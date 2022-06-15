Sense & Sensibility

DEAR HARRIETTE: I honestly feel that I have been bending over backward to make my partner happy, but they haven't done the same for me. I realize that I am constantly asking them what they want from our relationship, but they never reciprocate. Should I be worried that my partner has not asked me what I want out of the relationship? There are so many things that I want, but I never even get the chance to mention them. -- Ask Me

DEAR ASK ME: The mistake you are making is waiting to be asked. You are either the more verbal person in the relationship or the more interested. Let's assume more verbal for a moment. If you have the ability to get your partner to open up and share what they want, that's great. But that cannot be the end of the conversation. Rather than waiting for them to ask, start telling them stories about yourself and the things you care about. Do not lash out at your partner and complain because they don't ask you. That will only start an argument and put you on opposite sides of the fence.

Be kind and descriptive. Illustrate your desires to your partner clearly and emphatically so that you leave no question about it. If you like something, let them know it. You can also directly ask for what you want. Go for it. If you don't, you can be mad later that you aren't getting what you believe you deserve.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am strongly considering having a baby without a partner. I don't want to wait for anybody to give me what I want in this life. My family is constantly expressing the challenges that can arise when someone is raising a child as a single parent, but nobody is telling me about how rewarding it can be. I am not rich, but my biological clock is ticking, and I do not want to risk being unable to have a child in the future. I want to have one now. Is it a bad idea to have a child without a partner? -- Single Parent

DEAR SINGLE PARENT: You will not be the first or the last person to be a single parent. Is it hard? Sure. But that doesn't mean you shouldn't do it. What you need is a plan. Do not think of yourself as an island. You need to assemble your community -- your village -- of people who agree to have your back as you bring a child into this world. These can be parents, siblings, cousins, friends, co-workers, neighbors, etc. Identify the people you trust who can and want to be there for your child. By the way, they don't all have to be available now. One person may be perfect when your child is an infant while others may be great when it's time to look for a job. Everyone can have a role. You just have to plan it out and talk to people to enlist their support. Then remind them as you get closer to the time when you'll need them.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My roommate is becoming increasingly jealous of the time that I spend with her younger sister. My roommate's younger sister moved in with us after she graduated from college. When she first moved in, all three of us would hang out, and there were never any issues. When my roommate started picking up more hours at work, her sister and I naturally started spending more time together at home without her. She told me the other day that she thinks I like her sister more than her. I don't want to cause any issues. Should I stop spending so much time with my roommate's sister? -- Jealous Roommate

DEAR JEALOUS ROOMMATE: Your roommate is experiencing the pros and cons of being fully occupied with work while you and her sister are not. And yes, she is jealous. Sit down and talk to her with compassion. Acknowledge how great it is that her work has picked up and how much you miss her because of it. Remind her that you know this new work schedule is good for her, at least short-term, but you see that it is hard for her to be disconnected from her personal life.

Be clear when you tell her that you enjoy her sister's company, but that in no way means that you are no longer friends with her or that you prefer her sister. You do not need to cut her sister out of your life -- a move that would be awkward, considering she lives with you. Instead, help your roommate understand that it is her new schedule that is creating distance between you. You still love her and will happily spend time with her when she is able.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My son lives in a different state, and I do not get to see him very often. Usually about once a year, he will bring his girlfriend of five years to our house and spend a week with us. Unfortunately, every time they come over, his girlfriend becomes sick and will have to stay in bed for the majority of the trip. She says that she is not used to the weather in our state. I don't believe that she is really sick. I think that she is anxious about being around us and would prefer to stay in bed and be away from us. My son has warned me about her anxiety on multiple occasions. Is it wrong if I request that he not bring her this year? -- Just Stay Home

DEAR JUST STAY HOME: Ease into the idea and see what you learn. Who knows? Your son's girlfriend may not want to come to visit you, but he may be pressuring her to do so. Have a candid conversation with your son. Point out that in the past, his girlfriend has been ill and incapacitated. You know that she suffers from anxiety, as he has informed you. Ask him if there is anything you or the family can do to make her feel more comfortable in anticipation of their visit. Listen closely to get a sense of where his head is.

