned with her, I don't appreciate what she has been doing. Your feelings are valid.

DEAR ABBY: I have been invited to a wedding. I'm close with the bride and want to attend. However, more than 400 people have been invited, and I'm not comfortable attending an event this large where social distancing will be impossible. While I can try to keep my distance and, of course, wear a mask, the seating cannot be arranged so guests can socially distance.

I'm torn between protecting the health of others and myself, and preserving my friendship because she's a bride in love and I'm worried about hurting her feelings. In our state, gatherings of 100 people are allowed if they are outside and people wear masks and socially distance. She thinks the coronavirus is a hoax and God will have it go away completely by her wedding. I need to RSVP. Please help. -- UNEASY IN OREGON

DEAR UNEASY: Tell your friend that you are sorry you will miss her wedding, but that you are not comfortable traveling at this time or being in large groups while the COVID-19 virus is still an issue and the omicron variant is more contagious than delta.

The COVID virus is not a "hoax," and none of us has such a close relationship with the Almighty that He (or She) will make it disappear so a bride can have a large wedding. The bride-to-be is entitled to her opinion, and you are equally entitled to yours, so send your regrets and the reason for them, and do not allow yourself to be sucked into a debate about it.

P.S. A nice wedding gift might "soften" the blow of your absence.

DEAR ABBY: I have been talking to my ex-boyfriend of more than 22 years. We have a grown son. We are now in our 50s and talking and texting again. I still love him, and I want a relationship with him, but I'm not sure he wants me back. I don't know if he's interested in me or just being friendly.

Can you help? At the end of our last phone call he said, "It's been a long time. Twenty-two years. We are both different people now. I don't know if it could be like it was then," and we said goodnight.

Should I wait for him to text me back? I don't even know if he's dating someone. He didn't say. Please help. -- SECOND CHANCE IN THE EAST

DEAR SECOND CHANCE: Continue talking to your ex and let this scenario play out further. Is he initiating these calls and texts, or are you? If it's him, that's a hopeful sign. Yes, it is true you are both different people now -- but that can be a plus. With the passage of time, you both may have mellowed and matured. If the discussions continue, you will find out soon enough if he's involved with someone or interested in getting back together. And remember, if he's just being "friendly," the son you share is a good reason for keeping that friendship going.

DEAR ABBY: My wife is very protective of our dog, "Spencer." I agree with her that Spencer should not receive table food. Yesterday, my wife put a large pile of dog vomit on my desk. She said it "proves" I have been feeding Spencer. Her accusation is not true.

I may have done some peculiar things in my time, but I have never put vomit on someone's desk. How should I respond? -- FLABBERGASTED IN IOWA

DEAR FLABBERGASTED: There can be various reasons for a dog having an upset stomach besides having consumed table scraps. Spencer should be checked by a veterinarian to be sure there isn't something else going on. As to your wife putting vomit on your desk, well, since you asked -- I wouldn't blame you if you made it plain that SHE is in the doghouse.

DEAR ABBY: My brother dated an alcoholic for years. "Jenny's" drinking progressively worsened to the point we could no longer have a conversation with her. She was a sloppy, emotional drunk and lied about her drinking to my brother. He finally became unhappy and recently broke off the relationship. His adult children, our dad, my husband and I are supporting him and encouraging him toward more healthy relationships. We are proud of him for making this move.

The challenge is our mom, who is a daily drinker. She misses her drinking buddy and continues to hang out with Jenny. My brother has told Mom it makes it harder for him to make a clean break, but she continues to meet regularly with Jenny.

I told Mom I have chosen not to contact Jenny because it hurts my brother. Mom responded that she will continue to see her, and that they don't talk about my brother (not true), so she can't understand the problem. Are we unfair for preferring a clean break for everyone? -- GOING FORWARD IN THE WEST

DEAR GOING FORWARD: You are not unfair, but this isn't your decision. It is your brother's and your mother's. Of course she doesn't want to give up her drinking buddy! You stated that she drinks every day. One of the warning signs of alcoholism is when someone's drinking disrupts relationships. Your mother's drinking is now negatively affecting her relationship with her husband, her son and you.

Because it appears she's unwilling to give up her drinking and gossip sessions with Jenny, it might be helpful for the rest of you to attend some Al-Anon meetings and learn to cope with this. You will find meetings are available online and almost everywhere if you visit al-anon.org/info.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069