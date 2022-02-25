DEAR ABBY: I'm a teen girl having some trouble right now. I was in an abusive family. Most of my life, I was bullied because I separated from them because they were doing drugs. I have serious depression, and my foster family hasn't noticed. I have given them plenty of signs (I have trouble talking about my feelings), but they ignore them.

I had a best friend who helped me through the pain, but she started showing her true colors and turned out to be a jerk. I am also having trouble finding someone who will love me, because I want to be in love.

Everyone treats me like a little kid, even though I'm the oldest. Sorry for dumping all my problems on you, but I really need help. It's not fun crying myself to sleep every night. -- DEPRESSED GIRL IN IOWA

DEAR DEPRESSED GIRL: I am sure it's not fun. You have had some hurdles to climb, but you are in your teens and not a "little kid." You should not be keeping your sadness bottled up inside. That's why it's important you find a trusted adult you can talk with about your feelings. If you are in school, a counselor or teacher you trust may be able to provide the support and understanding you are looking for.

While most people want to find someone to love who will love them back, I think you would be wise to put that on the back burner until you are stronger emotionally. If you can do that, you will make better choices in the future.

DEAR ABBY: I committed a sin with my husband's brother many years ago that I have regretted ever since. I have confessed to God, but I need to tell someone. (I know you cannot absolve my mistake.)

My husband was not very affectionate, but we went on to have a family and many good years together. I guess I don't feel I deserved all those blessings. How can I get rid of this feeling of guilt for what I did? -- EVIL LADY IN THE SOUTH

DEAR LADY: Because you won't allow me to absolve you from the "one sin you committed many years ago," please discuss it with a religious adviser. If you are afraid to do that with your own priest, pastor, rabbi, etc., make an appointment to talk with one in a different community. While you may be racked with guilt, believe me, nothing you confess is something they haven't heard before. I hope it helps you to stop flogging yourself.

DEAR ABBY: Please clear this up for me. My mother recently passed away. My family and I miss her every day. Her funeral was prepaid, so there were no additional expenses for my family. In the funeral notice, we asked that people give memorials of money to the charity listed, or a charity of the donor's choice.

My co-workers collected money and gave it to me. Was the money intended to be a charitable donation from them in my mother's honor, or was it meant for me personally? I'm confused. -- CONFUSED IN MINNESOTA

DEAR CONFUSED: Please accept my sympathy for the loss of your mother. Because your co-workers didn't specify otherwise, assume they followed the guidelines in the obituary and the money is for charity. Thank them for their generosity and leave it at that.

DEAR ABBY: I have been reading your column for many years, but haven't seen this question before. I'm a senior citizen with a do-not-resuscitate order. I am concerned that if something were to happen to me and I was taken to a nearby hospital, they wouldn't know I have one on file with my health care provider. Is there a way to let first responders know? Thank you for the continual service you provide. -- LAST REQUEST IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR LAST REQUEST: Many individuals accomplish this by posting a notice near their bed, on the refrigerator or in their cellphone contact list designated as ICE (In Case of Emergency). There are also cards that can be carried in the wallet to alert the EMTs about the patient's wishes. Your health care provider can tell you how to get one.

DEAR ABBY: My patients, like most Americans, believe memory loss is a normal part of aging. But memory loss is never normal. In fact, it can be a symptom of mild cognitive impairment (MCI), a precursor to Alzheimer's disease. Nearly 1 in 7 people age 65-plus have MCI, but there is no treatment -- yet.

I'm proud to lead the NIH-funded MIND (Memory Improvement Through Nicotine Dosing) Study, which is testing whether memory and functioning can be improved in people with mild memory loss using an unexpected, low-cost and naturally occurring ingredient -- nicotine.

I realize that because of its association with smoking, nicotine gets a bad rap. But the tar and thousands of other chemicals in cigarettes are what cause cancer, heart disease or respiratory illness -- not nicotine. If we could push Alzheimer's back, by even a few years, it would make so much difference for millions of American families.