Next, ask him directly if he thinks she would rather not come. Assure him that it will not hurt your feelings if she decides to stay home. You miss him so much that you want to be able to spend some quality time with him. Perhaps if he comes alone, you can get that time with him, and she can avoid whatever discomfort plagues her each time she visits. Float that and see what he says.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My mother is definitely going overboard with her new diet. Her sister (my aunt) lost a ton of weight earlier this year, and my mother is very competitive with her. I don't think that she is taking a healthy route. Every time she speaks to my aunt, my aunt shares more unhealthy dieting tips with my mother and makes it worse. She doesn't listen to me when I tell her she's going about things all wrong. How can I intervene? -- Crash Dieting

DEAR CRASH DIETING: Can you distract your mother from her sister's obsessiveness by creating ways for the two of you to do healthy things together? Suggest that you look up recipes and cook low-calorie meals together. Schedule time to take a walk or go to the gym with each other. Encourage your mother to engage with you more and her sister less.

If you notice that your mother is taking steps that could jeopardize her health, recommend that she get a physical so that she can talk to her primary care physician about what she's doing. She should be able to learn some healthy strategies from a professional.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I got my first wedding-related disappointment the other day. I asked my eldest sister to be a bridesmaid, and she said no because she was going to be out of town during the exact date of my wedding. She offered to help my bridal party plan my shower as a consolation. I can't imagine what she would possibly think was more important than her youngest sister's wedding. The two of us are super-close, and we always talked about being a big part of each other's weddings. She has apologized hundreds of times. Should I move past this? -- Sister Bailed on Wedding

DEAR SISTER BAILED ON WEDDING: Let's unpack this. Did you check in with your sister about her availability before you secured the date? While you don't have to check in with everyone on that, it would make sense to speak to your closest family members and potential wedding party before finalizing the date. If you did, find out what happened. This is worth investigating before you drop it -- for many reasons, including getting clear on your role in this hiccup.

Ask your sister what she has to do that will take her away from your wedding and if there is any chance that she can change her plans. From there, you have to let it go. Accept her conciliatory offers and forgive her. You may also need to forgive yourself if you did not check in with her before setting your date. Wedding planning stirs up lots of emotions. Do your best to stay calm and celebrate the little victories leading up to your big day.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My teenage daughter stays up late and has a hard time getting up in the morning. It's obvious to me what she needs to do, but she doesn't listen well right now.

My worry is what will happen when she goes away to college next year. I won't be there to nudge her. My sister suggested that I use a bit of tough love, namely not waking her up in the morning. She said I need to let her be late for school a couple of times so that she can feel the repercussions of not being responsible. I have tried, but I haven't been able to do that yet. She has a perfect school record for attendance and scores. I hate to see her ruin that. What do you suggest? -- Can't Get Up

DEAR CAN'T GET UP: Part of your responsibility as a parent is preparing your child to be independent. That surely includes being able to wake up without prompting. She is going to have to be able to get up on her own at some point. It's better for it to happen now, while she is still on your watch.

Take your sister's advice. If possible, figure out her schedule so that you have a sense of how to help her prioritize her time. Let her know that you will no longer be waking her up. At night, remind her of her schedule for the next day. Then resist the temptation to go in and sound the alarm. Hopefully your nighttime reminder will help her set internal and physical alarms to help her show up on time for her day. If not, let her experience the repercussions, even if that means a bad grade for a change.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a friend who recently started a small business. She is excited about it, which is great, but I also think she is unrealistic about her trajectory. She is in the design and manufacturing space, which means she needs deep pockets to finance her dream. Because she spends so much time working on that project, she has been neglecting her job. The other day, her boss told her she was going to have to choose which to focus on. She decided to leave her job and go full-time on her dream. I think that's crazy. It's not that I don't want her to succeed, but I just don't think she's ready. Now that she's out there on her own, I don't know what advice to give her. -- On Her Own

