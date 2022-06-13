Sense & Sensibility

DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend is struggling in life, but she didn't bother to tell me. I recently met up with her for lunch and found out that she had been evicted from her home. When I asked her why she didn't tell me that she couldn't afford to pay her rent, she said she had been too embarrassed to say anything.

I wish she had said something to me; I could have helped her before things got so bad. I'm a bit hurt that she felt like she couldn't ask me for help. How can I help her now? -- Trying To Help

DEAR TRYING TO HELP: It is important that you not take this personally. Your friend's embarrassment is reflective of her state of mind, not of how much she cares about you or whether or not she believes you would help her. It can be excruciatingly difficult to ask for a financial lifeline -- even when you desperately need it. Stop focusing on your emotions around your friend not reaching out to you, and put your attention on her.

When someone is in extreme financial distress, the best thing you can do for them and yourself is to give them whatever you can afford to give as a gift rather than lending money. The weight of having to pay someone back when you are drowning in debt can be too difficult to bear.

Figure out what you can offer to your friend financially and give it to her -- making it clear that it is a gift. If she needs a place to live, that's a different story. Offer to let her live with you only if you think you can manage that for a stretch of time. The point here is to offer what you can without making promises that are impossible for you to fulfill. Make sure she knows you love her and want to support her.

DEAR HARRIETTE: In January, I leased an apartment for 12 months. My father was my co-signer. At the time, he told me he really wanted me to focus on school, so he promised to pay my rent up until November.

It is May now, and he just told me that since I graduated, he no longer wants to pay my rent because he feels that I should handle it. This feels totally unfair. I am preparing for grad school and didn't expect to have to work. I don't have the time. I think it's so wrong that he went back on his word. What can I do? -- Keep Your Word

DEAR KEEP YOUR WORD: Sit down with your father and remind him of the agreement you made together. Describe how you are spending your time and why you need him to continue to support you through November. Assure him that you are not wasting your time or his investment in you. If he won't budge, look for a roommate and get a part-time job, maybe through your grad school. You have to be realistic even if it hurts.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I go to visit my family every Christmas. This year, there are two new babies, lots of young adults and us older folks. My family and I fly to be with the rest of the family. The whole trip is fairly expensive, but we love being together. Sadly, we couldn't do it last year because of COVID-19.

All of us will be there this year, but I don't have a lot of money left for gifts for everyone. What I want to do is concentrate on the children, the babies. Do you think that's OK? Should I say something in advance, given that we usually bring a lot of presents? I want to manage expectations. The other guests all live locally, so they probably have more money to spend on gifts. -- Fewer Gifts

DEAR FEWER GIFTS: Let's start by saying that the gift of being in each other's company is the best gift of all, in my book. I will add that you shouldn't count other people's money. Those local folks may also have tighter wallets this year.

It's a good idea to speak to your family members, at least the host, to express your intentions for holiday gifts. Let them know that you will concentrate on the little ones. Perhaps you can give cards to the others. You might also suggest a philanthropic idea that your family can participate in where you give to those in need. My sister has organized a charity service at her church for years. We and others adopt needy families and provide food, gift items and sometimes money so that others can enjoy the holidays the way we do. You might consider pooling resources and doing something similar as a group rather than spending so much on items that the young and older adults don't need.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I (24) have a job, and my younger brother (22) does not. My brother is still in school, and I graduated a few years ago. I recently found out that my aunt and uncle have been regularly sending my brother money so that he will not have to work while in school. When I was in school, I had to work. I didn't have any help from any relatives. I don't want to cause problems, but I am curious as to why they didn't do the same for me. Should I approach them about this? -- Unfair

DEAR UNFAIR: Family dynamics can be so tricky. It must have been hard to hear that your aunt and uncle decided to support your brother in this way when they did not do the same for you. There are many potential reasons why, including: 1) They saw how hard you struggled and realized they could have helped; 2) They have more disposable income now and are better able to ease your brother's burden; 3) They pay closer attention to him (for whatever reason) and wanted to help him (i.e., they are playing favorites); 4) His course load is so heavy that he doesn't have time to work; 5) He asked for their help whereas you did not. There could be other reasons, too.

Don't fret about what he is receiving that you didn't. That's just envy, and it won't serve anyone. If an appropriate moment occurs when you are with your aunt or uncle in person, you might thank them for supporting your brother. If you then decide to ask why they never did the same for you, don't do so with the intent of guilting them. Do it merely as a point of information.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm trying to avoid spending Christmas with my family members because I cannot afford to get them presents. My family is big on giving gifts, but this year has been really tough for me, and I won't be able to afford to buy something for everyone. I am already being hounded about where and how I will spend the holidays and what I want for Christmas. I don't want to avoid them completely, but I would feel so bad about myself for showing up to Christmas empty-handed. What should I do? -- Can't Afford Gifts

DEAR CAN'T AFFORD GIFTS: Now is the time for transparency. It would be a shame for you to miss being with your family because you are low on funds. The past nearly two years have been extremely hard on many people, thanks to a range of repercussions from the pandemic. Thousands of people lost their jobs or suffered reduced income. Many businesses closed. It is taking time for everyone to recover. If there ever was a time for loved ones to have compassion about your plight in life, that time is now.

Contact key family members, including whoever would be considered the leader of the family, and explain your situation. Be specific and include your trepidation about showing up empty-handed.

I recommend that you buy or make a card for each family member and include a heartfelt sentiment directed to that person individually. Express your love for them and keep it moving. Go and be with your family with your head held high!

DEAR HARRIETTE: My friends and I share locations with each other through the Find My Friends app. I don't usually pay too much attention to the app except when my friends and I are planning to meet up with each other. A few weeks ago, I noticed one of my girlfriends at the apartment complex where her ex-boyfriend lives. Her ex treated her terribly, and she promised me she would not see nor speak to him again. Should I confront her about this? It's clear that she's been lying. -- Friend's Location

DEAR FRIEND'S LOCATION: Rather than calling her out and using her location as evidence, check in with her. Do it in person if possible. Ask her how she has been doing and what she has been doing. Ease into the topic by listening to her carefully. If you can, allow the conversation to unfold naturally. Ask her if she's dating. You can also ask her if she has seen her ex. Let her tell you if she chooses to reveal her reconnection with him.

As much as you may want to call out your friend for visiting her ex, I suspect that will backfire. If she is seeing him again, your reprimand will not make a difference, and if you tell her you caught her at his place by using the app, she may delete herself from your friend group there. Then if there ever is a serious problem or need for you to know her location, you will have lost that connection. She is an adult. You have to let her be.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I feel like I shoulder all the responsibility in my family. I am married, and my husband works and comes home every day -- but that's about it. He rarely helps with homework, housework or anything else. Honestly, we don't spend much time together. We will be in the house for hours at a time, but he will be in one room and I will be in another. We basically coexist rather than having a friendship or close relationship. The most interaction we have is when one or both of us drink; then we argue. This is not the life I thought I would have after being married for a long time. I don't want to accept that this is the best I can expect of my marriage. I have tried in the past to get him to be more engaged, but he just shrugs it off. How can I get him to want to spend time with me? If he won't, should I think about getting a divorce? -- At Wit's End

DEAR AT WIT'S END: Stop doing everything, and start asking your husband to engage with you more. He may not like this, but invite him to go to couples therapy with you. Tell him you feel lonely and sad, and you want your relationship to be reenergized. If he blows it off, push back. Tell him that you are not happy and that you need him to work with you to make your life together more fulfilling. Go to a therapist even if he won't go at first. Continue to encourage him to join you. Don't head for divorce yet. Head for professional help so you can sort this out.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

