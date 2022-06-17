Sense & Sensibility

DEAR HARRIETTE: My co-worker cannot do a single thing correctly. I have had to take the helm for him time and time again, but I only do it because I like him so much. He is a really sweet person, but he is not a competent worker. He is simply not capable of doing the work he is required to do. I've considered having a talk with my boss about possibly letting him go and finding someone who could do the job better. Keeping him around is honestly just a waste of money and time at this point. Is it my place to have this talk? -- Incompetent

DEAR INCOMPETENT: Is there any other job that this employee could do at your company? It sounds like he is not the right fit for his current job, but since he has such a wonderful disposition, it may be worth finding something else for him or allowing for extensive coaching to get him to the point of being capable of doing this job.

I once worked with an employee who was the kindest person you could ever meet. He had the right attitude and limited skills. It was frustrating at first to give him instructions that would be bungled rather than properly executed. His attitude was the driving force that led me to keep him. Over time -- a long period of time -- he became competent at everything on his list. Moreover, he was an asset to the company because of his extraordinary people skills. Talk to your boss about what you have observed about this employee -- the good and the bad. Find out if your boss will grant him space to stay, perhaps in a different capacity.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am an artist. My career is 100% dependent on my creativity. I'm worried that someday I will run out of ideas. What advice do you have for creatives who are worried of burning out early in their career? -- Worried Artist

DEAR WORRIED ARTIST: What is your process for making art? Think about that, and consider formalizing your approach to artmaking. Where do you find your inspiration? Consider scheduling a morning meditation or run or research on a topic of interest -- something that focuses your energy.

Decide that you will make art every day, no matter what. When you establish discipline, you create space for your inspiration to manifest. You may not come up with award-winning ideas daily. There may be days when nothing emerges at all. But if you commit to making art one day at a time, you set yourself up for success.

Many artists supplement their work by teaching. You should consider that as well. Do research into your local high schools, community colleges, colleges and universities. Find out what the requirements are for becoming an art teacher. Some institutions may require graduate degrees. Others may be more lenient. By putting yourself in the role of teacher, you will have another way of coaxing forth your own creativity as you invigorate creativity in others.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend told me not to accept a job offer at her current company because she is miserable there. She told me that she is overworked and grossly undercompensated. If I accept the job, I will be working in the same department as her and receiving the same pay. Should I listen to her? This has been my first job offer since last year. -- Job Advice

DEAR JOB ADVICE: Talk to your friend again and ask a few more questions. Find out what, exactly, is making her miserable. Is someone doing something specific that offends or belittles her? What is her daily schedule like? Why does she feel overworked? Find out as much as you can so that your assessment is as clear as possible.

If you need this job, make sure you weigh that need into your decision. Since this is the only job offer you have had in a long time, it may be that the risk is worth taking. You can go in with your eyes open, knowing that this may not be the easiest decision you have made. You must also remember that you are not your friend. Don't look for trouble. Be optimistic. You also will need to manage your friend. Let her know if you decide to take it. Tell her your reasons and ask for her support. Do not commiserate with her about work. Stay positive and professional.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I hosted a Thanksgiving dinner party at my house with my entire family and a few friends. I have friends and family of all ages, and I wanted everyone to be safe, so it was mandatory that everyone send their vaccination card beforehand. A friend I invited shared with me a few days ago that her vaccination card was actually a fraud. I'm furious with her. She not only lied to me, but she jeopardized the health and safety of all of my friends and family members at the party. I don't know that I'll ever be able to forgive her for this. Should I end my friendship with her? -- Fake Card

DEAR FAKE CARD: Sadly, your friend is one among a growing number of people who are securing and using fake vaccination cards to navigate their lives. It is reprehensible and unforgivable, from my perspective.

Do you end your friendship? I would say you can put it on ice for now. You are correct that she jeopardized your health and that of your guests. She was selfish and dishonest. You can tell her you need to step away from her because she has broken your trust.

Remain aware that during these challenging times of the pandemic -- which is very much still with us -- you will encounter others who will knowingly or innocently expose you to this disease. You have to figure out the level of precaution that you will follow to protect yourself. Even requiring a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours isn't a guarantee of safety. The bigger issue here is the deception. That is something you should face head-on with this "friend."

DEAR HARRIETTE: I work remotely. I'm about 4 months pregnant, and the only person I work with who knows about my pregnancy is my boss. I'm not particularly close with any of my co-workers. My colleagues can see me on Zoom, but only from the shoulders up. Should I tell my co-workers about my pregnancy? There's no reason they need to know, but I have no reason to hide it from them either. -- Expecting

DEAR EXPECTING: One of the benefits of working remotely and seeing your co-workers only through a box on a screen is that you can protect your privacy much longer. In the case of your pregnancy, you have the right to keep it to yourself for as long as you desire. It would be inappropriate for your boss to tell anyone.

As you get closer to your due date -- especially if you plan to take time off -- you should let your co-workers in on your news. If they ask why you kept it to yourself, say that you are a private person, and you didn't want to interrupt the workflow.

A downside of being isolated from one another physically is that you will miss out on the joy that you can share with co-workers as you experience your pregnancy. Whatever time you are able to share your journey with them can be rewarding. People genuinely revel at knowing that someone is pregnant. Enjoy the connections you make when you include them on your journey.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've had my current job for about three weeks. It isn't particularly my dream job, but I've enjoyed it so far. There is a huge chance that I'll be leaving soon for a new opportunity that just presented itself to me. At a holiday party, my new co-workers were telling me all about how much they like me and how much easier I've made their lives since I've been with the company. Do you think they will feel betrayed when I leave? I was hoping to maintain friendships with them even after I move on. -- New Job

DEAR NEW JOB: You haven't been on the job long enough for your co-workers to harbor strong feelings of betrayal. Will they be disappointed? Yes. Will some of them think you are noncommittal? Yes. The bigger concern, I believe, is that you will not be considered a reliable employee if you jump ship so quickly. But if this isn't the right fit and you have found something that is, go for it. It would be too soon for you to request a recommendation from anyone there anyway. Three or four weeks is hardly a full probationary period.

In terms of the people who have become your friends, explain why you are leaving and tell them that you hope that the connections you have made with them will last. After that, it will be up to all of you to keep the bond alive.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I just found out that the reason my boyfriend broke up with his ex was because he cheated on her. I've been asking him for months to tell me the truth about his past, and he finally told me yesterday. Understandably, he was afraid that telling me the truth would scare me away. I definitely feel differently about him now. I know that this means there's a huge possibility that he'll cheat on me, too. Is it right to judge him based on his past? -- Dealbreaker

DEAR DEALBREAKER: Continue the conversation. Tell him that this news is disturbing to you, and you need to know a bit more. Find out what prompted the cheating. Were they having difficulties? Was he young and distracted? Does he feel true remorse? Had he ever cheated before? Why should you believe that he won't cheat on you?

People can learn from their mistakes. Give him credit for being honest with you. Talk it out to see where your comfort level is. Remember to stay connected to him right now. Try not to superimpose his past behavior on your current relationship.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

