Sense & Sensibility

DEAR HARRIETTE: Many of my friends are about to be empty nesters, including me. My son is graduating from high school and moving away for school. The same goes for the kids of three of my closest friends. We are all in a bit of a panic about what life will be like after our kids are gone. We are all married, but that doesn't necessarily mean everything is perfect. My husband and I bicker all the time. I don't know how much I will be able to tolerate after our son, our buffer, is gone. What do you recommend? -- No More Buffer

DEAR NO MORE BUFFER: I'm in the same boat as you, so I have started interviewing parents of older children who have already gone through this process as well as a few psychologists. The advice has been consistent: You have to make a plan for what your life will be like after your child is gone. What do you want for yourself and for your marriage? How will you spend the time that you once focused on your child? One psychologist suggested that it is important to look beyond work responsibilities. While it may be easy to fill your schedule with work, that is not a long-term solution. You need to find activities that you and your spouse can enjoy together as well as things that you can do on your own for your personal fulfillment. Do not delay. Start now!

DEAR HARRIETTE: I was invited to go on a work retreat with my new job. I read the agenda and saw that there will be a lot of outdoor sports activities. I am overweight and, sadly, move slowly. They don't necessarily know this because we met during the pandemic and they have seen me from the shoulders up only.

Part of me feels like I just shouldn't go to the retreat. I don't want to be embarrassed when people look at me and see I'm not fit. I do great work, but being physically present has always been hard for me. Working from home and looking at people through Zoom worked great for me. This is totally different, and I feel self-conscious, but I want to be a team player. If I go, I have to tell them about my limitations. I don't want to be judged, though. How should I handle this? -- No Sports

DEAR NO SPORTS: Speak to your boss and be honest about what you can and cannot do. Find out if they can make accommodations for you during the athletic time. Legally, they should ensure that anyone who is unable to participate in planned activities has alternative options. You may be surprised to learn that you are not the only one who has trepidation around the sports plans. Stand up for yourself. Explain that you want to be there as an active participant, but your body is not ready for the sporting events.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My friends and I share locations with each other through the Find My Friends app. I don't usually pay too much attention to the app except when my friends and I are planning to meet up with each other. A few weeks ago, I noticed one of my girlfriends at the apartment complex where her ex-boyfriend lives. Her ex treated her terribly, and she promised me she would not see nor speak to him again. Should I confront her about this? It's clear that she's been lying. -- Friend's Location

DEAR FRIEND'S LOCATION: Rather than calling her out and using her location as evidence, check in with her. Do it in person if possible. Ask her how she has been doing and what she has been doing. Ease into the topic by listening to her carefully. If you can, allow the conversation to unfold naturally. Ask her if she's dating. You can also ask her if she has seen her ex. Let her tell you if she chooses to reveal her reconnection with him.

As much as you may want to call out your friend for visiting her ex, I suspect that will backfire. If she is seeing him again, your reprimand will not make a difference, and if you tell her you caught her at his place by using the app, she may delete herself from your friend group there. Then if there ever is a serious problem or need for you to know her location, you will have lost that connection. She is an adult. You have to let her be.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I feel like I shoulder all the responsibility in my family. I am married, and my husband works and comes home every day -- but that's about it. He rarely helps with homework, housework or anything else. Honestly, we don't spend much time together. We will be in the house for hours at a time, but he will be in one room and I will be in another. We basically coexist rather than having a friendship or close relationship. The most interaction we have is when one or both of us drink; then we argue. This is not the life I thought I would have after being married for a long time. I don't want to accept that this is the best I can expect of my marriage. I have tried in the past to get him to be more engaged, but he just shrugs it off. How can I get him to want to spend time with me? If he won't, should I think about getting a divorce? -- At Wit's End

DEAR AT WIT'S END: Stop doing everything, and start asking your husband to engage with you more. He may not like this, but invite him to go to couples therapy with you. Tell him you feel lonely and sad, and you want your relationship to be reenergized. If he blows it off, push back. Tell him that you are not happy and that you need him to work with you to make your life together more fulfilling. Go to a therapist even if he won't go at first. Continue to encourage him to join you. Don't head for divorce yet. Head for professional help so you can sort this out.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I watch the show "Dr. Pimple Popper," and I dream of having Dr. Lee remove a bump I have on my back. I'm serious. I've had this thing for years, and now it has gotten really big and uncomfortable. I have gone to the doctor many times to ask about it, and they all say the same thing: It's not a big deal, and I shouldn't worry about it. I am worried. It is unsightly, and I need it to go. I can't wear certain clothes anymore because when people see it, they always ask me what it is. Also, when I lift my arm in a certain way, it's uncomfortable. I am embarrassed and tired of having this thing on my body. When I saw that there is a doctor who actually specializes in removing these types of growths, I got excited. The problem is that I do not live anywhere near her, plus I imagine she has a long waiting list. How can I find a doctor in my area who will take me seriously? -- Big Bump

DEAR BIG BUMP: You are in luck. Growths like what you have -- often lipomas, or benign tumors -- are common and commonly removed. Depending on the size of the growth, you may be able to see a dermatologist for removal. Other doctors that can help you include plastic surgeons or general surgeons.

Visit your primary care provider and ask for a referral to a surgeon. If your doctor shrugs it off and says the growth is no big deal, explain that it is a big deal for you, and you need it to be removed. Describe the physical discomfort it is causing you. That may be important for your insurance claim. Don't give up. If your internist refuses to help you, go to a walk-in service and ask for a referral. Or do research and find doctors in your area who specialize in plastic surgery.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm embarrassed by my girlfriend insisting on bringing my lunch to me at work. I know that she means well, but it's really not necessary, and my co-workers tease me about it. Would it be rude if I asked her to stop? -- Embarrassing Girlfriend

DEAR EMBARRASSING GIRLFRIEND: While it is sweet for your girlfriend to bring your lunch to work every day, it also could be considered excessive. It is OK for you to ask her to hand you your lunch before you leave home in the morning. In that way, you can have it, but the handoff does not occur at your workplace. Be honest with her. Tell her that your co-workers are teasing you about it, which makes the gesture disruptive to your work environment. This may hurt her feelings, since obviously she is trying to make a big gesture to show her commitment to you.

Point out that while her deliveries are lovely for your relationship, she may also want to think about the relationship status of others at your job. For the single people or those who do not have partners who are able or willing to engage in this way, the gesture may make them uncomfortable. For you, it has added a layer of aggravation that is distracting you from your work.

Gently ask her to stop bringing your lunch to work. You will be happy to accept it at home if she still wants to create it. If she decides to stop making you lunch altogether, that's a sign of a bigger issue. Perhaps she needs the attention at your job, or she feels the need to let people know you are hers. Either way, that level of possessiveness can lead to challenges over time.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