The MIND Study is enrolling healthy nonsmokers over the age of 55 with mild memory loss. I hope your readers who are interested will call (toll-free) 1-866-MIND-150 or visit MINDStudy.org to receive more information. -- PAUL NEWHOUSE, M.D., Project Director, Vanderbilt University School of Medicine

DEAR DR. NEWHOUSE: I hope so, too, and that they will be intrigued enough to join your study. I know that your study is valid and wish you -- and the readers who choose to participate -- the best of luck.

DEAR ABBY: I had several rough years in my marriage. We finally hit a good patch and had sex again. I told my husband to keep our sex life between ourselves and not discuss it with his family. Well, three days later, my daughter overheard him on the phone with a family member, explicitly discussing the intimate details of our encounter.

Unfortunately, she was unable to get to the door to close it and heard things that shocked her. Although she's in her 20s, what he was saying about our relationship should not have been heard. She told me what was said, but not all of the details, thank goodness. When I confronted my husband, he denied it! I approached him twice more, and he pretended he didn't know what I was talking about. Then he mumbled, "Don't worry about it."

He never admits he is wrong and thinks he should be able to discuss our sex life openly despite my strong disapproval. Our kids still live at home at 24 and 26. I am disgusted, hurt beyond forgiveness and strongly contemplating leaving him. Should I? -- OLD-FASHIONED WIFE

DEAR WIFE: Your husband had no right to invite his family into your marriage bed. Talking about your sex lives with the "children" (adult or not) is inappropriate unless they are as "liberated" as he is. He seems not only to lack boundaries but also to have a problem telling the truth. Because you are rightly embarrassed, draw the line. Tell him that unless he consents to accompany you to couple counseling you will leave.

DEAR ABBY: I live in an apartment and recently had a serious leak come through my bathroom ceiling. I called maintenance and texted my upstairs neighbor, who asked me when they were coming. I responded that I didn't know and I wasn't sure whether they'd have to go up to her apartment or not.

Well, they went to her apartment first. She was VERY upset and messaged me a dozen more times to let me know how stressed she was, that she was crying and afraid she would get evicted from her apartment because she has a dog she failed to put on her lease. She ended by saying "next time" I should let her know in advance. Abby, I DID let her know. But I guess she wants more notice next time she causes an emergency, so she'll have more time to hide her dog.

So -- I'm supposed to let my apartment get more water damage to give her time to hide an animal she should've put on her lease years ago and be paying pet rent for? I feel like she was trying to make me feel bad when she's the one who is wrong for being irresponsible. Why do I have to cater to her needs first? Should I feel bad? -- LEAKY MESS IN THE WEST

DEAR LEAKY MESS: You do not have to accept the guilt trip your neighbor laid on you or "cater" to her. You handled the situation appropriately and have nothing to apologize for. When the "good neighbor policy" was written, she must have been out to lunch.

DEAR ABBY: I got COVID from a friend who came to our book club even though her husband was ill. When she texted us a few days later about his positive test, I told her I was now sick. She called and left a message that she felt bad if she had given me COVID, but she has shown no concern since. I have had long-term COVID chest pain for three months, but she's never sent a card or called to see how I am. I reached out to her several times and even brought her a birthday gift, but she doesn't seem to care that I'm not well. It's awkward because we're neighbors and in several groups together. How can I save this friendship? -- RECOVERING IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR RECOVERING: How can YOU save this friendship? Lady, YOU are the injured party. This woman may be a neighbor, but she isn't acting like a friend. Call her and clear the air about how the situation has made you feel. When you see her, be civil and keep your distance. If she had been less self-centered, she wouldn't have exposed you and the other book club members to what her husband had -- even if it was "only" a common cold.

DEAR ABBY: What are the three most important things parents should instill in their children in their formative years? -- WONDERING IN ARIZONA

DEAR WONDERING: In my opinion, the three most important things would be empathy, that they are loved and curiosity.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069

