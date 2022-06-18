Sense & Sensibility

DEAR HARRIETTE: A man that I met on a dating app is much shorter than he let on in his dating profile. I feel that it isn't right that he wasn't honest about his true height. We ended up hitting it off very well, but it still bothers me that he lied to me during the chatting process. Is it rude of me to mention this? -- Deceptive Date

DEAR DECEPTIVE DATE: Do not ask this man about his exaggeration on the dating site. Most people beef up some things when they are presenting themselves to others. We all want to be accepted, and often there is something about ourselves that makes us feel that we may be rejected. His issue is his height.

If you still like him now that you have learned he is shorter than he said, let it be. It may come up at some point, but don't rub it in his face now. The good news is that you do like him.

A woman I know who put a very old photo of herself up on a dating site got her feelings hurt doing that. She is at least 50 pounds heavier than she was in the photo she used. She and a man she had grown to like over prolonged phone conversations planned to meet in a public area. She saw him approaching her from a distance. As he grew near to the meeting point, she saw him look at her and keep moving. They never spoke again. So there is risk in lying about yourself, especially your appearance. For now, anyway, it seems that you and this man have a chance to learn whether or not you are compatible. Don't let his lie about height kill the potential dream before it manifests. Watch and see.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I just joined a startup where most of the staff members are about half my age or younger. Of course, I am there because of my expertise. The owners seem to like me a lot, but I feel a bit uncomfortable. The other employees could easily be my children. So far, none of them is senior to me in duties, but I know that's only a matter of time. How can I stay relevant when I'm surrounded by a group of smart, know-it-all young people -- even when they don't know what I do? -- Aged Out

DEAR AGED OUT: It sounds like your insecurities are unfounded, at least right now. A healthy work environment often represents multiple generations of employees, where each person has something unique to bring to the company. For a startup to have the vision to understand that you are as important as the native digital employee is smart.

I recommend that you change your attitude about yourself. Embrace all that you know, who you are and what you bring to your job. Hone your ability to share your knowledge in a natural, noncompetitive way. Work collaboratively, recognizing that your younger colleagues have knowledge and capabilities that you may not have. You can actually learn from each other. An organization that I work with, Encore.org, specializes in encouraging what they call "co-generational" engagement. You should check it out.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My co-worker cannot do a single thing correctly. I have had to take the helm for him time and time again, but I only do it because I like him so much. He is a really sweet person, but he is not a competent worker. He is simply not capable of doing the work he is required to do. I've considered having a talk with my boss about possibly letting him go and finding someone who could do the job better. Keeping him around is honestly just a waste of money and time at this point. Is it my place to have this talk? -- Incompetent

DEAR INCOMPETENT: Is there any other job that this employee could do at your company? It sounds like he is not the right fit for his current job, but since he has such a wonderful disposition, it may be worth finding something else for him or allowing for extensive coaching to get him to the point of being capable of doing this job.

I once worked with an employee who was the kindest person you could ever meet. He had the right attitude and limited skills. It was frustrating at first to give him instructions that would be bungled rather than properly executed. His attitude was the driving force that led me to keep him. Over time -- a long period of time -- he became competent at everything on his list. Moreover, he was an asset to the company because of his extraordinary people skills. Talk to your boss about what you have observed about this employee -- the good and the bad. Find out if your boss will grant him space to stay, perhaps in a different capacity.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am an artist. My career is 100% dependent on my creativity. I'm worried that someday I will run out of ideas. What advice do you have for creatives who are worried of burning out early in their career? -- Worried Artist

DEAR WORRIED ARTIST: What is your process for making art? Think about that, and consider formalizing your approach to artmaking. Where do you find your inspiration? Consider scheduling a morning meditation or run or research on a topic of interest -- something that focuses your energy.

Decide that you will make art every day, no matter what. When you establish discipline, you create space for your inspiration to manifest. You may not come up with award-winning ideas daily. There may be days when nothing emerges at all. But if you commit to making art one day at a time, you set yourself up for success.

Many artists supplement their work by teaching. You should consider that as well. Do research into your local high schools, community colleges, colleges and universities. Find out what the requirements are for becoming an art teacher. Some institutions may require graduate degrees. Others may be more lenient. By putting yourself in the role of teacher, you will have another way of coaxing forth your own creativity as you invigorate creativity in others.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend told me not to accept a job offer at her current company because she is miserable there. She told me that she is overworked and grossly undercompensated. If I accept the job, I will be working in the same department as her and receiving the same pay. Should I listen to her? This has been my first job offer since last year. -- Job Advice

DEAR JOB ADVICE: Talk to your friend again and ask a few more questions. Find out what, exactly, is making her miserable. Is someone doing something specific that offends or belittles her? What is her daily schedule like? Why does she feel overworked? Find out as much as you can so that your assessment is as clear as possible.

If you need this job, make sure you weigh that need into your decision. Since this is the only job offer you have had in a long time, it may be that the risk is worth taking. You can go in with your eyes open, knowing that this may not be the easiest decision you have made. You must also remember that you are not your friend. Don't look for trouble. Be optimistic. You also will need to manage your friend. Let her know if you decide to take it. Tell her your reasons and ask for her support. Do not commiserate with her about work. Stay positive and professional.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I hosted a Thanksgiving dinner party at my house with my entire family and a few friends. I have friends and family of all ages, and I wanted everyone to be safe, so it was mandatory that everyone send their vaccination card beforehand. A friend I invited shared with me a few days ago that her vaccination card was actually a fraud. I'm furious with her. She not only lied to me, but she jeopardized the health and safety of all of my friends and family members at the party. I don't know that I'll ever be able to forgive her for this. Should I end my friendship with her? -- Fake Card

DEAR FAKE CARD: Sadly, your friend is one among a growing number of people who are securing and using fake vaccination cards to navigate their lives. It is reprehensible and unforgivable, from my perspective.

Do you end your friendship? I would say you can put it on ice for now. You are correct that she jeopardized your health and that of your guests. She was selfish and dishonest. You can tell her you need to step away from her because she has broken your trust.

Remain aware that during these challenging times of the pandemic -- which is very much still with us -- you will encounter others who will knowingly or innocently expose you to this disease. You have to figure out the level of precaution that you will follow to protect yourself. Even requiring a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours isn't a guarantee of safety. The bigger issue here is the deception. That is something you should face head-on with this "friend."

DEAR HARRIETTE: I work remotely. I'm about 4 months pregnant, and the only person I work with who knows about my pregnancy is my boss. I'm not particularly close with any of my co-workers. My colleagues can see me on Zoom, but only from the shoulders up. Should I tell my co-workers about my pregnancy? There's no reason they need to know, but I have no reason to hide it from them either. -- Expecting

DEAR EXPECTING: One of the benefits of working remotely and seeing your co-workers only through a box on a screen is that you can protect your privacy much longer. In the case of your pregnancy, you have the right to keep it to yourself for as long as you desire. It would be inappropriate for your boss to tell anyone.

As you get closer to your due date -- especially if you plan to take time off -- you should let your co-workers in on your news. If they ask why you kept it to yourself, say that you are a private person, and you didn't want to interrupt the workflow.

A downside of being isolated from one another physically is that you will miss out on the joy that you can share with co-workers as you experience your pregnancy. Whatever time you are able to share your journey with them can be rewarding. People genuinely revel at knowing that someone is pregnant. Enjoy the connections you make when you include them on your journey.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