DEAR ON HER OWN: Is your friend asking for advice? Perhaps what she needs most is cheerleading. She has put herself out there. In due time, she will discover if she has deep enough pockets to go for her dream without additional financial support. For now, encourage her to work hard and make a plan. She needs to figure out what it will take to manifest her dream. You can push her to pay attention to designing her way forward.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have two siblings. I'm close to one, and things are awkward with the other. Over the years, I have tried to keep a bond going with my sibling, but now I'm tired. Depending on her mood when I call, she can be friendly or terse. I never know what I'm going to get, and she is never accommodating of my feelings. I always have to kowtow to her. I am tired of it. My parents made us promise that we would stay connected after they passed. I think my mother knew there was a good chance that we would drift apart. But now I don't want to put in any more work. I'm tired of getting my feelings hurt and being dissed or dismissed based on her whims. Can I walk away now even though she is my flesh and blood? -- Estranged

DEAR ESTRANGED: You can change the tone of your engagement. You have to decide what you will accept and what you will not. If it is unacceptable for your sister to speak to you in a particular way, tell her plainly so that your message is crystal clear. Tell her that if she continues to disparage you, your next step will be to step back from her. You have had enough of her inappropriate, disrespectful communication with you.

After that, you have to prove that you mean what you say. If she berates you on the phone, say goodbye and hang up. If she embarrasses you in front of friends, do not spend time around her again when you are with friends. Decide what the boundaries are -- and enforce them. This is true even if it means you pull back from your relationship with her. Blood or not, she does not get to diss you without consequences. I can't imagine that your parents would have condoned that.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I was thinking about my life and the choices I have made, and I realize that I have not always been rational in my behavior. When I have wanted something, especially if it was a man, I have gone all out, regardless of anything else. In one case, I think I pestered this one guy so much that he ended up moving out of my city. I know that sounds horrible, but I think that's what happened. I saw him a few months ago, and he was cordial but distant. In retrospect, I see how out of control I was. I want to apologize. Do you think that's OK? I am not trying to get back with him or disrupt his life in any way. I really do think amends are called for here. -- Making Amends

DEAR MAKING AMENDS: If there is a way for you to speak to this man without making a big fuss over it, go for it. Sincerely apologizing for out-of-control behavior is a good idea when you finally realize how your behavior may have affected another. It is worth it to say you are sorry for all that you did to make his life uncomfortable and that you wish him well. Leave it at that. Do not get drawn into him again. He deserves to be free of you.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been working on a project for several years. It paused for two years because of COVID-19, but it started up again last month. I noticed that one of the key freelancers with whom I had worked on this project was nowhere to be found. When I asked about him, I got the cold shoulder. I am grateful that I was invited back, but I find it odd that he is the only one who was left out. I want to reach out to him to see how he's doing. I talked to him a couple of times during lockdown, which was nice. I feel uncomfortable now, though. I don't want to tell him that everybody is back on the job except for him. On the other hand, it would be terrible if he found out and I hadn't given him the heads-up. I consider him to be a friend. Should I tell him? -- Excluded

DEAR EXCLUDED: Put yourself in his shoes. Would you want to know that you had been excluded from this project, especially if there's little to no chance that you would be brought back on? I think that's doubtful. Let it go for now. Do not contact him. Just do your job. Do the best you can and keep your head down.

If you do happen to run into him or talk to him and this gig comes up, admit that you are back working there. If he asks why you didn't tell him about it, you can honestly say that you immediately asked if he would be returning. When you learned that he would not, you decided to leave it alone. You did not think that rubbing his nose in it would be good for anyone.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have had a contentious relationship with my husband for years. He is harsh and unkind. I have tried to leave many times, but he always convinced me to stay. Now that our kids are finally out of the house, I find him to be unbearable. We are both getting older, and he is beginning to have some health problems. Honestly, I don't want to have to be his caretaker for the rest of his life, especially after having endured his emotional abuse for so long. I worry that I will be judged, though, if I leave him at this time. He has plenty of money. He will be able to get help if I'm not there, but you know how judgmental people can be. -- Ready To Go

DEAR READY TO GO: There will always be naysayers and people who relish getting into your business. While I will not be the one to encourage you to get divorced, I will say that you need to assess your life and determine what is healthy for you. If you are with someone who has been abusive for years, you need to reflect deeply on what you believe you need and deserve in order to have a peaceful, contented life.

If you do leave, do your best to set him up with the care he needs. This may take some time, but it is worth it even if he has been abusive to you. Apart from that, don't fall victim to the negative words of others. Live your life. Now.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

